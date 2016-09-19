Editorial News

Readers Letters

Press Release

Archive / Past Issues

Books Reviws About Expotimes

Editorial Team

Our Contact Subscription

Local News Papers Featured Links: ExpoNet

EXpoNet Services! EXpoNet Services! Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. ACC SENSITIZES INHABITANTS OF KAMABAI Development Written by Expotimes The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) remains resolved to heighten public awareness on corruption related issues; for which ACC Northern Regional Office has on Tuesday 6th September 2016 engaged inhabitants of Kamabai, at the Kamabai Multipurpose building in Kamabai town, Biriwa Chiefdom. Explaining the purpose of the meeting, ACC Public Education Officer Abdulai Saccoh said, taking corruption fight to rural communities demonstrates ACC's willingness to join forces with every citizen to combat corruption. Saccoh stated that the engagement was intended to open their eyes and ears on some of the corrupt practices that continue to hold back the progress of the communities; enlighten them on the Commission's app roach to the fight and enlist their support in the fight against corruption. He went further to inform his audience that the meeting was also meant to educate the community on their roles in the implementation of the Presidential Recovery Priority programmes. The Public Education Officer made a clarion call on the people of Kamabai to be anti-graft emissaries and ensure the messages reach the nuke and cranny of the chiefdom. Speaking on key corruption issues affecting the community, ACC Senior Public Education Officer David Kanekey Conteh described the engagement as a plain talk forum that was not appreciated by individuals involved in corruption. Conteh informed his audience that corruption sometimes starts small but people ignored the act with the notion that is not their business; failing to realize that the adverse consequences of corruption is indiscriminate. The war against corruption would not end if Sierra Leoneans continue to hold the view that issues of national concerns is not their business but for those in authority he noted. Conteh went on to catalogue some of the corrupt practices that are prevalent in the schools, health facilities, local court and the security sectors that continue to inflict untold suffering on the lives of the rural poor. It made mentioned of misuse of school fee subsidy, extorting money for the collection of report cards, BECE, WASSSEC and NPSE results, abuse of the free health care programme, misuse of the free malaria test and drugs, absenteeism of health workers and teachers, payment of bribe before bail is granted, invading of taxes by traders, refusal to pay local tax, misuse of tax revenue and poor implementation of projects and programmes. Conteh informed his audience of the punishment for any of the offences in the 2008 Anti-Corruption Act. The Senior Public Education Officer encouraged the people to report incidences of corruption to the Commission for the good of their community. Dilating on the role of the community in the presidential recovery priority programmes implementation, ACC Senior Public Education Officer Al-Hassan Sesay underscored the importance of the engagement noting that corruption will not stop if Sierra Leoneans opted to remain silence on corrupt practices. Sesay recounted the genesis of the presidential recovery priorities; which subsequently led to government's efforts to revive various sectors that have been affected by the outbreak of the Ebola. He further disclosed that the priority sectors in the initiative are: education, health, social safety net, natural resources, governance and the private sector; ACC is placed under the governance sector to provide oversight role in the implementation of all programmes. The Senior Public Education Officer notified his audience that every citizen has a role to play if only the implementation of the presidential recovery priority programmes should succeed; thereby ensuring that projects undertaken within their communities are monitored and incidence of corruption are reported to the ACC. Sesay urged the people of Kamabai to own the fight and ensure that they resist, reject and report corruption to the Commission. He explained the various reporting mechanism and read out ACC toll free lines. Sesay talked on the plan launch of the Pay No Bribe campaign targeting: SLP, Energy, Water Resources, Education and Health sectors which would be piloted in Bombali, Bo, Kenema and Western Area. The Senior Public Education Officer used the forum to encourage the people to remain resolute and ensure that corruption is kicked out of the community. Earlier Biriwa Chiefdom Paramount Chief Alimamy Salifu Mana Kalawa iii heaped praise on the Commission for its relentless effort to sensitize the people in the remote communities on the adverse effects of corruption. PC Kalawa iii promised on behalf of his people to put the past behind them and collectively work with ACC to weed corruption out of Biriwa Chiefdom. The meeting was chaired by Biriwa Chiefdom Pa. Lansana Conteh and distribution of information, education and communication materials formed the high point of the meeting. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016. “Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF’s work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said. Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary President Koroma, Governance and Service Delivery Citizen engagement is crucial to sustaining democratic governance. It allows for openness in decision making process and ensures trust and public confidence. Participatory democracy, according to Aragone`s et el, is a process of collective decision making that combines elements from both direct and representative democracy (A theory of participatory democracy based on the real case of Porto Alegre. European Economic Review 2008) Sierra Leone pays greater attention to public engagement and citizens’ participation in governance both at the central and local levels of government. At the local level, it is clearly manifested in the local councils, which serves as efficient, or as expected, conduit for ensuring proper service delivery and community participation at the local level. President Ernest Bai Koroma, during a two-day National Conference on Community Engagement and Convergence in Freetown on 31 August 2016 underscored the role participatory governance and citizen engagement can play in enhancing service delivery across the country. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONE: The Corruption Cankerworm Dear all, Sierra Leone First Ltd will like to congratulate and welcome the new Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on his recent appointment. For such a young man and supposedly part of the middle class, a class that should be driving positive change, we sincerely hope he will muster the strength of heart and courage, as a man of pedigree should, to fearlessly deliver on his mandate. In 2012, myself and my team at SLIEPA, put together a concept for the establishment of an Export Development Fund (please google Export Development Fund Sierra Leone). This fund was intended to not only develop and diversify the export base, but to also wean this country off donor support - a huge burden on our development partners. It was also intended to drive value addition, provide finance (or seed capital) for local SMEs and lay the solid foundation for the eventual industrialization of the economy. We spent the better part of two years going through the motions of lobbying ministries, parliament and statehouse for it's adoption. In 2013, the then Minister of Finance captured it in his budget speech for fiscal year 2014.

Read more...