Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. “Eliminate the few Bad Apples and maintain professional integrity”- Health Minister tells New Breed Midwives Written by Jonathan Abass Kamara and Kadrie Koroma Health and Sanitation Minister, Dr. Abu Bakarr Fofanah has encouraged 63 new breed of midwives from the School of Midwifery Masuba, Makeni to work with passion and dedication to service in their different duty stations. “Don’t allow the few bad apples to destroy your reputation and dignity”, opined the Minister. Dr. Abu Bakarr Fofanah was addressing the midwives at a meeting organized by the Directorate of Nursing held in the Ministry’s conference hall at Youyi Building in Freetown on Monday September 5, 2016. He reiterated that they should not allow those without passion for the job to derail the system put in place by theMinistry’s Directorate of Nursing. Congratulating them on their recent success, Dr. Fofanah described the medical profession as one of the most challenging, and the only profession where you are not lauded for the 100 babies successfully delivered but alarming or default over one death, adding that it is a calling and money should not be the first intervention. He observed that they choose to do nursing to serve humanity, and encouraged them to discharge their duties with diligence and make a difference in the lives of the people of Sierra Leone. The Permanent Secretary, Mr. David Banya reminded the midwives that they have now entered the cadre of leadership in their various duty stations, adding that as In-Charges they must display leadership and management discipline in a professional manner. He urged the midwives to be familiar with the Civil Service Code of Conduct as well as the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Policy on ethical standards. Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, Matron HossinatuKoromadescribed the meeting as a family gathering aimed at not only receiving postings to duty stations but to provide orientation that would professionally strengthen output and the services required within the ethics and code of practice of the nursing profession. She explained progress made in her Directorate to upgrade the nursing standards in the area of career pathway, promotion and capacity building among other opportunities of excellence and credibility. Matron Koroma noted the numerous challenges in the different health facilities and communities they would find themselves and implored them to be committed with the Nurses Pledge and to be God fearing in the discharge of their duties. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Read more... Commentary President Koroma, Governance and Service Delivery Citizen engagement is crucial to sustaining democratic governance. It allows for openness in decision making process and ensures trust and public confidence. Participatory democracy, according to Aragone`s et el, is a process of collective decision making that combines elements from both direct and representative democracy (A theory of participatory democracy based on the real case of Porto Alegre. European Economic Review 2008) Sierra Leone pays greater attention to public engagement and citizens’ participation in governance both at the central and local levels of government. At the local level, it is clearly manifested in the local councils, which serves as efficient, or as expected, conduit for ensuring proper service delivery and community participation at the local level. President Ernest Bai Koroma, during a two-day National Conference on Community Engagement and Convergence in Freetown on 31 August 2016 underscored the role participatory governance and citizen engagement can play in enhancing service delivery across the country. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONE: The Corruption Cankerworm Dear all, Sierra Leone First Ltd will like to congratulate and welcome the new Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on his recent appointment. For such a young man and supposedly part of the middle class, a class that should be driving positive change, we sincerely hope he will muster the strength of heart and courage, as a man of pedigree should, to fearlessly deliver on his mandate. In 2012, myself and my team at SLIEPA, put together a concept for the establishment of an Export Development Fund (please google Export Development Fund Sierra Leone). This fund was intended to not only develop and diversify the export base, but to also wean this country off donor support - a huge burden on our development partners. It was also intended to drive value addition, provide finance (or seed capital) for local SMEs and lay the solid foundation for the eventual industrialization of the economy. We spent the better part of two years going through the motions of lobbying ministries, parliament and statehouse for it's adoption. In 2013, the then Minister of Finance captured it in his budget speech for fiscal year 2014.

