Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. SPORT WORLD PAYS SILENCE TRIBUTE TO MOSERAY FADIKA Written by press statement The Moseray Fadika Trust News Release Freetown,4 September 2016 Ambassador Gibril Santigie Moseray Fadika, has been remembered with a tribute to open the Sierra Leone vs Ivory Coast match for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification, held on the 3rd September 2016 in Bouake, Ivory Coast. The world of African football came together to pay special tribute to Ambassador Fadika's stunning legacy. To honour Ambassador Fadika, the Sierra Leone team wore a special, limited edition Moseray Fadika T-shirts with his picture and the words: 'RIP Moseray Fadika aka Super'. Wearing black armbands, players from both sides were joined by match officials, coaches and supporters in observing a Minute's silence in memory and honour of Ambassador Fadika who died on the 7th August 2016. Family members, friends and staff of Ambassador Fadika including Mr Amadou Fadika, Mr Kweku Lisk, Mr Anthony Navo, Mrs Haja Navo, Mr Mohamed Gento Kamara and many sympathisers were also in Ivory Coast to pay respect to a great man - Ambassador Fadika! Ambassador Fadika's wife and Chairperson for the Moseray Fadika Trust Mrs Khadie Fadika said: "Ambassador Fadika was a man of the game. His love for football is well known and anyone connected to the game is keen to pay their respect at this sad times. "Ambassador Fadika's outstanding contribution to humanity and sport inspired us all, and his legacy will continue to provide inspiration for generations to come. "We thank the Sierra Leone Football Association, the Ivorian Football Federation and the Confederation of African Football for their gestures. We are extremely grateful to the players, supporters, football authorities and the global football community for honouring Ambassador Fadika, and for the sympathy and support which they are showing to the family. This is a great source of strength to us at this extremely difficult time. "We want to congratulate the Ivorian team and wish the very best to all the teams who participated in the 2017 African Cup of Nations qualification. "We appreciate our 'darling Leone Stars’ teamfor their professionalism and patriotism demonstrated during the African Cup of Nations campaign. We would like to think that the nation appreciates the way the team exhibited their talent. It was really nice to see Leone Starsscore. "We are assured that our country is on the right path to take our rightful place in global football and our hero, Ambassador Fadika will feel that glory in eternity". Rest In Peace Ambassador Moseray Fadika MEDIA ENQUIRES: Communications and Policy Department Moseray Fadika Trust Headquarters: 17 Muctarr Drive, Off Regent Road, Lumley Freetown, Sierra Leone Phone: +232 78845765 +23276500576 +232 99368740 +44 7711 403610 (UK) +1 (916) 289?4386(USA) Email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it ...WE ARE BORN POOR, WE MUST NOT DIE POOR. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Read more... Commentary President Koroma, Governance and Service Delivery Citizen engagement is crucial to sustaining democratic governance. It allows for openness in decision making process and ensures trust and public confidence. Participatory democracy, according to Aragone`s et el, is a process of collective decision making that combines elements from both direct and representative democracy (A theory of participatory democracy based on the real case of Porto Alegre. European Economic Review 2008) Sierra Leone pays greater attention to public engagement and citizens’ participation in governance both at the central and local levels of government. At the local level, it is clearly manifested in the local councils, which serves as efficient, or as expected, conduit for ensuring proper service delivery and community participation at the local level. President Ernest Bai Koroma, during a two-day National Conference on Community Engagement and Convergence in Freetown on 31 August 2016 underscored the role participatory governance and citizen engagement can play in enhancing service delivery across the country. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONE: The Corruption Cankerworm Dear all, Sierra Leone First Ltd will like to congratulate and welcome the new Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on his recent appointment. For such a young man and supposedly part of the middle class, a class that should be driving positive change, we sincerely hope he will muster the strength of heart and courage, as a man of pedigree should, to fearlessly deliver on his mandate. In 2012, myself and my team at SLIEPA, put together a concept for the establishment of an Export Development Fund (please google Export Development Fund Sierra Leone). This fund was intended to not only develop and diversify the export base, but to also wean this country off donor support - a huge burden on our development partners. It was also intended to drive value addition, provide finance (or seed capital) for local SMEs and lay the solid foundation for the eventual industrialization of the economy. We spent the better part of two years going through the motions of lobbying ministries, parliament and statehouse for it's adoption. In 2013, the then Minister of Finance captured it in his budget speech for fiscal year 2014.

