ACC STRENGTHENS INTEGRITY MANAGEMENT COMMITTEES IN MAKENI Written by press statement For effective implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS), which is the nation's blue print, compass or direction in the fight against graft, the Anti-Corruption Commission had instituted Integrity Management Committees (IMC's) in every government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as in the local councils. Since they had been in existence for some time now, the need to further strengthen the operations of the IMC's could not be over-emphasized. Hence the National Anti-Corruption Strategy Secretariat in an attempt to strengthen the IMCs organized a meeting at the ACC's Regional Office at Mena Hills in Makeni, on Monday 15th August, 2016. Presenting on the significance of the IMC's in the Implementation of the NACS, the Manager of NACS Secretariat, Patrick George said the establishment of the IMCs' has fostered collective efforts in the fight against corruption, as the IMCs' are there to address systems weaknesses and corruption opportunities within their institutions. He furthered that, this approach is very appropriate, for the fact that the IMCs' are very familiar with the corruption related issues threatening the effectiveness of their ministries, departments and agencies. He added that "corruption has the propensity to undermine every development process or agenda". Manager George further stated that IMCs' action metrics, in some cases may warrant cross-sector interventions. He therefore admonished them to take the work of the IMC seriously and endeavor to report their activities to the ACC regional office on a quarterly basis. Speaking on the recent assessment of the IMC's, carried out by an Independent organization-Caritas Sierra Leone, Patrick George highlighted some of the findings otherwise referred to as challenges in the operations of the IMC's. Some of which were : the frequent transfers of staff in MDA's who are members of the IMC, insufficient personnel, the lack of funds or budget quota for the activities of the IMC's and the unavailability of required documents or terms of reference; which the Commission has already addressed. He went further to encourage IMC's focal persons and members to institute the signing of the Integrity Pacts in the awarding of contracts, as a way of reducing the tendency of corruption within government projects; to develop conflict of interest rules and regulations; and formulate/domesticate Anti-Corruption policies. NACS Manager informed partners about the Pay No Bribe (PNB) campaign, which is a DFID funded project. The PNB is a scientific approach to curbing corruption, using corruption trend analysis. It is not going to be individual focus but institutional; and it not going to be punitive in nature, for it may only demand administrative action, process interventions and in extreme cases ACC's involvement, he added. He however implored Integrity Community members to work within the ambits of the law, as it will be damming for them to be indicted on grounds of corruption, by the ACC, given their unique roles in their respective institutions. Earlier, in his welcome statement, ACC's Regional Manager, Abu Bakarr Kamara acknowledged the significance of the IMC's, and considered this meeting as a retrospect. Experiences gained will be earnest moving forward and challenges face will be confronted until they become surmountable, Manager Kamara stated. This process he believes will enhance the NACS implementation process in general. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary 'KENEMA IS DYING' It was July 4th, 2016. Few days to the end of Ramadan when i depart Freetown to join my people celebrate The Eid-ul-fitri in Kenema. On the previous day, I had marathon of things to get done. As such, i was restless throughout the day; i was very tired when i boarded a bus the next morning. Thus, I slept profusely for the rest of the journey; I only woke up when i heard a sharp sound, baam!!! I jumped. After few seconds, i saw people staring at me as if i was an alien. Faintly, I took a sudden look right to see whether I had cracked the window of the bus, but the window sounded good. At this moment, due to the potholes in the road, everyone nodded in concur like most Sierra Leonean parliamentarians who could hardly deny a bill that is not in the public's interest when its comes with brown envelopes. The condition of the roads in kenema is nothing to write home about. There has been numerous 'okada' accidents due to these bad roads. This city is dying; it needs serious cure. kenema is currently a ghost town with little or no economic activity going on. The future of the youths is dangling, there seem to be little, or no hope at all. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONEANS BEWARE OF THE WORK OF THE DEVIL -SATAN AND HIS AGENTS As I used to say, not because I am currently living in a relatively peaceful country with my family, therefore, I should forget about the wellbeing of my brothers and sisters' Sierra Leoneans in the country. In view of that as a true and honest concerned Sierra Leonean living thousands of miles away from my small but rich country call Sierra Leone, I am always concerned about its peace, security, progress and development. The fact is I have no two countries of birth. I only have one, which is Sierra Leone. Even when I am filling some documents, in many cases some forms asked for place of birth. Which is an indication that if you are a foreigner you should not forget about where you came from. Therefore, as a foreigner in Australia, I always want my country, Sierra Leone to be safe and developed. I also believe that there is no Sierra Leonean who was born in Sierra Leone and travelled to other country that have two original birth certificate of his or her citizenship. Whether good or bad Sierra Leoneans have no two countries of birth certificates. If he or she has, is a fake one. Even the children we are giving birth to some of the foreign countries we live, they only have one country of birth certificate, which is Australia if he or she is being born in Australia, American birth certificate, if he or she is born in America etc. Therefore, home is home. There is no place or country sweeter than one's his or her own home country. Read more...