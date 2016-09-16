Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. LIBERIA HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION JETS IN SALONE PDF | Print | E-mail News Written by Expotimes A six man delegation from the Independent National Commission on Human Rights in Liberia jets in to under study the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL). The delegation among other areas of study will enquire in to Inter- departments coordination and reporting, requirement for achieving ‘A’ status, International Protocols and their ratification as national instruments, networking with other institutions of government responsible for human rights as well as CSOs, fund raising with donor organizations and the Commission’s role in the implementation of the TRC. The Liberian Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) came in to existence in 2005 in accordance with Article XII of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) endorsed in Accra, Ghana, to sell the end of the Liberian civil crisis in 2003. The CPA called for the establishment of the INCHR to monitor conformity with human rights as well as promote human rights education throughout the various sectors of the Liberian society, including rural and urban communities, schools, the media, the police and the military. It further obligated the Commission to work together with local Liberian human rights civil society organizations, international human rights organizations and relevant UN agencies to monitor and strengthen observance of human rights in the country. The INCHR was also set up in line with the Paris Principles.

As part of their strategic planning process, the Commission has started a few study tour/visits to understand various human rights mechanisms, learn from other National Human Rights Institutions and to share cross country experiences and forge partnerships both at the national, regional, and global level. In May, 2016, they undertook a study visit to Geneva, Switzerland where it met with several departments in the Office of the High Commissioner, Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institution (GANHRI0, International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and the International Committee of the Red Cross. A similar visit is being intended for Kenya. These visits are important not only considering that they will help enhance the capacity of the INCHR, but will also provide insights into transitional justice issues which when applied in the Liberia specific context, would go a long way in helping to promote national reconciliation. Sierra Leone and Liberia share much of the same history, have much in common, and have almost similar cultural and socio-political context. In the areas of promoting and protecting human rights as a root cause of violent conflict in the region, Sierra Leone has established a national human rights commission that is advance in not only implementing its mandate as described in its Act, but is also in compliance with the Paris Principles. The success of HRCSL has enabled them to gain accreditation from the Global Alliance for National Human Rights Institutions achieving Category ‘A’ status. The delegation will hold meetings with the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Office of the Chief of Staff, Fambul Tok, the District Human Rights Committees in the Western Area, Kono and Kenema and visits to some memorial sites. The delegation will include Bartholomew B. Colley (Rev.) who is the Acting Chairperson, Tonia A. Talery-Wills, Commissioner with Oversight for the Department of Legislative Assistance, Treaty Matters and Law, Wilfred N. Gray- Johnson, Commissioner with Oversight for the Department of Planning, Internal Monitoring and Evaluation, Herron S. Gbidi, Executive Director, Christo Gorpudolo, Coordinator- Department for Complaints and Joseph Blamiyon, Program Officer- Project Management Unit, Palava Hut Project. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016. “Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF’s work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said. Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary President Koroma, Governance and Service Delivery Citizen engagement is crucial to sustaining democratic governance. It allows for openness in decision making process and ensures trust and public confidence. Participatory democracy, according to Aragone`s et el, is a process of collective decision making that combines elements from both direct and representative democracy (A theory of participatory democracy based on the real case of Porto Alegre. European Economic Review 2008) Sierra Leone pays greater attention to public engagement and citizens’ participation in governance both at the central and local levels of government. At the local level, it is clearly manifested in the local councils, which serves as efficient, or as expected, conduit for ensuring proper service delivery and community participation at the local level. President Ernest Bai Koroma, during a two-day National Conference on Community Engagement and Convergence in Freetown on 31 August 2016 underscored the role participatory governance and citizen engagement can play in enhancing service delivery across the country. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONE: The Corruption Cankerworm Dear all, Sierra Leone First Ltd will like to congratulate and welcome the new Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on his recent appointment. For such a young man and supposedly part of the middle class, a class that should be driving positive change, we sincerely hope he will muster the strength of heart and courage, as a man of pedigree should, to fearlessly deliver on his mandate. In 2012, myself and my team at SLIEPA, put together a concept for the establishment of an Export Development Fund (please google Export Development Fund Sierra Leone). This fund was intended to not only develop and diversify the export base, but to also wean this country off donor support - a huge burden on our development partners. It was also intended to drive value addition, provide finance (or seed capital) for local SMEs and lay the solid foundation for the eventual industrialization of the economy. We spent the better part of two years going through the motions of lobbying ministries, parliament and statehouse for it's adoption. In 2013, the then Minister of Finance captured it in his budget speech for fiscal year 2014.

