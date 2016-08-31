Disaster simulations in Sierra Leone help prepare flood-prone communities
Wednesday, 31 August 2016 02:56
Sierra Leone is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of global climate change, partly as a result of human-caused degradation of the environment. In September 2015, Sierra Leone’s capital encountered its most devastating floods recorded, temporarily rendering almost 5,000 people homeless, damaging properties and causing substantial impacts on local livelihoods.
The once thickly forested hill slopes of the Freetown Peninsula and western rural area, for example, are largely denuded. Many people consider the Freetown hills ideal to build homes, as they are less crowded than the densely populated lower lying areas of the city.
To prepare for similar emergencies in the future, and protect especially those communities that are most vulnerable, the Disaster management Department (DMD) of the Office of National Security (ONS) in alliance with the Sierra Leone Meteorological Department (SLMD) organised a three-day simulation exercise.
The exercise was supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), through a Global Environment Facility (GEF) financed project that focuses on strengthening climate information and early warning systems for resilient development and adaptation. Members from over 50 communities living upstream and downstream from the Bumbuna Dam, the largest dam in Sierra Leone, participated in local disaster preparedness and response exercises.
DMD Director, Mr. John Vandy Rogers, said Bumbuna was selected because it houses a critical national infrastructure. The Bumbuna Dam is the country’s biggest hydroelectric facility, and the surrounding communities are vulnerable to disasters such as floods or dam failures - especially during the rainy season.
“We hope to help communities build partnerships that would prove effective in saving lives and properties, and preserve stability. Also with UNDP support, we have developed a Flood Preparedness Plan for Sierra Leone”. Mr. Rogers continued that disaster management is multi-disciplinary and cross-sectoral, and DMD has been working towards ensuring comprehensive preparedness for disasters, in collaboration with UN Agencies in the country.
An Emergency Action Unit (EAU) was created within the Bumbuna Watershed Management Authority (BWMA) to manage disaster issues at the downstream area of the dam, where water currents are normally high. BWMA Team Leader, Mrs. Hawa Kandeh, said the EAU forewarns of incoming excess water. Some people cultivate lands close to the running water because they believe it is well-irrigated, and several drowning accident have happened in the past. “We have field agents on bikes who visit the villages to give safety talks and monitor water levels, and alert them in cases of excess water release from the dam”.
Building on this exercise, the BWMA with support from DMD and UNDP will establish community-based early warning systems for the 40 most vulnerable downstream communities, so that they can respond timely when there is a flood alert and avert risks to their lives and livelihoods.
UNDP through its Energy, Environment and Natural Resource Management Cluster works in vulnerable communities to reduce the impacts of climate change and risks of natural and man-made disasters in Sierra Leone by reinforcing and supporting institutions and communities to properly prevent or manage natural disasters.
2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul
The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years.
The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection.
Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods.
Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government.
FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation.
Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq.
I watch, with very gloomy eyes, as this country progresses steadily into the realms of economic seizure. Is the government in bed with a very influential satanic system that cares only about it's own selfish interests and gives little regard to the welfare and standard of living of ordinary Sierra Leoneans? Is the government party to the ushering in of a satanic culture which sows the seeds of discord and disunity amongst Sierra Leoneans and turns the entire fabric of a fine people on it's head downwards? If that is the case, then they owe the people a lot more explanation than what meets the eye re Ebola - dished out on an unknowing public and taking the lives of reportedly over ten thousand innocent Sierra Leoneans.
The United Nations System in Sierra Leone joined the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone on August 17 in launching “MY VOICE COUNTS - END CHILD MARRIAGE”, a campaign originally initiated by the African Union and its 57 member states.
The launch of the campaign in Sierra Leone marked a significant stride in reaffirming the Government’s commitment to protecting the rights of the child. These are stipulated in the International Convention on the Rights, upon which the Sierra Leone Child Right Act 2007 is predicated. This prohibits and criminalizes marriage of a person who is below the age of 18 years, regardless of whether the marriage is carried out under civil, customary or religious law. Sierra Leone has become the 15th African nation of the African Union member states to launch the African Union Continental Campaign on Ending Child Marriage.
The Executive Director of the Legal Aid Board, Ms. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles has hailed officers of the Central Police Station in Freetown for allowing ex-client of the Board to spend the night at the station. Alimu became stranded following his release by the court on Monday, August 15 and had to turn to the Central Police ask for help.
Ms. Carlton-Hanciles called the Inspector General of Police, Francis Munu on Tuesday to thank him for extending a helping hand to one of its ex-clients and to further reaffirm her commitment to strengthening the existing partnership between the two institutions.
‘I am proud of our police because they have always worked with the Legal Aid Board to ensure suspects are treated with respect and in a manner consistent with the law,’ she said. ‘With this gesture, the police have clearly demonstrated that you can be professional and humane at the same time.’
ACC URGES DRIVERS TO BE SINCERE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION
The Regional Manager of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has called on drivers to be sincere in the fight against corruption for the benefit of national development.
He made this call on Friday 26th August 2016 in a sensitization meeting with the executive and members of Drivers Union, Bombali District, on their roles in the fight against corruption. Speaking on the importance of drivers to national development at their Field Road office in Makeni, Manager Abu Bakarr Kamara said drivers are the engine to the nation's growth noting that movement of human and goods to various locations would have been impossible without them. He furthered that drivers' contribution to the socio-economic development of the country cannot be overemphasized due to the creation of jobs and provision of sustained livelihood. Manager Kamara admonished his audience of ACC's resolve to strengthen its tier of relationship with them and make the traffic sector a corrupt free zone. ''Fighting corruption does not squarely rest on the Commission alone because it is a national campaign hence should be embraced by all and sundry'' Manager noted.
Minority Leader in the House of Sierra Leone Parliament, Hon Dr Bernadette Lahai has said that: “I do not belong to any camp in the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP).”
She told journalists at a well attended press briefing held on the 24th August 2016 at her Office at Parliament Building in Freetown.
She noted that, she is in support of everyone vying for the position of flag bearer in the party. ”I have not given a word to any presidential candidate for my support. All of us are SLPP and I am SLPP,” she affirmed.
She said every candidate has her support adding that the door is open to every SLPP member to talk and chart with her but cautioned that standards are falling down within the party. “We are far behind time as a party and that the values of SLPP are eroded,” she stressed.