Press statement on the End Child Marriage Campaign PDF | Print | E-mail News Written by press statement The United Nations System in Sierra Leone joined the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone on August 17 in launching "MY VOICE COUNTS - END CHILD MARRIAGE", a campaign originally initiated by the African Union and its 57 member states. The launch of the campaign in Sierra Leone marked a significant stride in reaffirming the Government's commitment to protecting the rights of the child. These are stipulated in the International Convention on the Rights, upon which the Sierra Leone Child Right Act 2007 is predicated. This prohibits and criminalizes marriage of a person who is below the age of 18 years, regardless of whether the marriage is carried out under civil, customary or religious law. Sierra Leone has become the 15th African nation of the African Union member states to launch the African Union Continental Campaign on Ending Child Marriage. Championed by the First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Madam Sia Nyama Koroma, and presided over by the Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Ambassador Dr. Victor Bockarie Foh, the event brought together a convergence of partners led by the Ministry of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs, including the National Commission on Children; traditional and religious leaders; the United Nations System in Sierra Leone and other international development partners, NGOs and the media. Children from all regions of Sierra Leone were represented and took Centre stage in condemning the traditional practice of child marriage. In their own words, they noted how it gravely violates of the rights of the child (including forcing children to be married; missing out on educational opportunities, becoming mothers while still being children and dying prematurely in child birth). The children also highlighted that child marriage trapped and condemned especially girls to life-long, intergenerational cycles of poverty. This includes gender-based violence, other forms of abuse and undignified human conditions for women and girls. From the data the children presented, it was noted that each year world-wide, more than 15 million girls below the age of 18 years are given to marriage. The children communicated in strong terms that “CHILD MARRIAGE MUST STOP NOW”. They implored their parents and adults in Sierra Leone to invest in their children’s education, instead of marrying them off for whatever reasons. Speaker after speaker condemned child marriage and expressed their commitment to uprooting it from Sierra Leone. The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Sunil Saigal, commended the Government of Sierra Leone and emphasized that “choosing whom and when to marry” is one of life’s most important decisions .Child, early, or forced marriages denies millions of girls this choice. The Resident Coordinator assured the Government of Sierra Leone of the United Nations continued support towards this effort, both locally and globally. The United Nations Freetown Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Read more... Commentary Disaster simulations in Sierra Leone help prepare flood-prone communities Sierra Leone is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of global climate change, partly as a result of human-caused degradation of the environment. In September 2015, Sierra Leone’s capital encountered its most devastating floods recorded, temporarily rendering almost 5,000 people homeless, damaging properties and causing substantial impacts on local livelihoods. The once thickly forested hill slopes of the Freetown Peninsula and western rural area, for example, are largely denuded. Many people consider the Freetown hills ideal to build homes, as they are less crowded than the densely populated lower lying areas of the city. To prepare for similar emergencies in the future, and protect especially those communities that are most vulnerable, the Disaster management Department (DMD) of the Office of National Security (ONS) in alliance with the Sierra Leone Meteorological Department (SLMD) organised a three-day simulation exercise. Read more... View Point Sierra Leone - a very worrying case Dear all, I watch, with very gloomy eyes, as this country progresses steadily into the realms of economic seizure. Is the government in bed with a very influential satanic system that cares only about it's own selfish interests and gives little regard to the welfare and standard of living of ordinary Sierra Leoneans? Is the government party to the ushering in of a satanic culture which sows the seeds of discord and disunity amongst Sierra Leoneans and turns the entire fabric of a fine people on it's head downwards? If that is the case, then they owe the people a lot more explanation than what meets the eye re Ebola - dished out on an unknowing public and taking the lives of reportedly over ten thousand innocent Sierra Leoneans.

