Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Sierra Leone - a very worrying case Written by Patrick Caulker, Mob: +23279800000, www.sierraleonefirst.com Dear all, I watch, with very gloomy eyes, as this country progresses steadily into the realms of economic seizure. Is the government in bed with a very influential satanic system that cares only about it's own selfish interests and gives little regard to the welfare and standard of living of ordinary Sierra Leoneans? Is the government party to the ushering in of a satanic culture which sows the seeds of discord and disunity amongst Sierra Leoneans and turns the entire fabric of a fine people on it's head downwards? If that is the case, then they owe the people a lot more explanation than what meets the eye re Ebola - dished out on an unknowing public and taking the lives of reportedly over ten thousand innocent Sierra Leoneans.

Our currency, the Leone, now sits akwardly at over Le7,000 to the Dollar. The price of a cup of rice has almost doubled from Le800 to Le1,500. Electricity is as per Bumbuna waterflows, even that is not regular, with no guarantee outside the rainy season. The water we drink, let alone the supplies, is now by "God en power". Our local private sector, including small business owners, are crying. Wealth distribution is as per total blind allegiance to the "System", not through an equitable system that recognizes hard constructive work, etc etc. Are our government officials, who we put in public offices through the exercise of our vote, so entertained by the cyber frolics provided by a satanic presidng system than being dismayed by the harsh realities of a progressive economic downturn on the welfare of it's people? Where is this country heading for? Sincerely, Patrick Caulker Mob: +23279800000 www.sierraleonefirst.com Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary Disaster simulations in Sierra Leone help prepare flood-prone communities Sierra Leone is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of global climate change, partly as a result of human-caused degradation of the environment. In September 2015, Sierra Leone's capital encountered its most devastating floods recorded, temporarily rendering almost 5,000 people homeless, damaging properties and causing substantial impacts on local livelihoods. The once thickly forested hill slopes of the Freetown Peninsula and western rural area, for example, are largely denuded. Many people consider the Freetown hills ideal to build homes, as they are less crowded than the densely populated lower lying areas of the city. To prepare for similar emergencies in the future, and protect especially those communities that are most vulnerable, the Disaster management Department (DMD) of the Office of National Security (ONS) in alliance with the Sierra Leone Meteorological Department (SLMD) organised a three-day simulation exercise. Read more... View Point Is the government in bed with a very influential satanic system that cares only about it's own selfish interests and gives little regard to the welfare and standard of living of ordinary Sierra Leoneans? Is the government party to the ushering in of a satanic culture which sows the seeds of discord and disunity amongst Sierra Leoneans and turns the entire fabric of a fine people on it's head downwards? If that is the case, then they owe the people a lot more explanation than what meets the eye re Ebola - dished out on an unknowing public and taking the lives of reportedly over ten thousand innocent Sierra Leoneans.

