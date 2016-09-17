Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. HEALTH ALERT, SAVE THE CHILDERN T O TAKE UP CHILD ISSUES Arts & Culture Written by Mariama Turay In a bid to include children in developmental process and tackle issues affecting them, Health Alert in collaboration with Save the Children has launched a campaign titled “Every Last Child” at the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Harry Yansaneh Hall, Campbell Street in Freetown. Speaking at a consultative media workshop on Monday 12 September 2016, the Executive Director of Health Alert Victor Lansana Koroma disclosed that the Millennium Development Goals (MOGs) did not capture the role children supposed to play in developmental processes. He said early in January this year, world leaders met in New York to review the agenda growth but ignored considering the plight of children “in the MOGs, issues of children are left out,” stressing that, “Children involvement in development starting at community level is very paramount.” Dilating further on the issue, Mr. Lansana said the current dynamics that involved in society today focuses on children, adding that there are protocols which must be observe in reporting issues concerning them. He said Save the Children have launched the campaign, “Every Last Child”, in order to consider children who are not part of development processes. Giving an overview of the campaign, Mr. Lansana said their own is to build on principle of gap on the most marginalized and excluded groups of children contributing to the achievement of the agenda 2030 SDGs. “Our goal is to contribute to X reduction in child death and Y improvement in number of children learning help by 15 million”, he said. He said the objective of “Every Last Child” campaign is to ensure that by 2018 a strong multi level accountability framework was put in place with increased and improved timely disbursement of government and donor funding for essential services for children. He highlighted financial, discriminatory, legal and policy as major barriers they aimed at tackling by 2018. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary President Koroma, Governance and Service Delivery Citizen engagement is crucial to sustaining democratic governance. It allows for openness in decision making process and ensures trust and public confidence. Participatory democracy, according to Aragone`s et el, is a process of collective decision making that combines elements from both direct and representative democracy (A theory of participatory democracy based on the real case of Porto Alegre. European Economic Review 2008) Sierra Leone pays greater attention to public engagement and citizens’ participation in governance both at the central and local levels of government. At the local level, it is clearly manifested in the local councils, which serves as efficient, or as expected, conduit for ensuring proper service delivery and community participation at the local level. President Ernest Bai Koroma, during a two-day National Conference on Community Engagement and Convergence in Freetown on 31 August 2016 underscored the role participatory governance and citizen engagement can play in enhancing service delivery across the country. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONE: The Corruption Cankerworm Dear all, Sierra Leone First Ltd will like to congratulate and welcome the new Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on his recent appointment. For such a young man and supposedly part of the middle class, a class that should be driving positive change, we sincerely hope he will muster the strength of heart and courage, as a man of pedigree should, to fearlessly deliver on his mandate. In 2012, myself and my team at SLIEPA, put together a concept for the establishment of an Export Development Fund (please google Export Development Fund Sierra Leone). This fund was intended to not only develop and diversify the export base, but to also wean this country off donor support - a huge burden on our development partners. It was also intended to drive value addition, provide finance (or seed capital) for local SMEs and lay the solid foundation for the eventual industrialization of the economy. We spent the better part of two years going through the motions of lobbying ministries, parliament and statehouse for it's adoption. In 2013, the then Minister of Finance captured it in his budget speech for fiscal year 2014.

Read more...