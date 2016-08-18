Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Legal Aid praise police for helping homeless client Written by Expotimes The Executive Director of the Legal Aid Board, Ms. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles has hailed officers of the Central Police Station in Freetown for allowing ex-client of the Board to spend the night at the station. Alimu became stranded following his release by the court on Monday, August 15 and had to turn to the Central Police ask for help. Ms. Carlton-Hanciles called the Inspector General of Police, Francis Munu on Tuesday to thank him for extending a helping hand to one of its ex-clients and to further reaffirm her commitment to strengthening the existing partnership between the two institutions. ‘I am proud of our police because they have always worked with the Legal Aid Board to ensure suspects are treated with respect and in a manner consistent with the law,’ she said. ‘With this gesture, the police have clearly demonstrated that you can be professional and humane at the same time.’ Alimu was released on Monday, July 15 but not early enough to return to Kalaba which is . ‘When I was released I had no place to spend the night in Freetown,’ he said. ‘I decided to go to the Central Police Station to plead with the officers to allow me to spend the night at the station. I did not want to risk being arrested for loitering while finding a place to spend the night.’ Alimu who hails from Kabala was living in Goderich following his arrested in March 2016. He was taken to the Adonkia Police station where he spent 15 days in police cell. He was consequently charged with sacrilege for stealing one battery light valued at thirty thousand leones (Le30,000) being property of the 7th Battalion Mosque. He was remanded at the Pademba Road Correctional Center on his first appearance before Magistrate Emmanuella Harding. The matter was committed to the High Court on 6 July 2016. The Legal Aid Board secured his release on Monday, August 15 after Alimu changed his plea to guilty. As a result, Justice Monfred Sesays entenced him to five months imprisonment from date of arrest on 2 March 2016. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Read more... Commentary 'KENEMA IS DYING' It was July 4th, 2016. Few days to the end of Ramadan when i depart Freetown to join my people celebrate The Eid-ul-fitri in Kenema. On the previous day, I had marathon of things to get done. As such, i was restless throughout the day; i was very tired when i boarded a bus the next morning. Thus, I slept profusely for the rest of the journey; I only woke up when i heard a sharp sound, baam!!! I jumped. After few seconds, i saw people staring at me as if i was an alien. Faintly, I took a sudden look right to see whether I had cracked the window of the bus, but the window sounded good. At this moment, due to the potholes in the road, everyone nodded in concur like most Sierra Leonean parliamentarians who could hardly deny a bill that is not in the public's interest when its comes with brown envelopes. The condition of the roads in kenema is nothing to write home about. There has been numerous 'okada' accidents due to these bad roads. This city is dying; it needs serious cure. kenema is currently a ghost town with little or no economic activity going on. The future of the youths is dangling, there seem to be little, or no hope at all. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONEANS BEWARE OF THE WORK OF THE DEVIL -SATAN AND HIS AGENTS As I used to say, not because I am currently living in a relatively peaceful country with my family, therefore, I should forget about the wellbeing of my brothers and sisters' Sierra Leoneans in the country. In view of that as a true and honest concerned Sierra Leonean living thousands of miles away from my small but rich country call Sierra Leone, I am always concerned about its peace, security, progress and development. The fact is I have no two countries of birth. I only have one, which is Sierra Leone. Even when I am filling some documents, in many cases some forms asked for place of birth. Which is an indication that if you are a foreigner you should not forget about where you came from. Therefore, as a foreigner in Australia, I always want my country, Sierra Leone to be safe and developed. I also believe that there is no Sierra Leonean who was born in Sierra Leone and travelled to other country that have two original birth certificate of his or her citizenship. Whether good or bad Sierra Leoneans have no two countries of birth certificates. If he or she has, is a fake one. Even the children we are giving birth to some of the foreign countries we live, they only have one country of birth certificate, which is Australia if he or she is being born in Australia, American birth certificate, if he or she is born in America etc. Therefore, home is home. There is no place or country sweeter than one's his or her own home country. Read more...