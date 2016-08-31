Sierra Leone - a very worrying case

Written by Patrick Caulker, Mob: +23279800000, www.sierraleonefirst.com
Wednesday, 31 August 2016 03:19
Dear all,
I watch, with very gloomy eyes, as this country progresses steadily into the realms of economic seizure. Is the government in bed with a very influential satanic system that cares only about it's own selfish interests and gives little regard to the welfare and standard of living of ordinary Sierra Leoneans? Is the government party to the ushering in of a satanic culture which sows the seeds of discord and disunity amongst Sierra Leoneans and turns the entire fabric of a fine people on it's head downwards? If that is the case, then they owe the people a lot more explanation than what meets the eye re Ebola - dished out on an unknowing public and taking the lives of reportedly over ten thousand innocent Sierra Leoneans.
Our currency, the Leone, now sits akwardly at over Le7,000 to the Dollar. The price of a cup of rice has almost doubled from Le800 to Le1,500. Electricity is as per Bumbuna waterflows, even that is not regular, with no guarantee outside the rainy season. The water we drink, let alone the supplies, is now by "God en power". Our local private sector, including small business owners, are crying. Wealth distribution is as per total blind allegiance to the "System", not through an equitable system that recognizes hard constructive work, etc etc. Are our government officials, who we put in public offices through the exercise of our vote, so entertained by the cyber frolics provided by a satanic presidng system than being dismayed by the harsh realities of a progressive economic downturn on the welfare of it's people?
2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul
The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years.
The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection.
Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods.
Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government.
This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist.
Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”.
Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”.
The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty.
Disaster simulations in Sierra Leone help prepare flood-prone communities
Sierra Leone is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of global climate change, partly as a result of human-caused degradation of the environment. In September 2015, Sierra Leone’s capital encountered its most devastating floods recorded, temporarily rendering almost 5,000 people homeless, damaging properties and causing substantial impacts on local livelihoods.
The once thickly forested hill slopes of the Freetown Peninsula and western rural area, for example, are largely denuded. Many people consider the Freetown hills ideal to build homes, as they are less crowded than the densely populated lower lying areas of the city.
To prepare for similar emergencies in the future, and protect especially those communities that are most vulnerable, the Disaster management Department (DMD) of the Office of National Security (ONS) in alliance with the Sierra Leone Meteorological Department (SLMD) organised a three-day simulation exercise.
I watch, with very gloomy eyes, as this country progresses steadily into the realms of economic seizure. Is the government in bed with a very influential satanic system that cares only about it's own selfish interests and gives little regard to the welfare and standard of living of ordinary Sierra Leoneans? Is the government party to the ushering in of a satanic culture which sows the seeds of discord and disunity amongst Sierra Leoneans and turns the entire fabric of a fine people on it's head downwards? If that is the case, then they owe the people a lot more explanation than what meets the eye re Ebola - dished out on an unknowing public and taking the lives of reportedly over ten thousand innocent Sierra Leoneans.
The United Nations System in Sierra Leone joined the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone on August 17 in launching “MY VOICE COUNTS - END CHILD MARRIAGE”, a campaign originally initiated by the African Union and its 57 member states.
The launch of the campaign in Sierra Leone marked a significant stride in reaffirming the Government’s commitment to protecting the rights of the child. These are stipulated in the International Convention on the Rights, upon which the Sierra Leone Child Right Act 2007 is predicated. This prohibits and criminalizes marriage of a person who is below the age of 18 years, regardless of whether the marriage is carried out under civil, customary or religious law. Sierra Leone has become the 15th African nation of the African Union member states to launch the African Union Continental Campaign on Ending Child Marriage.
The Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation 1, Madam Madina Rahman has returned home as head of the Sierra Leone delegation to the 66th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa held on August 19-23, 2016 in Addis Ababa in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.
Madam Madina Rahman on behalf of the Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Abu Bakarr Fofanah, the government and people of Sierra Leone ably show-case Sierra Leone’s health system strengthening strategy towards building a resilient health system during discussions.
She participated in various sessions which includes Global Strategy for Women’s Children’s and Adolescents’ Health 2016-2030 implementation in the African region, Health in the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, Addressing oral diseases as part of Non-Communicable Diseases Oral Health Strategy for 2016-2025, Global Strategy and Plan of Action on Ageing and Health, and Recommendations of the review committee on the role of the International Health Regulations (2005) in the Ebola outbreak and response among other key health issues including the framework for implementing the Global Technical Strategy for Malaria 2016-2030 in the African region.
ACC URGES DRIVERS TO BE SINCERE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION
The Regional Manager of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has called on drivers to be sincere in the fight against corruption for the benefit of national development.
He made this call on Friday 26th August 2016 in a sensitization meeting with the executive and members of Drivers Union, Bombali District, on their roles in the fight against corruption. Speaking on the importance of drivers to national development at their Field Road office in Makeni, Manager Abu Bakarr Kamara said drivers are the engine to the nation's growth noting that movement of human and goods to various locations would have been impossible without them. He furthered that drivers' contribution to the socio-economic development of the country cannot be overemphasized due to the creation of jobs and provision of sustained livelihood. Manager Kamara admonished his audience of ACC's resolve to strengthen its tier of relationship with them and make the traffic sector a corrupt free zone. ''Fighting corruption does not squarely rest on the Commission alone because it is a national campaign hence should be embraced by all and sundry'' Manager noted.
Minority Leader in the House of Sierra Leone Parliament, Hon Dr Bernadette Lahai has said that: “I do not belong to any camp in the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP).”
She told journalists at a well attended press briefing held on the 24th August 2016 at her Office at Parliament Building in Freetown.
She noted that, she is in support of everyone vying for the position of flag bearer in the party. ”I have not given a word to any presidential candidate for my support. All of us are SLPP and I am SLPP,” she affirmed.
She said every candidate has her support adding that the door is open to every SLPP member to talk and chart with her but cautioned that standards are falling down within the party. “We are far behind time as a party and that the values of SLPP are eroded,” she stressed.