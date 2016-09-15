IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department Business Written by Press Release No. 16/409 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 15, 2016 Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016. “Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF’s work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said. Mr. Selassie’s career has spanned the private sector, government, and the IMF. During his time in the IMF’s African Department, he was senior resident representative in Uganda, served as mission chief for South Africa, led work on the Regional Economic Outlook, and worked in various roles on countries ranging from Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, and Kenya, to Burkina Faso, Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. Most recently, Mr. Selassie oversaw the IMF’s effort to assist the three Ebola-stricken countries. Mr. Selassie also brings extensive operational and policy experience from his assignments in other IMF departments, including the Strategy, Policy and Review Department and the European Department. He worked on Turkey and Poland between 1999 and 2003, and was Assistant Director and mission chief for Portugal during the Eurozone crisis. He has also worked on low-income country and emerging-market program and policy design issues. Before joining the IMF, Mr. Selassie worked for the Economist Intelligence Unit, specializing in sovereign credit risk issues, and then for the Ethiopian government as Principal Economist in the Office of the President. He holds a B.A. in Economics from City of London Polytechnic and a Masters in Economic History from London School of Economics. “The IMF remains deeply committed to serving our members in Africa. Abe will bring a unique blend of extensive knowledge and experience to his new position as Director of the African Department,” Ms. Lagarde said.

Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation's administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Read more... Commentary President Koroma, Governance and Service Delivery Citizen engagement is crucial to sustaining democratic governance. It allows for openness in decision making process and ensures trust and public confidence. Participatory democracy, according to Aragone`s et el, is a process of collective decision making that combines elements from both direct and representative democracy (A theory of participatory democracy based on the real case of Porto Alegre. European Economic Review 2008) Sierra Leone pays greater attention to public engagement and citizens' participation in governance both at the central and local levels of government. At the local level, it is clearly manifested in the local councils, which serves as efficient, or as expected, conduit for ensuring proper service delivery and community participation at the local level. President Ernest Bai Koroma, during a two-day National Conference on Community Engagement and Convergence in Freetown on 31 August 2016 underscored the role participatory governance and citizen engagement can play in enhancing service delivery across the country. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONE: The Corruption Cankerworm Dear all, Sierra Leone First Ltd will like to congratulate and welcome the new Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on his recent appointment. For such a young man and supposedly part of the middle class, a class that should be driving positive change, we sincerely hope he will muster the strength of heart and courage, as a man of pedigree should, to fearlessly deliver on his mandate. In 2012, myself and my team at SLIEPA, put together a concept for the establishment of an Export Development Fund (please google Export Development Fund Sierra Leone). This fund was intended to not only develop and diversify the export base, but to also wean this country off donor support - a huge burden on our development partners. It was also intended to drive value addition, provide finance (or seed capital) for local SMEs and lay the solid foundation for the eventual industrialization of the economy. We spent the better part of two years going through the motions of lobbying ministries, parliament and statehouse for it's adoption. In 2013, the then Minister of Finance captured it in his budget speech for fiscal year 2014.

