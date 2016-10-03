Sierra Leone Pilgrims Jet in Next Week Written by M.B. Jalloh, Press Attaché, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States The first batch of 400 Sierra Leonenans who performed this year’s hajj are scheduled to begin the journey back home on Sunday, 9th October, 2016, Chairman of the 2016 Hajj Committee to Saudi Arabia says. Alhaji Sheka Sahid Kamara (aka Shekito) who is also the Special Assistant to His Excellency the President on Social Affairs further said that the second batch of 400 pilgrims is also expected to leave the Hajj Terminal of the King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah the following day. Shekito says the pilgrims will be ferried through Flynas, a Saudi Arabian indigenous airline which is also Saudi Arabia’s first and only budget airline. Speaking on behalf of the airline in a recent meeting with the Sierra Leone Hajj Committee in Jeddah, Flynas Hajj and Umrah Operations Manager, Mohammed Zaidan Al Hilali says they will transport the pilgrims back to Sierra Leone via 2 big aircrafts, adding that, they will ensure timely and hitch free airlift exercise. The Operations Manager however appealed to pilgrims to give the airline the necessary support and cooperation to ensure the success of the exercise and stressed that the airline will not compromise safety of its pilgrims. This is the first hajj attended by Sierra Leoneans since 2013 after the deadly Ebola outbreak which killed a good number of people across the country. Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam which is a mandatory religious duty for an adult Muslim who can afford it. According to statistics available with the Saudi Hajj Ministry, over 1, 000, 000 pilgrims from over 100 countries converged on Mecca – the holiest place in Islam – this year, to take part in an event which combines piety and passion.

Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016. “Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF’s work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said. Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Read more... Commentary President Koroma, Governance and Service Delivery Citizen engagement is crucial to sustaining democratic governance. It allows for openness in decision making process and ensures trust and public confidence. Participatory democracy, according to Aragone`s et el, is a process of collective decision making that combines elements from both direct and representative democracy (A theory of participatory democracy based on the real case of Porto Alegre. European Economic Review 2008) Sierra Leone pays greater attention to public engagement and citizens’ participation in governance both at the central and local levels of government. At the local level, it is clearly manifested in the local councils, which serves as efficient, or as expected, conduit for ensuring proper service delivery and community participation at the local level. President Ernest Bai Koroma, during a two-day National Conference on Community Engagement and Convergence in Freetown on 31 August 2016 underscored the role participatory governance and citizen engagement can play in enhancing service delivery across the country. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONE: The Corruption Cankerworm Dear all, Sierra Leone First Ltd will like to congratulate and welcome the new Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on his recent appointment. For such a young man and supposedly part of the middle class, a class that should be driving positive change, we sincerely hope he will muster the strength of heart and courage, as a man of pedigree should, to fearlessly deliver on his mandate. In 2012, myself and my team at SLIEPA, put together a concept for the establishment of an Export Development Fund (please google Export Development Fund Sierra Leone). This fund was intended to not only develop and diversify the export base, but to also wean this country off donor support - a huge burden on our development partners. It was also intended to drive value addition, provide finance (or seed capital) for local SMEs and lay the solid foundation for the eventual industrialization of the economy. We spent the better part of two years going through the motions of lobbying ministries, parliament and statehouse for it's adoption. In 2013, the then Minister of Finance captured it in his budget speech for fiscal year 2014.

