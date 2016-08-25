Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Deputy Health Minister 1 Returns from 66th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Written by Jonathan Abass Kamara The Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation 1, Madam Madina Rahman has returned home as head of the Sierra Leone delegation to the 66th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa held on August 19-23, 2016 in Addis Ababa in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. Madam Madina Rahman on behalf of the Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Abu Bakarr Fofanah, the government and people of Sierra Leone ably show-case Sierra Leone’s health system strengthening strategy towards building a resilient health system during discussions. She participated in various sessions which includes Global Strategy for Women’s Children’s and Adolescents’ Health 2016-2030 implementation in the African region, Health in the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, Addressing oral diseases as part of Non-Communicable Diseases Oral Health Strategy for 2016-2025, Global Strategy and Plan of Action on Ageing and Health, and Recommendations of the review committee on the role of the International Health Regulations (2005) in the Ebola outbreak and response among other key health issues including the framework for implementing the Global Technical Strategy for Malaria 2016-2030 in the African region. Addressing the official opening ceremony, the President of the Federal DemocraticRepublic of Ethiopia,Dr. MulatuTeshome and the Minister of Health, Dr. KesetuDirthanAdmasuBirhane welcomed the national authorities and the delegates and recalled the numerous agenda items which reflect the health challenges that the region still faces, despite significant progress in some areas. The Ethiopia Health Minister noted that addressing these challenges would require collective approaches and opined for successful deliberations. The WHO Director-General, Dr. Margaret Chan highlighted some unique public health features of Ethiopia, especially the training and massive deployment of a new cadre of health extension workers, and the achievement of the MDG of reducing childhood mortality two years ahead of schedule. She noted that the five-year development framework of the WHO Regional Office, the Transformation programme, with universal health coverage as its vision, aims to capitalize on a number of encouraging trends in the region: unprecedented economic growth; emergence of a solid middle class and a vibrant and innovative younger generation. Dr. Chan reminded Member States that with poverty hampering progress on all fronts, there was still a long way to go before the region could catch up with the rest of the world. She congratulated Africa for making considerable progress despite challenges such as recurrent emergencies and security threats. Dr. Chan considered reduction in HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as a significant return on investment and reminded delegates that Africa still bore the heaviest burden of infectious diseases while facing the challenge of overstretched health systems and the growing burden of non-communicable diseases. She highlighted the links between poverty and health care. According to her, poverty undermines health, cripples the performance of health systems and denies the resources to implement priority interventions. Dr. Chan called on all stakeholders of health development in the region to join to eliminate poverty as underscored in the Sustainable Development Goal agenda and to ensure the security of our collective health stock. She also emphasized that the future of Africa depends on its people and not on the price of commodities such as mineral resources. Thus, countries’ primary focus should be on the development of human resources for sustainable development in the region. Dr. Chan emphasized the need to ensure proper funding for implementing WHO reforms, strengthening health systems and building capacity to respond to emergencies. She expressed great confidence in the ability of Africa and its people to improve their health. While noting that this was the last time she would address the Regional Committee as WHO Director-General, expressing her willingness to continue to partner with the region even in retirement. Making his statement, His Excellency Dr MulatuTeshome, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, acknowledge the progress made in improving health and increasing life expectancy. He further stressed that health in the region remained a challenge, given the growing burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases, and that all countries needed to remain committed. During the discussions, Member States acknowledged the inclusion of the new health emergencies programme as well as the increase in the budget allocation to the Region. They expressed concern about the reduced budget for some priority programmes, the continues decline in the proportionof the budget financed by Assessed Contributions (AC), weak alignment of indicators between the programme Budget and the sustainable development goals (SDGs), and lack of budget allocations for areas of work relevant to the region. The following recommendations were made to Member States: Provide written feedback to the secretariat and fully engage in the discussions during the Executive Board in January 2017; and advocate for an increase in Assessed Contributions. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary 'KENEMA IS DYING' It was July 4th, 2016. Few days to the end of Ramadan when i depart Freetown to join my people celebrate The Eid-ul-fitri in Kenema. On the previous day, I had marathon of things to get done. As such, i was restless throughout the day; i was very tired when i boarded a bus the next morning. Thus, I slept profusely for the rest of the journey; I only woke up when i heard a sharp sound, baam!!! I jumped. After few seconds, i saw people staring at me as if i was an alien. Faintly, I took a sudden look right to see whether I had cracked the window of the bus, but the window sounded good. At this moment, due to the potholes in the road, everyone nodded in concur like most Sierra Leonean parliamentarians who could hardly deny a bill that is not in the public's interest when its comes with brown envelopes. The condition of the roads in kenema is nothing to write home about. There has been numerous 'okada' accidents due to these bad roads. This city is dying; it needs serious cure. kenema is currently a ghost town with little or no economic activity going on. The future of the youths is dangling, there seem to be little, or no hope at all. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONEANS BEWARE OF THE WORK OF THE DEVIL -SATAN AND HIS AGENTS As I used to say, not because I am currently living in a relatively peaceful country with my family, therefore, I should forget about the wellbeing of my brothers and sisters' Sierra Leoneans in the country. In view of that as a true and honest concerned Sierra Leonean living thousands of miles away from my small but rich country call Sierra Leone, I am always concerned about its peace, security, progress and development. The fact is I have no two countries of birth. I only have one, which is Sierra Leone. Even when I am filling some documents, in many cases some forms asked for place of birth. Which is an indication that if you are a foreigner you should not forget about where you came from. Therefore, as a foreigner in Australia, I always want my country, Sierra Leone to be safe and developed. I also believe that there is no Sierra Leonean who was born in Sierra Leone and travelled to other country that have two original birth certificate of his or her citizenship. Whether good or bad Sierra Leoneans have no two countries of birth certificates. If he or she has, is a fake one. Even the children we are giving birth to some of the foreign countries we live, they only have one country of birth certificate, which is Australia if he or she is being born in Australia, American birth certificate, if he or she is born in America etc. Therefore, home is home. There is no place or country sweeter than one's his or her own home country. Read more...