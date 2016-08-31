OOPS. Your Flash player is missing or outdated. Click here to update your player so you can see this content. Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. SIERRA LEONE: Education ministry makes information more available to the public Written by Ahmed Sahid Nasralla (De Monk) Not many people know that the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MEST) has led other ministries in its implementation of the President’s Post-Ebola Recovery Plan, with guidance from State House, and support from donor partners. In fact, there are a number of efforts underway at the MEST which are geared towards transformation of the sector but of which many know little or nothing. In recent years, the MEST has steadily increased its focus on understanding what is going on in the sector, having conducted several studies and reports including the ‘Education Country Status Report- an analysis for further improving the quality, equity and efficiency of the education system in Sierra Leone’; the review of the education sector which took place in December of 2015, and has managed to execute an annual school census, capturing information on students, schools, and teachers to cover every academic year since 2011. These reports have been used to inform MEST decisions and strategy, including the ‘The Education Sector Plan 2014-2018- Learning to Succeed’, and most recently its key interventions supporting the President’s Recovery Plan and returning schools to normalcy after Ebola. The Revitalizing Education Development in Sierra Leone (REDiSL) Project currently under implementation is helping MEST with some of these efforts. Funded by DFID and the Global Partnership for Education, channeling funds through the World Bank, the Project is financing the establishment and operationalization of a Teaching Service Commission (TSC) inaugurated in August, testing the concept of paying schools for performance, rolling out a pilot model of early childhood education programs and launching a national reading campaign (with books) for students in classes 1-3. In the area of information collection and sharing, the Project is helping MEST address a key goal of building a healthy, information-sharing relationship with its general audience. As such, the MEST has for the first time in its entire history established a website and developed a staff directory as part of inputs being made to strengthen internal and external communications of the ministry. The website, which features data about schools and children, recent reports, information about the districts, as well as staff directory are part of a string of initiatives aimed at improving MEST’s internal and external communication capabilities and disseminating critical real-time information to students and parents alike. “We hope through the website to get greater visibility of MEST and the work that is going on. We do a lot of work at MEST which people are unaware of,” says Dr. Albert Dupigny, Head of Change Unit at the Ministry. “We also hope that through the website we can make available electronic information that many outside the MEST will find useful and will help in understanding more about education in Sierra Leone.” Additionally, Dr. Dupigny continues, there’s now a Situation Room, where real live data on what is happening in schools are being processed. “All of this, including information on various projects and support we are getting, will be accessible on the website,” says Dr. Dupigny. For example, the 2015 school census data, captured with support from the World Bank and UNICEF, is available now to the public via the website. “This now serves as an effective channel for disseminating the census information to the public and donor partners helping us all understand the state of education in the country, especially in the post-Ebola era,” says Kaliope Azzi-Huck, World Bank Task Team Leader responsible for the REDiSL Project. The website, together with the MEST Staff Directory, was officially launched on Friday 26th of August at MEST. At the launching there was slides demonstration on the features of the website by the ICT Unit of MEST. MEST Minister, Dr. Minkailu Bah, said it may not be the first government website, butquite confidentit will be the most visited and useful.He acknowledged donor partners DFID, World Bank and UNICEFfor their support towards the development of the country’s education sector. The Chief Technology Officer of the unit, Emmanuel Harold Greywoode, says the MEST website has simple features to enable easy navigation, especially for the less technically inclined. “It reflects the various education directorates in the 14 districts of Sierra Leone and publishes educational statistics, census reports, ongoing surveys, procurement transactions among many others,” says Greywoode, adding that the website is a re-enforcement of the open data initiative. In addition, the good news for students, according to Greywoode, is that the website will eventually capture the issuance of government grants-in-aid and bilateral scholarships forms, “to ease the tension and burden on students (and officials) having to come to the ministry to collect and fill forms.” Furthermore, Greywoode says the website will also regularly publish West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) results, although it is the responsibility of the WAEC office to do so. One element of the website that still needs to be developed is a feature for forum group discussions, an interactive platform where users can comment and give instant feedback on information published on the website. Greywoode says this is still a work in progress and they will consider more interactive features along the way. “But in the meantime, the website is linked to all our social media accounts where we can also have direct feedback from the public,” he says. To ensure regular update, maintenance and management of the website, unlike most public institutions’ websites, Dr. Dupigny says he’ll insist a separate staff is assigned to professionally manage the website content and updates, and this is being discussed with the ICT team and the Permanent Secretary. “I will insist that one member of staff is dedicated to this and this only. It’ll be his/her only assignment. This is what he/she will do. That will be his/her job,” he stresses. CREDIT: Development and Economic Journalists Association Sierra Leone (DEJA-SL). Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Read more... Commentary Disaster simulations in Sierra Leone help prepare flood-prone communities Sierra Leone is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of global climate change, partly as a result of human-caused degradation of the environment. In September 2015, Sierra Leone’s capital encountered its most devastating floods recorded, temporarily rendering almost 5,000 people homeless, damaging properties and causing substantial impacts on local livelihoods. The once thickly forested hill slopes of the Freetown Peninsula and western rural area, for example, are largely denuded. Many people consider the Freetown hills ideal to build homes, as they are less crowded than the densely populated lower lying areas of the city. To prepare for similar emergencies in the future, and protect especially those communities that are most vulnerable, the Disaster management Department (DMD) of the Office of National Security (ONS) in alliance with the Sierra Leone Meteorological Department (SLMD) organised a three-day simulation exercise. Read more... View Point Sierra Leone - a very worrying case Dear all, I watch, with very gloomy eyes, as this country progresses steadily into the realms of economic seizure. Is the government in bed with a very influential satanic system that cares only about it's own selfish interests and gives little regard to the welfare and standard of living of ordinary Sierra Leoneans? Is the government party to the ushering in of a satanic culture which sows the seeds of discord and disunity amongst Sierra Leoneans and turns the entire fabric of a fine people on it's head downwards? If that is the case, then they owe the people a lot more explanation than what meets the eye re Ebola - dished out on an unknowing public and taking the lives of reportedly over ten thousand innocent Sierra Leoneans.

Read more... News - Press Release Press statement on the End Child Marriage Campaign The United Nations System in Sierra Leone joined the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone on August 17 in launching “MY VOICE COUNTS - END CHILD MARRIAGE”, a campaign originally initiated by the African Union and its 57 member states. The launch of the campaign in Sierra Leone marked a significant stride in reaffirming the Government’s commitment to protecting the rights of the child. These are stipulated in the International Convention on the Rights, upon which the Sierra Leone Child Right Act 2007 is predicated. This prohibits and criminalizes marriage of a person who is below the age of 18 years, regardless of whether the marriage is carried out under civil, customary or religious law. Sierra Leone has become the 15th African nation of the African Union member states to launch the African Union Continental Campaign on Ending Child Marriage. Read more... Society -Local News Legal Aid praise police for helping homeless client The Executive Director of the Legal Aid Board, Ms. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles has hailed officers of the Central Police Station in Freetown for allowing ex-client of the Board to spend the night at the station. Alimu became stranded following his release by the court on Monday, August 15 and had to turn to the Central Police ask for help. Ms. Carlton-Hanciles called the Inspector General of Police, Francis Munu on Tuesday to thank him for extending a helping hand to one of its ex-clients and to further reaffirm her commitment to strengthening the existing partnership between the two institutions. ‘I am proud of our police because they have always worked with the Legal Aid Board to ensure suspects are treated with respect and in a manner consistent with the law,’ she said. ‘With this gesture, the police have clearly demonstrated that you can be professional and humane at the same time.’ Read more... Development ACC URGES DRIVERS TO BE SINCERE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION The Regional Manager of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has called on drivers to be sincere in the fight against corruption for the benefit of national development. He made this call on Friday 26th August 2016 in a sensitization meeting with the executive and members of Drivers Union, Bombali District, on their roles in the fight against corruption. Speaking on the importance of drivers to national development at their Field Road office in Makeni, Manager Abu Bakarr Kamara said drivers are the engine to the nation's growth noting that movement of human and goods to various locations would have been impossible without them. He furthered that drivers' contribution to the socio-economic development of the country cannot be overemphasized due to the creation of jobs and provision of sustained livelihood. Manager Kamara admonished his audience of ACC's resolve to strengthen its tier of relationship with them and make the traffic sector a corrupt free zone. ''Fighting corruption does not squarely rest on the Commission alone because it is a national campaign hence should be embraced by all and sundry'' Manager noted. Read more... Politics “I do not belong to any camp” ...SLPP Minority Leader Reveals Minority Leader in the House of Sierra Leone Parliament, Hon Dr Bernadette Lahai has said that: “I do not belong to any camp in the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP).” She told journalists at a well attended press briefing held on the 24th August 2016 at her Office at Parliament Building in Freetown. She noted that, she is in support of everyone vying for the position of flag bearer in the party. ”I have not given a word to any presidential candidate for my support. All of us are SLPP and I am SLPP,” she affirmed. She said every candidate has her support adding that the door is open to every SLPP member to talk and chart with her but cautioned that standards are falling down within the party. “We are far behind time as a party and that the values of SLPP are eroded,” she stressed. Read more... Copyright © 2016 expotimesonline. All rights reserved.