IRRESPONSIBLE AND BASELESS CLAIMS ABOUT AMBASSADOR MOSERAY FADIKA'S DEATH, ALLEGED STOLEN BRIEFCASE, BANK CARDS AND FAMILY FIGHT OVER HIS ESTATE. The Moseray Fadika Trust is particularly concerned about the unfounded and completely incorrect news being published by clueless individuals and certain media outlets, irresponsibly alleging that Ambassador Gibril Santigie Moseray Fadika's briefcase and bank cards were stolen; and that there is a family fight over his estate or properties. These reports are not true, but mere fabrication of lies. These reports have done nothing but use lies and myths to target the family and cast a dark shadow on the Fadika family during our time of bereavement. The Moseray Fadika Trust can confirm that it has not recorded any reports that Ambassador Fadika's briefcase and bank cards were stolen. And there is no evidence of any alleged family fight over his estate. Ambassador Fadika arrived in London on the 29 July 2016 to launch his campaign for the All Peoples Congress (APC) Party leadership and President of Sierra Leone and to participate in a charity event for children and other activities organised by the Sierra Leonean community in the United Kingdom. Whilst in the United Kingdom, Ambassador Fadika was able to participate in a number of events. On the 2nd August 2016, Ambassador Fadika first visited the hospital. After several tests and medical consultations, the doctors advised that Ambassador Fadika was well; hence he was not required to be admitted. It should be noted that Ambassador Fadika always used to seek medical attention and consult with specialist doctors, as he was a very meticulous and detailed personality. On the 7th August 2016, Ambassador Fadika became unwell. He was immediately taken to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, where he was admitted. Ambassador Fadika’s elder sister - Marie Fadika, relatives, friends and staff were with him throughout this period of seeking medical support. When Ambassador Fadika was admitted to the hospital, his wife and daughter based in the United States of America immediately travelled to London. Unfortunately, Ambassador Fadika had passed away, by the time they arrived in London. Ambassador Fadika died peacefully at the Royal London Hospital on the 7th August 2016. The doctors officially communicated the sad news of Ambassador Fadika's death to his elder sister, who was present at the hospital at the time. Contrary to baseless claims being peddled by certain media outlets and individuals, Ambassador Fadika was not admitted before the event on Friday 5th August 2016 and reports that he left the hospital to attend the event are untrue and misleading. The Moseray Fadika Trust wishes to make it categorically clear that these mischievous innuendoes and media reports are false and purely designed to target the family. This recent pattern is all the more worrisome in light of certain media outlets’ decision to negatively use the Fadika name on news headline to achieve a pecuniary advantage to fulfill their selfish ends. We therefore dismiss the numerous articles, op-eds, reports, editorials and social media comments falsely disseminating the idea that Ambassador Fadika’s briefcase and bank cards were stolen and that the Fadika family is at war with itself. The Fadika family unambiguously rebukes the attitude of certain section of the media towards the family. The Fadika family has a wonderful relationship with the media and has been accessible to them at all times. There is no reason for this invasive and inhumane behaviour by certain section of the media. The Moseray Fadika Trust requests that all media running these discourteous commentaries refrain from doing so. The family is very peaceful and there is no battle whatsoever. All properties belonging to Ambassador Fadika are well-secured and in safe hands. The subsequent harassment that the family and friends of Ambassador Fadika are being subjected to by certain media outlets has caused significant distress. We hope that all the false information regarding his death and other allegations will be corrected. We would like to join the Fadika family to thank the nation and people across the world for their messages of comfort and support and request that the family’s privacy, dignity and time of mourning be respected. **************** END NOTES TO EDITORS The Moseray Fadika Trust is a non-profit organisation focused on memory, grassroots engagement and legacy work, founded by Ambassador Moseray Fadika. We are the custodian of his life and times; we are a committed advocate and facilitator of his living legacy; and we are mandated to promote his lifelong vision of creating jobs, eradicating poverty and equality for all: We Are Born Poor, We Must Not Die Poor. We shall continue with the work of the Moseray Fadika Trust to help the people to whom he dedicated his life and service – those most vulnerable and in need.

Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation's administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days 'American Born', a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: "Voxpopulivox dee". The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Commentary Disaster simulations in Sierra Leone help prepare flood-prone communities Sierra Leone is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of global climate change, partly as a result of human-caused degradation of the environment. In September 2015, Sierra Leone's capital encountered its most devastating floods recorded, temporarily rendering almost 5,000 people homeless, damaging properties and causing substantial impacts on local livelihoods. The once thickly forested hill slopes of the Freetown Peninsula and western rural area, for example, are largely denuded. Many people consider the Freetown hills ideal to build homes, as they are less crowded than the densely populated lower lying areas of the city. To prepare for similar emergencies in the future, and protect especially those communities that are most vulnerable, the Disaster management Department (DMD) of the Office of National Security (ONS) in alliance with the Sierra Leone Meteorological Department (SLMD) organised a three-day simulation exercise. View Point SIERRA LEONE: The Corruption Cankerworm Dear all, Sierra Leone First Ltd will like to congratulate and welcome the new Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on his recent appointment. For such a young man and supposedly part of the middle class, a class that should be driving positive change, we sincerely hope he will muster the strength of heart and courage, as a man of pedigree should, to fearlessly deliver on his mandate. In 2012, myself and my team at SLIEPA, put together a concept for the establishment of an Export Development Fund (please google Export Development Fund Sierra Leone). This fund was intended to not only develop and diversify the export base, but to also wean this country off donor support - a huge burden on our development partners. It was also intended to drive value addition, provide finance (or seed capital) for local SMEs and lay the solid foundation for the eventual industrialization of the economy. We spent the better part of two years going through the motions of lobbying ministries, parliament and statehouse for it's adoption. In 2013, the then Minister of Finance captured it in his budget speech for fiscal year 2014.

