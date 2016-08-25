Editorial News

Readers Letters

Press Release

Archive / Past Issues

Books Reviws About Expotimes

Editorial Team

Our Contact Subscription

Local News Papers Featured Links: ExpoNet

EXpoNet Services! EXpoNet Services! Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. STRIVE! A great success - Madam Zuliatu Cooper Development Written by Kadrie Koroma The Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation II, Madam Zuliatu Cooper has disclosed that the Sierra Leone Trial to Introduce a Vaccine against Ebola (STRIVE) has been a great success. Addressing her audience on the Final Update and Celebration of the STRIVE Ebola Prevention Marklate Clinical Trial on Tuesday August 23, 2016 at the Bintumani Hotel in Freetown, Madam Zuliatu Cooper noted that without the participation of 8, 000 Sierra Leoneans health care and frontline workers and the communities they would not have achieved a positive result. She recalled some two years ago when the Ebola Virus Disease epidemic struck the sub-region, it exposes the fragile health systems and the absence of clinical research capacity particularly with regards to therapeutic and vaccine trials. Madam Cooper described the event as a big achievement noting that Sierra Leoneans with support from partners within a short period were able to plan and successfully implement and manage a big clinical trial of the highest standard. She reiterated that the partnership between the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences (COMAHS) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would serve as a model to achieve the core mandate to maintain and improve the health of the people of Sierra Leone, and the availability of an Ebola prevention vaccine control. The Deputy Minister said that they are proud as a nation, that they rose to the challenge and worked together to develop and implement a world class clinical trial that has the potential to helpprevent another Ebola epidemic from happening. The lessons learned from STRIVE she added would help cope with future clinical trials and other research work that would help improve the health status of Sierra Leoneans. Deputy Chief of Mission, United States Embassy, Ms. Laurie Meininger described STRIVE as a truly public health victory they all can be proud of, adding that it is the first vaccine clinical trial in Sierra Leone and more remarkable is the fact that STRIVE was planned and conducted in the midst of the largest Ebola outbreak in history. She stated that the clinical trial is truly an outstanding example of what can be done in the spirit of collaboration and partnership, noting that through the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies, the United States government supported the trial with significant resources and equipment. Laurie Meininger informed her audience that they are here to celebrate the clinical trial and thanked the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences for being outstanding partners. The Deputy Chief of Mission said the United States is very proud to stand besides Sierra Leone and celebrate the success, and looks forward to many more years of continued partnership and collaboration. Principal Deputy Director, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Anne Schuchat described STRIVE as a groundbreaking partnership between the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences and the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. She said the largest Ebola epidemic to date and the partnership successfully developed and implements Sierra Leone’s first marklate clinical trial including training staff, building infrastructure, and developing partnership across sectors and regions. Other speakers include the Acting Vice Chancellor and Principal, University of Sierra Leone, Prof. SahrGbamanja, and an overview of the Ebola epidemic outbreak in West Africa by STRIVE Principal Investigator, Dr. Mohamed Samai. The programme was chaired by the Director of Policy, Planning and Information, Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Samuel Kargbo. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Read more... Commentary 'KENEMA IS DYING' It was July 4th, 2016. Few days to the end of Ramadan when i depart Freetown to join my people celebrate The Eid-ul-fitri in Kenema. On the previous day, I had marathon of things to get done. As such, i was restless throughout the day; i was very tired when i boarded a bus the next morning. Thus, I slept profusely for the rest of the journey; I only woke up when i heard a sharp sound, baam!!! I jumped. After few seconds, i saw people staring at me as if i was an alien. Faintly, I took a sudden look right to see whether I had cracked the window of the bus, but the window sounded good. At this moment, due to the potholes in the road, everyone nodded in concur like most Sierra Leonean parliamentarians who could hardly deny a bill that is not in the public's interest when its comes with brown envelopes. The condition of the roads in kenema is nothing to write home about. There has been numerous 'okada' accidents due to these bad roads. This city is dying; it needs serious cure. kenema is currently a ghost town with little or no economic activity going on. The future of the youths is dangling, there seem to be little, or no hope at all. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONEANS BEWARE OF THE WORK OF THE DEVIL -SATAN AND HIS AGENTS As I used to say, not because I am currently living in a relatively peaceful country with my family, therefore, I should forget about the wellbeing of my brothers and sisters' Sierra Leoneans in the country. In view of that as a true and honest concerned Sierra Leonean living thousands of miles away from my small but rich country call Sierra Leone, I am always concerned about its peace, security, progress and development. The fact is I have no two countries of birth. I only have one, which is Sierra Leone. Even when I am filling some documents, in many cases some forms asked for place of birth. Which is an indication that if you are a foreigner you should not forget about where you came from. Therefore, as a foreigner in Australia, I always want my country, Sierra Leone to be safe and developed. I also believe that there is no Sierra Leonean who was born in Sierra Leone and travelled to other country that have two original birth certificate of his or her citizenship. Whether good or bad Sierra Leoneans have no two countries of birth certificates. If he or she has, is a fake one. Even the children we are giving birth to some of the foreign countries we live, they only have one country of birth certificate, which is Australia if he or she is being born in Australia, American birth certificate, if he or she is born in America etc. Therefore, home is home. There is no place or country sweeter than one's his or her own home country. Read more...