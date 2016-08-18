Editorial News

The Sella Development for Education and Progress (SeDEP) last Sunday 14th August 2016 has inaugurated its new executive. The Chairman of the occasion Mr. Ahmed S. Kargbo while making his statement recalled on the challenges faced by the organization when he was president. He furthered expressed delight and thankful to God on its present status of the organisation. In his statement, Mr. Alimamy T. Bangura, former President of SeDEP who is now serving as adviser to the president encouraged the new executive to be committed to push the organization to another level. "Don't ask what the organization has done for you; ask yourself what you have done for the organization," he quoted the late American Civil Rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr. Mr. Daniel Sebeh, one of the organization's advisers in his opening remarks said he is proud of SeDEP because the organisation can now boast of having more than 15 university graduates . He furthered recalled the period he was called upon to serve as adviser when most SeDEP members were school going pupils. "I am going to plead to the President, the Vice president and the entire membership to transform the organization into an NGO," he said. Mr. Makah Jalloh, the outgoing President while handing over to the current President appealed to the president and his executive to be innovative and move the organization from where he stopped. He advised them to be committed as leadership is not an easy task. He furthered called on them to write a concept paper leading to the transformation of the organization into an NGO. The sitting President, Abdulai Dumbuya, in his statement thanked the entire membership for the support towards the programme. "As a President, i have listened to the various speakers and the advises giving to me," he said. He promised to encourage all members to work hard registering his commitment to continue capacitating some members through vocational skills. The SeDEP President expressed thanks and appreciation to the Deputy Minister of Sports, Ishmael Al-Sankoh Conteh; Dr. PatricK Saidu Conteh, Minister of State; Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Marie Jalloh; Deputy Minister of Energy, Dr. Hassan Barrie and Frank Kargbo, former Attorney General for their support towards this organization. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Read more... Commentary 'KENEMA IS DYING' It was July 4th, 2016. Few days to the end of Ramadan when i depart Freetown to join my people celebrate The Eid-ul-fitri in Kenema. On the previous day, I had marathon of things to get done. As such, i was restless throughout the day; i was very tired when i boarded a bus the next morning. Thus, I slept profusely for the rest of the journey; I only woke up when i heard a sharp sound, baam!!! I jumped. After few seconds, i saw people staring at me as if i was an alien. Faintly, I took a sudden look right to see whether I had cracked the window of the bus, but the window sounded good. At this moment, due to the potholes in the road, everyone nodded in concur like most Sierra Leonean parliamentarians who could hardly deny a bill that is not in the public's interest when its comes with brown envelopes. The condition of the roads in kenema is nothing to write home about. There has been numerous 'okada' accidents due to these bad roads. This city is dying; it needs serious cure. kenema is currently a ghost town with little or no economic activity going on. The future of the youths is dangling, there seem to be little, or no hope at all. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONEANS BEWARE OF THE WORK OF THE DEVIL -SATAN AND HIS AGENTS As I used to say, not because I am currently living in a relatively peaceful country with my family, therefore, I should forget about the wellbeing of my brothers and sisters' Sierra Leoneans in the country. In view of that as a true and honest concerned Sierra Leonean living thousands of miles away from my small but rich country call Sierra Leone, I am always concerned about its peace, security, progress and development. The fact is I have no two countries of birth. I only have one, which is Sierra Leone. Even when I am filling some documents, in many cases some forms asked for place of birth. Which is an indication that if you are a foreigner you should not forget about where you came from. Therefore, as a foreigner in Australia, I always want my country, Sierra Leone to be safe and developed. I also believe that there is no Sierra Leonean who was born in Sierra Leone and travelled to other country that have two original birth certificate of his or her citizenship. Whether good or bad Sierra Leoneans have no two countries of birth certificates. If he or she has, is a fake one. Even the children we are giving birth to some of the foreign countries we live, they only have one country of birth certificate, which is Australia if he or she is being born in Australia, American birth certificate, if he or she is born in America etc. Therefore, home is home. There is no place or country sweeter than one's his or her own home country. Read more...