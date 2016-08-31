Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. ACC URGES DRIVERS TO BE SINCERE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION Development Written by ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION MENA HILLS, MAKENI The Regional Manager of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has called on drivers to be sincere in the fight against corruption for the benefit of national development. He made this call on Friday 26th August 2016 in a sensitization meeting with the executive and members of Drivers Union, Bombali District, on their roles in the fight against corruption. Speaking on the importance of drivers to national development at their Field Road office in Makeni, Manager Abu Bakarr Kamara said drivers are the engine to the nation's growth noting that movement of human and goods to various locations would have been impossible without them. He furthered that drivers' contribution to the socio-economic development of the country cannot be overemphasized due to the creation of jobs and provision of sustained livelihood. Manager Kamara admonished his audience of ACC's resolve to strengthen its tier of relationship with them and make the traffic sector a corrupt free zone. ''Fighting corruption does not squarely rest on the Commission alone because it is a national campaign hence should be embraced by all and sundry'' Manager noted. Manager Kamara disclosed that Sierra Leone is losing huge amount of money as a result of corruption which is sometimes perpetuated by some drivers; who connive with public officers to deprive the state of much needed resources that would have been used to improve the social wellbeing of the people. He expressed his dissatisfaction on the attitude of some drivers who have chosen to remain lawless and put the good image of the driving profession in a negative spot light. The Regional Manager urged the executive of the union to do more in order to instill discipline and protect the interest of their members. Manager Kamara warned drivers to desist from offering bribery to public officers; as such acts constitute an offence and punishable by law. He implored them to be law abiding and ensure that their vehicles are road worthy and licenses up-to-date. In his statement on the role and benefits of drivers in the fight against corruption, ACC’s Senior Public Education Officer, David Kanekey Conteh said ''Sierra Leone will not progress if we allow corruption to flourish.'' Conteh noted that the country should not be left in the hands of the corrupt as its effects are suffered by the majority of Sierra Leoneans. He notified the drivers of their roles in the fight against corruption such as: adherence to law, desist from obtaining fake licenses, demanding receipt after every payment at the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority offices, abstaining from paying bribes and booking fees, report cases of soliciting to ACC and avoid reckless driving. Conteh highlighted some of the benefits they will gain if corruption is collectively kicked out of the country such as: impartial trial, construction of good roads, importation of quality spare parts, improve health facility, reduction in road fatality and better standard of living. He explained the various channels of reporting corruption and read out ACC toll free lines and those of the Regional Manager. The Senior Public Education Officer entreated the union executive to imbibe the values of transparency and accountability in the use of union funds. ACC Public Education Officer, Abdulai Saccoh, dilating on the purpose of the meeting and provided an update on ACC's activities. He described the engagement as a demonstration of ACC's commitment to strengthen the already existing partnership in the anti-graft campaign. Saccoh stated that the meeting was intended to remind drivers of their roles in the anti-graft campaign, how to report, benefits of reporting graft and to solicit their support in the fight against corruption. ''Corruption will not take place when there is no one to offer the bribe'' he said. The Public Education Officer advised his audience to work within the ambit of the law as it is a respecter of no one. Saccoh informed his audience of the planned launch of the Pay No Bribe campaign targeting: the SLP, Energy, Water Resources, Education and Health sectors; and which would be piloted in Bombali, Bo, Kenema and Western Area. He mentioned the conviction of a Traffic Warden Victorino Fayia Joseph who was sentenced to a thirty million Leones or a three year jail term and recent indictment of two officials of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security (MAFFS) namely Mark Ivan Babatunde Dixon and Mohamed Alimamy Mansaray, both Store Keepers of that ministry for allegedly misappropriating 920 and 804 bags of fertilizers meant for farmers. The meeting was chaired by ACC Senior Public Education Officer Al-Hassan Sesay; statements were also made by the Chairman of Drivers Union Bombali Alhaji Umaru S. Kamara and Chairman Truck Unit Sulaiman M. Suma. The presentation of education, information and communication materials formed the high point of the meeting. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary Disaster simulations in Sierra Leone help prepare flood-prone communities Sierra Leone is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of global climate change, partly as a result of human-caused degradation of the environment. In September 2015, Sierra Leone’s capital encountered its most devastating floods recorded, temporarily rendering almost 5,000 people homeless, damaging properties and causing substantial impacts on local livelihoods. The once thickly forested hill slopes of the Freetown Peninsula and western rural area, for example, are largely denuded. Many people consider the Freetown hills ideal to build homes, as they are less crowded than the densely populated lower lying areas of the city. To prepare for similar emergencies in the future, and protect especially those communities that are most vulnerable, the Disaster management Department (DMD) of the Office of National Security (ONS) in alliance with the Sierra Leone Meteorological Department (SLMD) organised a three-day simulation exercise. Read more... View Point Sierra Leone - a very worrying case Dear all, I watch, with very gloomy eyes, as this country progresses steadily into the realms of economic seizure. Is the government in bed with a very influential satanic system that cares only about it's own selfish interests and gives little regard to the welfare and standard of living of ordinary Sierra Leoneans? Is the government party to the ushering in of a satanic culture which sows the seeds of discord and disunity amongst Sierra Leoneans and turns the entire fabric of a fine people on it's head downwards? If that is the case, then they owe the people a lot more explanation than what meets the eye re Ebola - dished out on an unknowing public and taking the lives of reportedly over ten thousand innocent Sierra Leoneans.

Read more...