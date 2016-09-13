Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Minister of Energy embarks on a conducted tour on Substations Written by Fonike and Lahai Kpaka As part of the ultimate goal of the Ministry, as reflected in its mission statement, which is to ensure effective supply of generation, distribution and marketing of electricity which contribute to overall socio-economic development, the Minister of Energy and Team has therefore on Friday the 9th of August embarked on a conducted tour to the Western Area energy Sub-stations and sites. Receiving the Minister and Team at the Kingtom power site, the Supervising Engineer of Energy Access Project, Emmanuel Maniragaba notified them that the sub-station has 161 Bumbuna power plants with 40mw transformer that would obtained more load to cater for more demand of electricity supply. He disclosed that the construction of the foundation for the installation of the said plant is going on including the foundation of the 33av power plant. After disclosing the master plan photos to the Minister, he noted that the entire project would end in October 2016. During the official handing over ceremony at Kingtom in the tour, the Acting Corporate Planning and Project Manager of EDSA, Ing. Milton Gegbai informed the Minister and Team that through the government of Japan, JICA has donated two heavy weight crushers to excavate underground faults and 2 x 5 tamer plans for the construction of additional supply of electricity supply to the Peninsular areas, adding that the said project is meant for the maintenance and redistribution of network. Receiving the keys and documents of the said items, the Minister of Energy, Amb. Henry Macauley commended JICA and informed the representatives of JICA to convey the ministry’s gratitude to the government of Japan for their kind gesture. He affirmed that the said equipments would be utilized for the purpose intended. Added to the above, JICA is also repairing the Kingtom machines and constructing another substation at Goderich in the West of Freetown. The Minister and Team were taken to the maintenance room by the Acting Director General of Electricity Generation and Transmission Company (EGTC), Dennis Garvie to glimpse the state of maintenance of unit 8 power plant. Informing the Minister and Team, Mr. Garvie disclosed that the unit 7 power plant is on standby mode, noting that the unit 8 power plant is undergoing Sixteen Thousand hours of maintenance which according to him, ‘’the completion of the maintenance process will finish before the end of this year’’, he affirmed. In his brief statement, the Minister expressed his assurance that the power plants could start operation during the dry season after Bombuna would have gone down. Speaking at the Blackhall Road sub-station, the Minister pinpointed the functions of the installed Statistical Meters to monitor the usage of electricity network, noting that the said meters could detect any inaccurate flow of network and at the same time detect any illegal connectivity in any household. He took into cognizance the commercial benefit of the meters noting that the meters have multiple units that enable consumers to consume the flow of networks into their homes. He re-echoes that after the overhauling of the two wattsila generators for Sixteen Thousand hours, they could complement Bumbuna in electricity supply during the dry season. The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Project sites were also visited and inspected at Wellington and Goderich respectively where in Customer Service Centers are under construction to decentralize the electricity customer center in Freetown. This project also contains the supply of prepaid meters, poles, cables and transformers to improve electricity supply in the western Area. Charlotte Mini hydro site constructed by the Chinese government under the Ministry was inspected. The project is 90 percent complete which when commissioned, the 2.2 MW project will serve the Mountain Areas and beyond. The Wilberforce substation under rehabilitation by the Energy Access Project (EAP) and the Roporttee substation under construction by the same project (EAP) were impressive as the team was satisfied with work. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Read more... Commentary President Koroma, Governance and Service Delivery Citizen engagement is crucial to sustaining democratic governance. It allows for openness in decision making process and ensures trust and public confidence. Participatory democracy, according to Aragone`s et el, is a process of collective decision making that combines elements from both direct and representative democracy (A theory of participatory democracy based on the real case of Porto Alegre. European Economic Review 2008) Sierra Leone pays greater attention to public engagement and citizens’ participation in governance both at the central and local levels of government. At the local level, it is clearly manifested in the local councils, which serves as efficient, or as expected, conduit for ensuring proper service delivery and community participation at the local level. President Ernest Bai Koroma, during a two-day National Conference on Community Engagement and Convergence in Freetown on 31 August 2016 underscored the role participatory governance and citizen engagement can play in enhancing service delivery across the country. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONE: The Corruption Cankerworm Dear all, Sierra Leone First Ltd will like to congratulate and welcome the new Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on his recent appointment. For such a young man and supposedly part of the middle class, a class that should be driving positive change, we sincerely hope he will muster the strength of heart and courage, as a man of pedigree should, to fearlessly deliver on his mandate. In 2012, myself and my team at SLIEPA, put together a concept for the establishment of an Export Development Fund (please google Export Development Fund Sierra Leone). This fund was intended to not only develop and diversify the export base, but to also wean this country off donor support - a huge burden on our development partners. It was also intended to drive value addition, provide finance (or seed capital) for local SMEs and lay the solid foundation for the eventual industrialization of the economy. We spent the better part of two years going through the motions of lobbying ministries, parliament and statehouse for it's adoption. In 2013, the then Minister of Finance captured it in his budget speech for fiscal year 2014.

