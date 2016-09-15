Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Chinese Billionaire and Philanthropist visits Sierra Leone Development Written by Kadrie Koroma Chinese Billionaire and Philanthropist, Mr. Niu Gensheng who funded some of Tony Blair’sAfrica Governance Initiative (AGI) work during the Ebola has ended a one-day working visit to Sierra Leone to have first-hand knowledge of area of possible assistance to Sierra Leone. This is Mr. NiuGensheng’s first visit to Africa and an opportunity to also share experiences from people affected with the Ebola virus disease during the outbreak, and how Sierra Leone is poised to grow in the near future. At the Connaught hospital, Mr. NiuGensheng and team was received by the Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation 1, Madam Madina Rahman, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer 1, Dr. Sarian Kamara and senior Ministry officials who led them on a conducted tour of the various units of the hospital. The team met with one of the Ebola survivor, a nurse who briefed them on how she contacted the disease and how she survived. In Ward 3, the Male Surgical ward, Mr. Gensheng and team was received by Dr. Samuel BonohSesay, one of the Surgeons in-charge of the Surgical Outpatient who briefed the team about the transfer of patients from the trauma unit to the ward and how they are taken care off. Mr.Gensheng thanked the doctors and nurses in the hospital for the good work, and urged them to continue the good work under difficult conditions. Visiting the Dialysis Unit of the Connaught hospital, Madam Madina Rahmanappealed to the Chinese Billionaire for more support to boost the functionality of the Dialysis unit. She described the visit of Mr. Genshengas fruitful to Sierra Leone and of a difference for the West Africa sub region in the near future. The Matron of the Connaught hospital, Isatu Kamara expressed thanks and appreciation to Mr. NiuGensheng and team for the visit, expressing optimism for invaluable assistance when the team returns back to China with a view to upgrading the various units in the hospital. At the end of 2004, Mr. Niu established the family foundation in China - the Lao Niu Foundation, endowed from his shares of the MengNiu Group at a total value of about 4 billion Yuan ($600m). He was the first Chinese person to commit a vast chunk of his wealth to philanthropy. Mr. NiuGensheng currently serves as Vice President of the China Charity Forum, and Vice Director of The Nature Conservancy (TNT) China Council. He has received wide recognition both as an entrepreneur and philanthropist, and has stepped down from an active role in the businesses and currently focuses mostly on his philanthropy. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016. “Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF’s work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said. Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary President Koroma, Governance and Service Delivery Citizen engagement is crucial to sustaining democratic governance. It allows for openness in decision making process and ensures trust and public confidence. Participatory democracy, according to Aragone`s et el, is a process of collective decision making that combines elements from both direct and representative democracy (A theory of participatory democracy based on the real case of Porto Alegre. European Economic Review 2008) Sierra Leone pays greater attention to public engagement and citizens’ participation in governance both at the central and local levels of government. At the local level, it is clearly manifested in the local councils, which serves as efficient, or as expected, conduit for ensuring proper service delivery and community participation at the local level. President Ernest Bai Koroma, during a two-day National Conference on Community Engagement and Convergence in Freetown on 31 August 2016 underscored the role participatory governance and citizen engagement can play in enhancing service delivery across the country. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONE: The Corruption Cankerworm Dear all, Sierra Leone First Ltd will like to congratulate and welcome the new Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on his recent appointment. For such a young man and supposedly part of the middle class, a class that should be driving positive change, we sincerely hope he will muster the strength of heart and courage, as a man of pedigree should, to fearlessly deliver on his mandate. In 2012, myself and my team at SLIEPA, put together a concept for the establishment of an Export Development Fund (please google Export Development Fund Sierra Leone). This fund was intended to not only develop and diversify the export base, but to also wean this country off donor support - a huge burden on our development partners. It was also intended to drive value addition, provide finance (or seed capital) for local SMEs and lay the solid foundation for the eventual industrialization of the economy. We spent the better part of two years going through the motions of lobbying ministries, parliament and statehouse for it's adoption. In 2013, the then Minister of Finance captured it in his budget speech for fiscal year 2014.

