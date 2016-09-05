|
The Moseray Fadika Trust News Release
Freetown,4 September 2016
Ambassador Gibril Santigie Moseray Fadika, has been remembered with a tribute to open the Sierra Leone vs Ivory Coast match for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification, held on the 3rd September 2016 in Bouake, Ivory Coast.
The world of African football came together to pay special tribute to Ambassador Fadika's stunning legacy.
To honour Ambassador Fadika, the Sierra Leone team wore a special, limited edition Moseray Fadika T-shirts with his picture and the words: 'RIP Moseray Fadika aka Super'.
Wearing black armbands, players from both sides were joined by match officials, coaches and supporters in observing a Minute's silence in memory and honour of Ambassador Fadika who died on the 7th August 2016.
Family members, friends and staff of Ambassador Fadika including Mr Amadou Fadika, Mr Kweku Lisk, Mr Anthony Navo, Mrs Haja Navo, Mr Mohamed Gento Kamara and many sympathisers were also in Ivory Coast to pay respect to a great man - Ambassador Fadika!
Ambassador Fadika's wife and Chairperson for the Moseray Fadika Trust Mrs Khadie Fadika said:
"Ambassador Fadika was a man of the game. His love for football is well known and anyone connected to the game is keen to pay their respect at this sad times.
"Ambassador Fadika's outstanding contribution to humanity and sport inspired us all, and his legacy will continue to provide inspiration for generations to come.
"We thank the Sierra Leone Football Association, the Ivorian Football Federation and the Confederation of African Football for their gestures. We are extremely grateful to the players, supporters, football authorities and the global football community for honouring Ambassador Fadika, and for the sympathy and support which they are showing to the family. This is a great source of strength to us at this extremely difficult time.
"We want to congratulate the Ivorian team and wish the very best to all the teams who participated in the 2017 African Cup of Nations qualification.
"We appreciate our 'darling Leone Stars’ teamfor their professionalism and patriotism demonstrated during the African Cup of Nations campaign. We would like to think that the nation appreciates the way the team exhibited their talent. It was really nice to see Leone Starsscore.
"We are assured that our country is on the right path to take our rightful place in global football and our hero, Ambassador Fadika will feel that glory in eternity".
Rest In Peace Ambassador Moseray Fadika
