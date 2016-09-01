Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Eddie Turay warns ‘APC is not a ‘Sara pot’ Politics Written by Sorie Sudan Sesay, London Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom has expressed his disappointment over those clamouring to lead the ruling All People’s Congress (APC) instead of focusing of maintaining the President’s legacy and called on the President to use his services to upload some of these politicians. In a direct message to the President, His Excellency Edward Mohamed Turay declared: “Your Excellency you have an individual who is not an apprentice but a professor in politics. My professional cabal is ready and willing to off-load some of these politicians sooner than expected.” He said the President has work so hard and all he needs is people to help him accomplish his mission, and wants the President to know that, like himself, a lot of people will “stand for you, by you and always around you.” The High Commissioner believes politicians focusing on succeeding the President at this point in time are not doing anything good to the President other than undermining his good legacy. His Excellency Edward Mohamed Turay said some of these politicians want to transform the APC as what he described as ‘a sara pot’ where every rats, pussy cat, snakes, goats, would want to come and play around with. The race to succeed President Koroma continues to hit up more frequently than ever with more new names emerging by the hour including government ministers – and Turay believes such action does not augur well for the smooth running of the party and the legacy of the President. He described President Koroma as a liberal leader who is over tolerant in everything in life and that people are taking advantage of his lenient nature. “I salute President Ernest Koroma for his over ‘liberal,’ over tolerant about everything in life even with members of his cabinet who ought to be promoting and preserving his legacy,” the High Commissioner said. High Commissioner Turay wonders why cabinet ministers who were appointed by the President are busy fighting to succeed him and are desperately pushing for him to leave for them to take over from him. By Sorie Sudan Sesay, London Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Read more... Commentary Disaster simulations in Sierra Leone help prepare flood-prone communities Sierra Leone is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of global climate change, partly as a result of human-caused degradation of the environment. In September 2015, Sierra Leone’s capital encountered its most devastating floods recorded, temporarily rendering almost 5,000 people homeless, damaging properties and causing substantial impacts on local livelihoods. The once thickly forested hill slopes of the Freetown Peninsula and western rural area, for example, are largely denuded. Many people consider the Freetown hills ideal to build homes, as they are less crowded than the densely populated lower lying areas of the city. To prepare for similar emergencies in the future, and protect especially those communities that are most vulnerable, the Disaster management Department (DMD) of the Office of National Security (ONS) in alliance with the Sierra Leone Meteorological Department (SLMD) organised a three-day simulation exercise. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONE: The Corruption Cankerworm Dear all, Sierra Leone First Ltd will like to congratulate and welcome the new Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on his recent appointment. For such a young man and supposedly part of the middle class, a class that should be driving positive change, we sincerely hope he will muster the strength of heart and courage, as a man of pedigree should, to fearlessly deliver on his mandate. In 2012, myself and my team at SLIEPA, put together a concept for the establishment of an Export Development Fund (please google Export Development Fund Sierra Leone). This fund was intended to not only develop and diversify the export base, but to also wean this country off donor support - a huge burden on our development partners. It was also intended to drive value addition, provide finance (or seed capital) for local SMEs and lay the solid foundation for the eventual industrialization of the economy. We spent the better part of two years going through the motions of lobbying ministries, parliament and statehouse for it's adoption. In 2013, the then Minister of Finance captured it in his budget speech for fiscal year 2014.

Read more...