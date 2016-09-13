Editorial News

Sierra Leone Pilgrims Complete Slaughtering in Mecca PDF | Print | E-mail News Written by M.B. Jalloh, Press Attaché, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States As part of the Hajj rituals, Sierra Leone pilgrims on Tuesday, September 13, 2016 completed the slaughtering of about 800 sheep and goats in the Holy city of Mecca. Chairman of the 2016 Hajj Committee to Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Sheka Sahid Kamara (alias Shekitoo) led over 20 pilgrims to witness the slaughtering of the animals. The two-day exercise was done in the presence of Sierra Leone’s Ambassador in Saudi Arabia, H.E Alhaji Mohamed Sillah Kargbo and Representatives were drawn from the 12 Districts in Sierra Leone; 2 from the Western Urban/Rural Areas respectively, the Chief Imam at the Gadaffi Mosque in the East End of Freetown, Sheikh Osman Bangura, a Freetown - based Missionary, Dr. Ahmad Ramadan Jalloh, Paramount Chief Robert Coker Seilolo Papapwe III of Bagruwa Chiefdom in the Moyamba District, an Independent Media Commissioner, Muctar Turay, the Director, Development Assistance Coordination Office (DACO) in the Ministry Finance and Economic Development, Kawusu Kebbay and some Journalists. Addressing them in the slaughter house, Alhaji Shekitoo told them that he was effectively carrying out the directives of His Excellency, President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma that the Hajj Committee should ensure that the pilgrims should be satisfied in all aspects of the Hajj. He thanked them for honouring the invitation and to be physically present at the slaughtering house in order to see with their naked eyes the process and procedures of slaughtering. The animals were practically slaughtered in the presence of all and sundry while calling loud the names of each and every pilgrim. Speaking to Journalists after the exercise, most of the pilgrims say they were satisfied and that their presence would avert the controversy and mystery that used to surround the sacrificial process. “This year's slaughtering has been carried out in total transparency leaving no one in doubt about whether their animals have been slaughtered accordingly or not,” P.C Papwe of Moyamba told Voice of Islam’s Chernor Barrie. “Thanks to the Presidential directives and thanks to the Embassy Officials and Members of the Hajj Committee who made sure that the President's order was implemented to the letter and to the satisfaction of stakeholders,” the Paramount Chief said. Before and during the ritual exercise, the pilgrims were given the opportunity by the Hajj Chairman through the permission of the head of slaughter house to take photos and videos to their satisfaction. Slaughtering, according to Islamic Schorlars, is a practice of Sunnah. Its significance emanated from Prophet Ibrahim, Father of the Prophets (May peace be upon him) when he saw in a vision (a dream) that he was slaughtering his only son Ishmael (May peace be upon him) as a sacrifice for the Almighty Allah. He indeed intended to slaughter his son as he dreamt about it. And as an obedient son, Ishmael admonished his dad to do as he was ordered by Allah the Exalted. As he (Ibrahim) was about to carry out the mission of slaughtering his son practically, Jibril ( Gabriel) called him to tell him that Allah had accepted his sacrifice by presenting to him a sacrificial lamb which would serve as a salvation for Ishmael. That noble Sunnah (practice) instituted by Ibrahim (peace be upon him) was what Prophet Muhammad (May peace and blessing be upon him) emulated and adopted as a part of Hajj rituals for himself and his followers. Thus, as Muslims slaughter their sacrificial lambs, they should recollect the root cause of this very significant part of the pilgrimage. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News NRA Gbalamuya Customs Post making progress amidst challenges The National Revenue Authority under the current leadership of the hardworking Commissioner General, Haja Kallah Kamara was established through an Act of Parliament, the NRA Act of 2002 with core mandate of assessing and collecting revenues on behalf of the government. It is also tasked with an addition responsibility, which is to facilitate trade, border control and management. Report states that this is why the revenue collection body modernized procedures and processes over the years in order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in revenue collection. Since the opening of the Gbalamuya Joint Border Post in 2012 and the establishment of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) in 2014, it has enabled customs officials of Guinea and Sierra Leone to operate under one roof and has significantly reduced the burden and time to transport goods. Investigations conducted by the press states that the Gbalamuya Customs Post has contributed immensely over the years in raising trillions of Leones for the government. Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Read more... Commentary President Koroma, Governance and Service Delivery Citizen engagement is crucial to sustaining democratic governance. It allows for openness in decision making process and ensures trust and public confidence. Participatory democracy, according to Aragone`s et el, is a process of collective decision making that combines elements from both direct and representative democracy (A theory of participatory democracy based on the real case of Porto Alegre. European Economic Review 2008) Sierra Leone pays greater attention to public engagement and citizens’ participation in governance both at the central and local levels of government. At the local level, it is clearly manifested in the local councils, which serves as efficient, or as expected, conduit for ensuring proper service delivery and community participation at the local level. President Ernest Bai Koroma, during a two-day National Conference on Community Engagement and Convergence in Freetown on 31 August 2016 underscored the role participatory governance and citizen engagement can play in enhancing service delivery across the country. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONE: The Corruption Cankerworm Dear all, Sierra Leone First Ltd will like to congratulate and welcome the new Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on his recent appointment. For such a young man and supposedly part of the middle class, a class that should be driving positive change, we sincerely hope he will muster the strength of heart and courage, as a man of pedigree should, to fearlessly deliver on his mandate. In 2012, myself and my team at SLIEPA, put together a concept for the establishment of an Export Development Fund (please google Export Development Fund Sierra Leone). This fund was intended to not only develop and diversify the export base, but to also wean this country off donor support - a huge burden on our development partners. It was also intended to drive value addition, provide finance (or seed capital) for local SMEs and lay the solid foundation for the eventual industrialization of the economy. We spent the better part of two years going through the motions of lobbying ministries, parliament and statehouse for it's adoption. In 2013, the then Minister of Finance captured it in his budget speech for fiscal year 2014.

