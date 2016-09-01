OOPS. Your Flash player is missing or outdated. Click here to update your player so you can see this content. Editorial News

Readers Letters

Press Release

Archive / Past Issues

Books Reviws About Expotimes

Editorial Team

Our Contact Subscription

Local News Papers Featured Links: ExpoNet

EXpoNet Services! EXpoNet Services! Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. ACC PARTNERS WITH INTER-RELIGIOUS COUNCIL IN MAKENI Written by ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION MENA HILLS, MAKENI "Coalition building and partnership" is a core mandate in the operations of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). As such the Commission has entered into effective collaboration with the Inter-religious council in Makeni; with the sole aim of fighting against the corrupt in the Northern Province. It was in this regard that the Anti-Corruption Commission summoned both Muslim and Christian clerics of the Inter-religious Council into a meeting at their Mena Hills office in Makeni, on Wednesday 31st August 2016. The purpose for this meeting as presented by Abdulai Saccoh-ACC Public Education Officer was to marshall the Inter-religious Council into action against corruption. The Inter-religious Council, Saccoh added is a conglomerate of both Christian and Muslim clergies; set up to promote religious tolerance and inter-faith collaboration; or a body created to respond to issues of national flavor, of which the fight against corruption is fundamental. Saccoh made a compendium of interventions by the Inter-Religious Council that yielded great dividend, ranging from their efforts to end the war and Ebola in Serra Leone, to the civil protest against the adoption of the Abortion Bill. On a similar note the Public Education Officer, therefore called upon the Inter-religious council to raise their voice against the ills of society, as they are expected to be the "voice of the voiceless". He also encouraged them to use their pulpits as instrument of transformation, for majority of public officers are either Muslims or Christians. In an attempt to get the clergies understand the offences enshrined in the 2008 Anti-Corruption Act, ACC Senior Public Education Officer, David kanekey Conteh said "The strength of a man is in the level of his knowledge, for you can only speak of what you know". He therefore catalogued a host of corruption offences to watch for, which may warrant ACC's intervention; such as: Corrupt Acquisition of Wealth, Misappropriation of Public or Donor Funds and Property, Using Influence for Contracts, Protection of Public Property and Revenue, Bid Rigging, and Impeding Investment; to name just a few. Conteh furthered that, as it was with the Decalogue handed down by God, so it is with the offences under part four of the 2008 AC Act; the fine for every offence committed, is nothing less than thirty million Leones or three years imprisonment, or both. Speaking on the "Significance of Religious Leaders to National Development", ACC Regional Manager, Abubakarr Kamara informed his audience that "the issue of corruption is of the mind and it is the mind that controls our daily activities. If one thinks the only path to getting rich is through unscrupulous means, that becomes his approach to life". Therefore, the greatest role of religion Manager Kamara added is to change the mind set of people. Manger Kamara further explained that faith based institutions are very essential to the fight against corruption in Sierra Leone; for a larger constituent of the Sierra Leonean population belongs to either one of the two main religions in the country; which are Islam and Christianity. Members of these congregations have enormous respect for their clergies, and they listen to them to a larger extent. So, whatever message they promote from their pulpit carries weight and could be adhered to. Therefore, using that platform, to disseminate anti-corruption messages would be very appropriate. Hence the need to capacitate the Christian and Muslim clergies in a sensitization meeting could not be over-emphasized. When given the opportunity to address his colleagues, the Reverend Daniel Sheka Mansaray as Regional Coordinator of the Inter-religious Council in the north, lauded the effort of the ACC and considered the sensitization meeting as an eye-opener. While referring to the meeting as timely, Rev Mansaray described corruption as selfishness, greed and wickedness; and at the same time stated that their roles as preachers is a God-given responsibility to change the lens or mindset of their respective congregations. On behalf of colleagues, he expressed his readiness and sincerity to the national course against corruption. He however stated that ACC is the second institution apart from UNICEF (Focus 1,000) that has invited them to disseminate information of national interest from their pulpits. He thereby encouraged clergies to preach Anti-Corruption messages and to call upon their memberships to join the fight against corruption. The meeting was chaired by ACC Senior Public Education Officer, Al-Hassan Sesay and the closing courtesy was done by one of the participants, pastor Victor N. Williams. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary Disaster simulations in Sierra Leone help prepare flood-prone communities Sierra Leone is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of global climate change, partly as a result of human-caused degradation of the environment. In September 2015, Sierra Leone’s capital encountered its most devastating floods recorded, temporarily rendering almost 5,000 people homeless, damaging properties and causing substantial impacts on local livelihoods. The once thickly forested hill slopes of the Freetown Peninsula and western rural area, for example, are largely denuded. Many people consider the Freetown hills ideal to build homes, as they are less crowded than the densely populated lower lying areas of the city. To prepare for similar emergencies in the future, and protect especially those communities that are most vulnerable, the Disaster management Department (DMD) of the Office of National Security (ONS) in alliance with the Sierra Leone Meteorological Department (SLMD) organised a three-day simulation exercise. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONE: The Corruption Cankerworm Dear all, Sierra Leone First Ltd will like to congratulate and welcome the new Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on his recent appointment. For such a young man and supposedly part of the middle class, a class that should be driving positive change, we sincerely hope he will muster the strength of heart and courage, as a man of pedigree should, to fearlessly deliver on his mandate. In 2012, myself and my team at SLIEPA, put together a concept for the establishment of an Export Development Fund (please google Export Development Fund Sierra Leone). This fund was intended to not only develop and diversify the export base, but to also wean this country off donor support - a huge burden on our development partners. It was also intended to drive value addition, provide finance (or seed capital) for local SMEs and lay the solid foundation for the eventual industrialization of the economy. We spent the better part of two years going through the motions of lobbying ministries, parliament and statehouse for it's adoption. In 2013, the then Minister of Finance captured it in his budget speech for fiscal year 2014.

Read more... News - Press Release ACC INTERACTS WITH TRADERS IN MAKENI Reaching out to different facets of the society to heighten public awareness on corrupt practices is fundamental to the success of the anti-graft campaign. Hence, the Northern Region Office of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has enlightened members of the Sierra Leone Traders Union, Bombali District at their Flour Conner Street Office in Makeni on Tuesday 30th August 2016. Speaking on the significance of traders to national development, ACC Regional Manager North, Abu Bakarr Kamara described the meeting as a progressive discourse wherein ACC and the traders could partner to enhance revenue generation for government. Manager Kamara stated that the public sector could not thrive without private sector involvement because the latter serves as the hub in the nation's economic growth. He informed his audience that corruption most times occurred where public officers and the business people interface; especially in aspect of procurement where the chunk of state resources is expended and sometimes unaccounted for due to corruption. Read more... Society -Local News ACC PARTNERS WITH INTER-RELIGIOUS COUNCIL IN MAKENI "Coalition building and partnership" is a core mandate in the operations of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). As such the Commission has entered into effective collaboration with the Inter-religious council in Makeni; with the sole aim of fighting against the corrupt in the Northern Province. It was in this regard that the Anti-Corruption Commission summoned both Muslim and Christian clerics of the Inter-religious Council into a meeting at their Mena Hills office in Makeni, on Wednesday 31st August 2016. The purpose for this meeting as presented by Abdulai Saccoh-ACC Public Education Officer was to marshall the Inter-religious Council into action against corruption. The Inter-religious Council, Saccoh added is a conglomerate of both Christian and Muslim clergies; set up to promote religious tolerance and inter-faith collaboration; or a body created to respond to issues of national flavor, of which the fight against corruption is fundamental. Saccoh made a compendium of interventions by the Inter-Religious Council that yielded great dividend, ranging from their efforts to end the war and Ebola in Serra Leone, to the civil protest against the adoption of the Abortion Bill. Read more... Development ACC URGES DRIVERS TO BE SINCERE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION The Regional Manager of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has called on drivers to be sincere in the fight against corruption for the benefit of national development. He made this call on Friday 26th August 2016 in a sensitization meeting with the executive and members of Drivers Union, Bombali District, on their roles in the fight against corruption. Speaking on the importance of drivers to national development at their Field Road office in Makeni, Manager Abu Bakarr Kamara said drivers are the engine to the nation's growth noting that movement of human and goods to various locations would have been impossible without them. He furthered that drivers' contribution to the socio-economic development of the country cannot be overemphasized due to the creation of jobs and provision of sustained livelihood. Manager Kamara admonished his audience of ACC's resolve to strengthen its tier of relationship with them and make the traffic sector a corrupt free zone. ''Fighting corruption does not squarely rest on the Commission alone because it is a national campaign hence should be embraced by all and sundry'' Manager noted. Read more... Politics Hon Justice M.E. Tolla Thompson cautions media practitioners and officers of political parties The Chairman of the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) Hon Justice M.E. Tolla Thompson on Wednesday 31st August, 2016 cautioned media practitioner and officers of political parties to ensure that the media is used to promote the ideals of political parties, promote democracy,good governance and peace in Sierra Leone. In a meeting held at the PPRC Headquarters in Freetown for political parties officials, Independent Media Commission (IMC), Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Radio Station Managers and Newspaper Editors, Hon Justice Thompson said, the Commisssion is concerned about the negative use of the media by politicians especially the radio. Politics he says should be war of words and not by fighting or the use of obscenity on the media. Read more... Copyright © 2016 expotimesonline. All rights reserved.