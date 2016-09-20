Increase Text Size Decrease Text Size Default Text Size
 
Cancer Scare In Sierra Leone PDF Print E-mail
Written by Bai-Bai Sesay   
Tuesday, 20 September 2016 15:08

Cancer and other non-communicable diseases have been neglected over the past years. Government and other developing partners only concentrate on programmes dealing with HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis as some of their basic priorities towards health policies in the country.

Even though, government initiated the free health care policy, it was due to the hard work; dedication and lobbying from other organizations that are interested in the issues of cancer and other non-communicable diseases who called on the government to put cancer issue as part of their priorities on health policies. Today, Sierra Leone can now boast of a cancer registry, a department dealing with cancer in the country.

Some of the organizations who step in the campaign on cancer, though the registry faces numerous challenges, yet its current existence is a positive step and a confidence building to showcase that Sierra Leone takes cancer and other non-communicable diseases as serious health issues.

The country’s only pathologist who is the director of the Sierra Leone Cancer Registry, Dr Owizz Koroma, pointed out that cases of cervical cancer outnumbered those of breast cancer in Sierra Leone.

Dr Koroma pointed out that his findings as a pathologist was as a result of his current job, and not based on national statistics. His findings as a pathologist must be taken into consideration because there has never been reliable statistical data on cancer in Sierra Leone.

Majority of Sierra Leoneans are of the opinion that Dr Koroma’s comment has shown the alarming nature of cancer cases in Sierra Leone and that most of the dead in the city and provinces are buried without postmortems.

The Sierra Leone Cancer Registry has a lot to do and Sierra Leoneans over the years have suffered from strange tumors named ‘Morpia’. People with such tumors, most especially in the northern part of the country, are advised to be careful because ‘Morpia’ has crippled and led to the deaths of many people. Today, we now know that ‘Morpia’ is a tumor that is either malignant or benign.

Developed nations invest in scientific research looking for breakthroughs on cancer while Sierra Leone health ministry do not have the capacity to carry out such research on the demographic nature of the types of ‘Morpia’ affecting the people as well as the ages that are most affected.

Sierra Leoneans believe that if such research is being carried out, medical practitioners will definitely know the types of cancer affecting the people of this country by providing clues for cure. The question Sierra Leoneans are asking is whether medical practitioners and traditional healers will achieve this in the near future?

This bring me to the issue between the Government of Sierra Leone and development partners to help address the challenges posed by cancer and other non-communicable diseases; the reason being that the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) will be hard to achieve if the government and its development partners fail to put emphasis on non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The World Health Organization (WHO) states about NCD mortality and morbidity of 57 million global deaths in 2008, 36 million, or 63% were due to non communicable diseases. The four main NCDs are cardiovascular diseases, cancers, diabetes and chronic lung diseases. The burden of these diseases is amongst the low income countries and populations.

In 2008, nearly 80% of non communicable disease deaths -- 29 million -- occurred in low-and middle-income countries with about 29% of deaths accruing before the age of 60 in these countries.

The leading causes of NCD deaths in 2008 were cardiovascular diseases (17million deaths, or 48% of all NCD deaths), cancers (7.6 million, or 21% of all NCD deaths), and respiratory diseases, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (4.2 million).Diabetes caused another 1.3 million deaths. http://www.who.int/gho/ncd/mortality_morbidity/en/

This report and Dr Koroma’s observation of the cause of deaths of most of these cases should serve as a call to attention of our policy makers to take action and make NCDs a priority.

Now we have the cancer registry but it will only serve its purpose when its needed infrastructure is well in place for effective and reliable work to be carried out.

Non communicable diseases (NCDs) kill more than 36 million people each year. Nearly 80% of NCD deaths - 29 million - occur in low- and middle-income countries.

More than nine million of all deaths attributed to non communicable diseases (NCDs) occur before the age of 60; 90% of these "premature" deaths occurred in low- and middle-income countries. Cardiovascular diseases account for most NCD deaths, or 17 million people annually, followed by cancers (7.6 million), respiratory diseases (4.2 million), and diabetes (1.3 million).

These four groups of diseases account for around 80% of all NCD deaths. They share four risk factors: tobacco use, physical inactivity, the harmful use of alcohol and unhealthy diets.

Overview

Non communicable diseases (NCDs), also known as chronic diseases, are not passed from person to person. They are of long duration and generally slow progression. The four main types of non communicable diseases are cardiovascular diseases (like heart attacks and stroke), cancers, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructed pulmonary disease and asthma) and diabetes.

NCDs already disproportionately affect low- and middle-income countries where nearly 80% of NCD deaths – 29 million – occur. They are the leading causes of death in all regions except Africa, but current projections indicate that by 2020 the largest increases in NCD deaths will occur in Africa. In African nations’ deaths from NCDs are projected to exceed the combined deaths of communicable and nutritional diseases and maternal and perinatal deaths as the most common causes of death by 2030.

Who is at risk of such diseases?

All age groups and all regions are affected by NCDs. NCDs are often associated with older age groups but evidence shows that more than 9 million of all deaths attributed to no communicable diseases (NCDs) occur before the age of 60. Of these "premature" deaths, 90% occurred in low and middle-income countries. Children, adults and the elderly are all vulnerable to the risk factors that contribute to non communicable diseases, whether from unhealthy diets, physical inactivities, exposure to tobacco smoke or the effects of the harmful use of alcohol.

These diseases are driven by forces that include ageing, rapid unplanned urbanization, and the globalization of unhealthy lifestyles. For example, globalization of unhealthy lifestyles like unhealthy diets may show up in individuals as raised blood pressure, increased blood glucose, elevated blood lipids, overweight and obesity. These are called 'intermediate risk factors' which can lead to cardiovascular disease, a NCD.
 

