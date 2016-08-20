|
For effective implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS), which is the nation's blue print, compass or direction in the fight against graft, the Anti-Corruption Commission had instituted Integrity Management Committees (IMC's) in every government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as in the local councils. Since they had been in existence for some time now, the need to further strengthen the operations of the IMC's could not be over-emphasized. Hence the National Anti-Corruption Strategy Secretariat in an attempt to strengthen the IMCs organized a meeting at the ACC's Regional Office at Mena Hills in Makeni, on Monday 15th August, 2016.
Presenting on the significance of the IMC's in the Implementation of the NACS, the Manager of NACS Secretariat, Patrick George said the establishment of the IMCs' has fostered collective efforts in the fight against corruption, as the IMCs' are there to address systems weaknesses and corruption opportunities within their institutions.
He furthered that, this approach is very appropriate, for the fact that the IMCs' are very familiar with the corruption related issues threatening the effectiveness of their ministries, departments and agencies.
He added that "corruption has the propensity to undermine every development process or agenda". Manager George further stated that IMCs' action metrics, in some cases may warrant cross-sector interventions. He therefore admonished them to take the work of the IMC seriously and endeavor to report their activities to the ACC regional office on a quarterly basis.
Speaking on the recent assessment of the IMC's, carried out by an Independent organization-Caritas Sierra Leone, Patrick George highlighted some of the findings otherwise referred to as challenges in the operations of the IMC's. Some of which were : the frequent transfers of staff in MDA's who are members of the IMC, insufficient personnel, the lack of funds or budget quota for the activities of the IMC's and the unavailability of required documents or terms of reference; which the Commission has already addressed.
He went further to encourage IMC's focal persons and members to institute the signing of the Integrity Pacts in the awarding of contracts, as a way of reducing the tendency of corruption within government projects; to develop conflict of interest rules and regulations; and formulate/domesticate Anti-Corruption policies.
NACS Manager informed partners about the Pay No Bribe (PNB) campaign, which is a DFID funded project. The PNB is a scientific approach to curbing corruption, using corruption trend analysis. It is not going to be individual focus but institutional; and it not going to be punitive in nature, for it may only demand administrative action, process interventions and in extreme cases ACC's involvement, he added.
He however implored Integrity Community members to work within the ambits of the law, as it will be damming for them to be indicted on grounds of corruption, by the ACC, given their unique roles in their respective institutions.
Earlier, in his welcome statement, ACC's Regional Manager, Abu Bakarr Kamara acknowledged the significance of the IMC's, and considered this meeting as a retrospect. Experiences gained will be earnest moving forward and challenges face will be confronted until they become surmountable, Manager Kamara stated. This process he believes will enhance the NACS implementation process in general.
