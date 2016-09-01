Editorial News

Readers Letters

Press Release

Archive / Past Issues

Books Reviws About Expotimes

Editorial Team

Our Contact Subscription

Local News Papers Featured Links: ExpoNet

EXpoNet Services! EXpoNet Services! Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. ACC INTERACTS WITH TRADERS IN MAKENI PDF | Print | E-mail News Written by ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION MENA HILLS, MAKENI Reaching out to different facets of the society to heighten public awareness on corrupt practices is fundamental to the success of the anti-graft campaign. Hence, the Northern Region Office of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has enlightened members of the Sierra Leone Traders Union, Bombali District at their Flour Conner Street Office in Makeni on Tuesday 30th August 2016. Speaking on the significance of traders to national development, ACC Regional Manager North, Abu Bakarr Kamara described the meeting as a progressive discourse wherein ACC and the traders could partner to enhance revenue generation for government. Manager Kamara stated that the public sector could not thrive without private sector involvement because the latter serves as the hub in the nation's economic growth. He informed his audience that corruption most times occurred where public officers and the business people interface; especially in aspect of procurement where the chunk of state resources is expended and sometimes unaccounted for due to corruption. The Regional Manager expressed his disenchantment on the attitude of some traders colluding with tax officers to defraud the state. He emphasized that the country is losing huge amount of tax revenue that could have been used to improve the socio economic wellbeing of Sierra Leoneans. Manager Kamara reminded them of the 2008 Anti-Corruption Act which covers everyone; as ACC does not look at the individual involved but rather the act committed. He made a clarion call on traders to join forces with the Commission in the fight and make Sierra Leone a better place for generations yet unborn. ''Taxes are the life wire of a country's development'' he ended. ACC's Senior Public Education Officer, Al-Hassan Sesay dilating on the role and benefits of traders in fighting corruption. He said ACC would not succeed in its anti-graft campaign without traders' willingness to say no to corruption; hence making it imperative on all citizens to support government as it now rely heavily on tax revenue to fund post Ebola programmes. The Senior Public Education Officer stated that resource mobilization would be difficult if Sierra Leoneans continue to aid the corrupt at their detriment. Sesay cautioned traders to desist from tax evasion and issuance of blank receipts to public officers which he noted is an avenue for corruption. He admonished traders to resist, reject and report any incidence of corruption which they may see or hear while interacting with public officers. Sesay explained the various channels of reporting corruption and read out ACC toll free lines and those of the Regional Manager. Explaining the purpose of the engagement, ACC's Senior Public Education Officer David Kanekey Conteh said traders are the main conduit in ensuring that food and non food items reach the consumers at various communities. He informed his audience that the ACC considered traders as key players in the country's war against corruption. The Senior Public Education Officer stated that the engagement was to hang heads with them to collectively liberate the business sector from corruption. He further added that the meeting was meant to sensitize them on the significance of traders to national development; and traders’ roles and benefits in the fight against corruption. "Corruption starts small but if not controlled collectively, will destroy the whole nation'' Conteh ended The meeting was chaired by the Secretary General of the Union, Abu Bakarr Dalphin Jerry. Statements were also made by ACC Public Education Officer Abdulai Saccoh and the Chairman Sierra Leone Traders Union Bombali District Mohamed Z. Sankoh. The presentation of education, information and communication materials formed the high point of the meeting. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Read more... Commentary Disaster simulations in Sierra Leone help prepare flood-prone communities Sierra Leone is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of global climate change, partly as a result of human-caused degradation of the environment. In September 2015, Sierra Leone’s capital encountered its most devastating floods recorded, temporarily rendering almost 5,000 people homeless, damaging properties and causing substantial impacts on local livelihoods. The once thickly forested hill slopes of the Freetown Peninsula and western rural area, for example, are largely denuded. Many people consider the Freetown hills ideal to build homes, as they are less crowded than the densely populated lower lying areas of the city. To prepare for similar emergencies in the future, and protect especially those communities that are most vulnerable, the Disaster management Department (DMD) of the Office of National Security (ONS) in alliance with the Sierra Leone Meteorological Department (SLMD) organised a three-day simulation exercise. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONE: The Corruption Cankerworm Dear all, Sierra Leone First Ltd will like to congratulate and welcome the new Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on his recent appointment. For such a young man and supposedly part of the middle class, a class that should be driving positive change, we sincerely hope he will muster the strength of heart and courage, as a man of pedigree should, to fearlessly deliver on his mandate. In 2012, myself and my team at SLIEPA, put together a concept for the establishment of an Export Development Fund (please google Export Development Fund Sierra Leone). This fund was intended to not only develop and diversify the export base, but to also wean this country off donor support - a huge burden on our development partners. It was also intended to drive value addition, provide finance (or seed capital) for local SMEs and lay the solid foundation for the eventual industrialization of the economy. We spent the better part of two years going through the motions of lobbying ministries, parliament and statehouse for it's adoption. In 2013, the then Minister of Finance captured it in his budget speech for fiscal year 2014.

Read more...