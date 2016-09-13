Justice Kamanda grants injunction on Sylvia Blyden case

High Court Judge, Justice Komba Kamanda has on Tuesday 13th September 2016 granted an interim injunction on behalf of the plaintiff Mohamed P. Fofanah restraining the first defendant Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs, Sylvia Edith J. Blyden and others their workmen, relatives among others from entering with the plaintiff’s pieces of land situated of Peninsula\ Circular Road, Hamilton Village.
Both parties sometimes this year surfaced in court to seek redress on the said property.
Delivering this ruling shortly after the matter was mentioned Justice Kamanda said before him was an application of a notice of motion slated 6th August, 2015.
He said the plaintiff seeks for an interim injunction to be granted retraining the 1st and 2nd defendants herein their workmen, assigns privates, relations, heirs servants and agent from entering upon, occupying, constructing any structure or in any way interfering with the plaintiff’s pieces of land situated off Peninsular /Circular Road Hamilton Village.
He said the application also seek for an interlocutory injunction to be granted to the plaintiff citing the above restrictions, and any order the court may deem fit.
Addressing the silence court gathering further, Justice Kamanda said the notice of motion was supported has an affidavit dated 5th August, 2015 backed up with exhibits including exhibit D which entails copy of the piece of the plaintiff property and exhibit F which is an undertaken of damages.
“The plaintiff counsel relied on America Sinamid Case and submitted that balance of convenience been on their favour so that the status quo until the court determined the matter”, Justice Kamanda said.
Justice Kamanda further stated that in support counsel relied on order 33 rules one of the High Court rule. “The jurisdiction is related not to the most method of reserving right but to maintain the status quo.
He said defense counsel Yada Williams argued that his landed friend reframing the court from selling an issue they are not in court for. He also stated that his clients, the 1st and 2nd defendant were in control of the property and has erected zinc structures making reference to paragraph six, seven, eight and twenty one of the High Court rule.
Yada Williams further stated that his clients predecessor have been in possess of the land for ages.
“My client the first defendant is a Minister of Government and Medical Doctor”.
Justice Kamanda in response counsel for the plaintiff A.K. Kamara said the defendant must be restrain from the land, adding that they have removed the structures on the conduct of the first accused.
He said there is no evidence that the first defendant is in the position to pay damages because her account was not exhibited.
After going through both arguments Justice Kamanda ordered the stay of the interim injunction.
He ordered both parties to serve a list of documents within fourteen days, to make bundles of all those documents on the nature of evidence and made a list of all witnesses for speedy trial.
Editorial
2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul
The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years.
The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection.
Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods.
Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government.
This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist.
Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”.
Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”.
The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty.
Citizen engagement is crucial to sustaining democratic governance. It allows for openness in decision making process and ensures trust and public confidence.
Participatory democracy, according to Aragone`s et el, is a process of collective decision making that combines elements from both direct and representative democracy (A theory of participatory democracy based on the real case of Porto Alegre. European Economic Review 2008)
Sierra Leone pays greater attention to public engagement and citizens’ participation in governance both at the central and local levels of government. At the local level, it is clearly manifested in the local councils, which serves as efficient, or as expected, conduit for ensuring proper service delivery and community participation at the local level.
President Ernest Bai Koroma, during a two-day National Conference on Community Engagement and Convergence in Freetown on 31 August 2016 underscored the role participatory governance and citizen engagement can play in enhancing service delivery across the country.
Sierra Leone First Ltd will like to congratulate and welcome the new Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on his recent appointment. For such a young man and supposedly part of the middle class, a class that should be driving positive change, we sincerely hope he will muster the strength of heart and courage, as a man of pedigree should, to fearlessly deliver on his mandate.
In 2012, myself and my team at SLIEPA, put together a concept for the establishment of an Export Development Fund (please google Export Development Fund Sierra Leone). This fund was intended to not only develop and diversify the export base, but to also wean this country off donor support - a huge burden on our development partners. It was also intended to drive value addition, provide finance (or seed capital) for local SMEs and lay the solid foundation for the eventual industrialization of the economy. We spent the better part of two years going through the motions of lobbying ministries, parliament and statehouse for it's adoption. In 2013, the then Minister of Finance captured it in his budget speech for fiscal year 2014.
As part of the Hajj rituals, Sierra Leone pilgrims on Tuesday, September 13, 2016 completed the slaughtering of about 800 sheep and goats in the Holy city of Mecca. Chairman of the 2016 Hajj Committee to Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Sheka Sahid Kamara (alias Shekitoo) led over 20 pilgrims to witness the slaughtering of the animals.
The two-day exercise was done in the presence of Sierra Leone’s Ambassador in Saudi Arabia, H.E Alhaji Mohamed Sillah Kargbo and Representatives were drawn from the 12 Districts in Sierra Leone; 2 from the Western Urban/Rural Areas respectively, the Chief Imam at the Gadaffi Mosque in the East End of Freetown, Sheikh Osman Bangura, a Freetown - based Missionary, Dr. Ahmad Ramadan Jalloh, Paramount Chief Robert Coker Seilolo Papapwe III of Bagruwa Chiefdom in the Moyamba District, an Independent Media Commissioner, Muctar Turay, the Director, Development Assistance Coordination Office (DACO) in the Ministry Finance and Economic Development, Kawusu Kebbay and some Journalists.
As part of the ultimate goal of the Ministry, as reflected in its mission statement, which is to ensure effective supply of generation, distribution and marketing of electricity which contribute to overall socio-economic development, the Minister of Energy and Team has therefore on Friday the 9th of August embarked on a conducted tour to the Western Area energy Sub-stations and sites.
Receiving the Minister and Team at the Kingtom power site, the Supervising Engineer of Energy Access Project, Emmanuel Maniragaba notified them that the sub-station has 161 Bumbuna power plants with 40mw transformer that would obtained more load to cater for more demand of electricity supply. He disclosed that the construction of the foundation for the installation of the said plant is going on including the foundation of the 33av power plant. After disclosing the master plan photos to the Minister, he noted that the entire project would end in October 2016.
Justice Kamanda grants injunction on Sylvia Blyden case
High Court Judge, Justice Komba Kamanda has on Tuesday 13th September 2016 granted an interim injunction on behalf of the plaintiff Mohamed P. Fofanah restraining the first defendant Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs, Sylvia Edith J. Blyden and others their workmen, relatives among others from entering with the plaintiff’s pieces of land situated of Peninsula\ Circular Road, Hamilton Village.
Both parties sometimes this year surfaced in court to seek redress on the said property.
Delivering this ruling shortly after the matter was mentioned Justice Kamanda said before him was an application of a notice of motion slated 6th August, 2015.
He said the plaintiff seeks for an interim injunction to be granted retraining the 1st and 2nd defendants herein their workmen, assigns privates, relations, heirs servants and agent from entering upon, occupying, constructing any structure or in any way interfering with the plaintiff’s pieces of land situated off Peninsular /Circular Road Hamilton Village.
Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom has expressed his disappointment over those clamouring to lead the ruling All People’s Congress (APC) instead of focusing of maintaining the President’s legacy and called on the President to use his services to upload some of these politicians.
In a direct message to the President, His Excellency Edward Mohamed Turay declared: “Your Excellency you have an individual who is not an apprentice but a professor in politics. My professional cabal is ready and willing to off-load some of these politicians sooner than expected.”
He said the President has work so hard and all he needs is people to help him accomplish his mission, and wants the President to know that, like himself, a lot of people will “stand for you, by you and always around you.”
The High Commissioner believes politicians focusing on succeeding the President at this point in time are not doing anything good to the President other than undermining his good legacy.