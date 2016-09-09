Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. MOHS-CRS Poised to Eliminate Malaria in Sierra Leone Written by Jonathan Abass Kamara The Ministry of Health and Sanitation National Malaria Control Programme in collaboration with the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) will be organizing a two day partners meeting on Tuesday September 6, 2016 at the Hill Valley Hotel Signal Hill Road in Freetown. The meeting among other key issues will serve as a platform for all participants to engage and deliberate on ways to effectively coordinate malaria prevention and control interventions nationwide. Participants are drawn from all the districts across the country with the aim to strengthen communication, coordination, and synergy and complete efforts between partners and reduce duplication of activities in malaria prevention and control in the country. The compilation of a comprehensive list of malaria implementing partners, map out intervention areas by partners, create synergies and complementarities between implementing partners and identify coverage and intervention gaps for malaria in Sierra Leone will also form part of the meeting. The Government of Sierra Leone fully acknowledges efforts made by all stakeholders Faith-based, community based, Non-governmental and civil society organizations including donor partners acting in an integrated fashion in recognizing the malaria disease burden in the country and the strategic planning of evidence based and result oriented interventions that would foster equitable distribution of our resources in the control and prevention of malaria and vector borne diseases and the associated risk factors. The Sierra Leone Health Sector has identified its priorities under the primary health care services. The Ministry of Health and Sanitation has identified several health priorities that embrace broadly three areas: diseases that affect children, those that affect women during pregnancy and child birth, and diseases of adults. Priority areas of conditions and areas that affect children include malaria, worm infection, measles, neonatal tetanus, diarrheal diseases, acute respiratory infection, pneumonia, severe malnutrition, whooping cough and tuberculosis. In Sierra Leone, malaria remains one of the prime causes of death among children and the biggest cause for medical consultation and hospitalization. Malaria continues to threaten almost 40 percent of the world population. Every year around 500 million people suffer from malaria and over one million die from this diseases. According to the Sierra Leone Malaria Indicator Survey 2013, Sierra Leone over the past couple of years achieved a remarkable success in malaria control initiatives with prevalence rate dropping from 68 percent in 1987 to 43 percent in 2013. In recognition of the progress made in malaria control over the past years, Sierra Leone was among the 12 countries to receive the 2015 African Leaders Malaria Alliance Award for Excellence. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Read more... Commentary President Koroma, Governance and Service Delivery Citizen engagement is crucial to sustaining democratic governance. It allows for openness in decision making process and ensures trust and public confidence. Participatory democracy, according to Aragone`s et el, is a process of collective decision making that combines elements from both direct and representative democracy (A theory of participatory democracy based on the real case of Porto Alegre. European Economic Review 2008) Sierra Leone pays greater attention to public engagement and citizens’ participation in governance both at the central and local levels of government. At the local level, it is clearly manifested in the local councils, which serves as efficient, or as expected, conduit for ensuring proper service delivery and community participation at the local level. President Ernest Bai Koroma, during a two-day National Conference on Community Engagement and Convergence in Freetown on 31 August 2016 underscored the role participatory governance and citizen engagement can play in enhancing service delivery across the country. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONE: The Corruption Cankerworm Dear all, Sierra Leone First Ltd will like to congratulate and welcome the new Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on his recent appointment. For such a young man and supposedly part of the middle class, a class that should be driving positive change, we sincerely hope he will muster the strength of heart and courage, as a man of pedigree should, to fearlessly deliver on his mandate. In 2012, myself and my team at SLIEPA, put together a concept for the establishment of an Export Development Fund (please google Export Development Fund Sierra Leone). This fund was intended to not only develop and diversify the export base, but to also wean this country off donor support - a huge burden on our development partners. It was also intended to drive value addition, provide finance (or seed capital) for local SMEs and lay the solid foundation for the eventual industrialization of the economy. We spent the better part of two years going through the motions of lobbying ministries, parliament and statehouse for it's adoption. In 2013, the then Minister of Finance captured it in his budget speech for fiscal year 2014.

