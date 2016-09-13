Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Justice Kamanda grants injunction on Sylvia Blyden case Development Written by Mariama Turay High Court Judge, Justice Komba Kamanda has on Tuesday 13th September 2016 granted an interim injunction on behalf of the plaintiff Mohamed P. Fofanah restraining the first defendant Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs, Sylvia Edith J. Blyden and others their workmen, relatives among others from entering with the plaintiff’s pieces of land situated of Peninsula\ Circular Road, Hamilton Village. Both parties sometimes this year surfaced in court to seek redress on the said property. Delivering this ruling shortly after the matter was mentioned Justice Kamanda said before him was an application of a notice of motion slated 6th August, 2015. He said the plaintiff seeks for an interim injunction to be granted retraining the 1st and 2nd defendants herein their workmen, assigns privates, relations, heirs servants and agent from entering upon, occupying, constructing any structure or in any way interfering with the plaintiff’s pieces of land situated off Peninsular /Circular Road Hamilton Village. He said the application also seek for an interlocutory injunction to be granted to the plaintiff citing the above restrictions, and any order the court may deem fit. Addressing the silence court gathering further, Justice Kamanda said the notice of motion was supported has an affidavit dated 5th August, 2015 backed up with exhibits including exhibit D which entails copy of the piece of the plaintiff property and exhibit F which is an undertaken of damages. “The plaintiff counsel relied on America Sinamid Case and submitted that balance of convenience been on their favour so that the status quo until the court determined the matter”, Justice Kamanda said. Justice Kamanda further stated that in support counsel relied on order 33 rules one of the High Court rule. “The jurisdiction is related not to the most method of reserving right but to maintain the status quo. He said defense counsel Yada Williams argued that his landed friend reframing the court from selling an issue they are not in court for. He also stated that his clients, the 1st and 2nd defendant were in control of the property and has erected zinc structures making reference to paragraph six, seven, eight and twenty one of the High Court rule. Yada Williams further stated that his clients predecessor have been in possess of the land for ages. “My client the first defendant is a Minister of Government and Medical Doctor”. Justice Kamanda in response counsel for the plaintiff A.K. Kamara said the defendant must be restrain from the land, adding that they have removed the structures on the conduct of the first accused. He said there is no evidence that the first defendant is in the position to pay damages because her account was not exhibited. After going through both arguments Justice Kamanda ordered the stay of the interim injunction. He ordered both parties to serve a list of documents within fourteen days, to make bundles of all those documents on the nature of evidence and made a list of all witnesses for speedy trial. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary President Koroma, Governance and Service Delivery Citizen engagement is crucial to sustaining democratic governance. It allows for openness in decision making process and ensures trust and public confidence. Participatory democracy, according to Aragone`s et el, is a process of collective decision making that combines elements from both direct and representative democracy (A theory of participatory democracy based on the real case of Porto Alegre. European Economic Review 2008) Sierra Leone pays greater attention to public engagement and citizens’ participation in governance both at the central and local levels of government. At the local level, it is clearly manifested in the local councils, which serves as efficient, or as expected, conduit for ensuring proper service delivery and community participation at the local level. President Ernest Bai Koroma, during a two-day National Conference on Community Engagement and Convergence in Freetown on 31 August 2016 underscored the role participatory governance and citizen engagement can play in enhancing service delivery across the country. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONE: The Corruption Cankerworm Dear all, Sierra Leone First Ltd will like to congratulate and welcome the new Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on his recent appointment. For such a young man and supposedly part of the middle class, a class that should be driving positive change, we sincerely hope he will muster the strength of heart and courage, as a man of pedigree should, to fearlessly deliver on his mandate. In 2012, myself and my team at SLIEPA, put together a concept for the establishment of an Export Development Fund (please google Export Development Fund Sierra Leone). This fund was intended to not only develop and diversify the export base, but to also wean this country off donor support - a huge burden on our development partners. It was also intended to drive value addition, provide finance (or seed capital) for local SMEs and lay the solid foundation for the eventual industrialization of the economy. We spent the better part of two years going through the motions of lobbying ministries, parliament and statehouse for it's adoption. In 2013, the then Minister of Finance captured it in his budget speech for fiscal year 2014.

Read more...