In this edition, we talk to a senior lecturerat the Department of Social Work, Milton Margai College of Education and Technology,on social work education and the challenges they are facing as well its benefit to society. Mr. AdikaliSesay is also a doctoral student at the Benjamin Sport University of China, pursuing sport science and physiotherapy. Please read on: SWSL: Whenwas a course on social work introducedin thiscollege? SESAY:Apparently, when the college was diversifying from a teacher training college to a polytechnic, the categories of diploma was introduced in 2004. By and large 2004 specifically the social work program was established within the polytechnic of Milton Margai College of Education and Technology. Why did the college introduce such a course? Well, we are going with emerging issues. We realized that the issues of social defiance is so many and therefore the college thought it fit to introduce social work into the curriculum,not just because it is offered elsewhere, but because we saw the relevance of that particular concept to our present situation. So this aspect of social work was introducedinto our system to go along with what is happening in the outside world. Since the introduction of social work education in this college, how much impact do you think it has created on the profession? A lot. It has created a lot of difference. Let’s take, for example, when we started we were having hundred plus students coming to enroll for the course. But we were not bothered about the in-take, we were bothered much about the output –what we give back to society. And since we started this particular course within our institution, we have made so many impacts in so many organizations. For example, we have students at World Vision, Care International, Street Child,Plan International, Save the Children, World Hope…In almost every discipline including the Ministry of Social Welfare, Gender and Children Affairs. Because we are teaching them issues that are related to Child Abuse, Human Rights, Gender Empowerment, Community Development, among others, and so they were distributed in so many areas within the environment of Sierra Leone. How many graduates has the department produced so far? Precisely, I will not give an exact figure, but ever since the inception of social work within our institution, we have madethousands of students. Imagine it was started around 2004 and it’s about 12 years now, and we are producing a hundred plus students per academic year, and so we may merely be around two to three thousand students that are out there from this department. How equipped is the department in meeting the demands of professional standards? We are an institution, and we know institutions set modalities, set the pace and they set the curriculum. The course was introduced because there were relevant tutors to handle the concept. And because there were relevant tutors, therefore, our output was good. We were meeting the demand of the nation and we are meeting the demand of the curriculum and therefore we are bringing out viable students that are useful to the society. Is there any exchange program between the college and other colleges? No, we have not yet associated ourselves or either integrated ourselves into any other system. We are only giving our students out for internship to various organizations and institutions and some of these students when they go out there, due to their performance,they are normally retained by such institutions.That’s a good sign for us.And a proud example is you I am talking to now.I believe it is because of our input that gets you where you are today. What are some of the challenges facing department? Well, it is not only for the social work department; every institution in this country has challenges. So social work is not an exception. However, we thank God for this present administration that is taking those challenges to a cycle that will be handled appropriately. Recently, we have reviewed the curriculum to see how we can include some courses that we see as challenges in the outside world. The issue of social work, we have to associate it with emerging issues -as how issues are coming up that is how we are putting them into the curriculum.And to bring in new issues defiantly serve aschallenges, because youhave to set issues to meet challenges. However, because we have a vibrant administration, those challenges are seen as a means of getting better output and so we accept those challenges and we are working towards those challenges. The department is also looking for whosoever wants to partner with us to support the department to be more viable and more useful to the society and we are ready to work and partner with that individual or institution. Would you be specific in terms of the challenges? The area of technocrats: We are looking at outsourcing technocratsfrom outside in an exchange form – by exchanging lecturers and then exchanging students we would learn more. We need to be familiar with what is happening in the outside world, and we would befamiliar when we are interrelated, when we are intertwined, when we give back to them what we know and they give back to us what they know and by then we will be at the same page. So exchange program will be more appropriate for us. Is there any plan or intention to uplift the course above Diploma level? Yes, not too distant, very soon, we will start the bachelors program in social work. We are having the urge from the students because they know our institution gives out knowledge and useful knowledge. So they are giving us the push and back with the thoughtful administration like the dynamic principal and the vice principalthat are pushingfor the college to become a university. And for that to be achieved, we have to upgrade our lecturers, our courses and that is currently ongoing. We are offering so many degree courses and very soon social work will be upgraded to a Bachelors level. How relevant do you think this profession is to opportunities available in the job market? We are producing social workers, and every community is a community thatsocializes and therefore because they are socializing, social problemsare obviouslysurrounding communities. For example, a lot of rape cases are happening, how can we get counselors? This department is producing counselors to counsel such victims of rape. This department is producing social workers who can go out there to protect children from abuse. This department is producing social workers who can go out there and talk about human rights and also addressesthe issues of all forms of discrimination like gender inequality, stereotyping,etc, which is a challenge to almost every community. And this department is producing these students to sortout such problems. This department is producing social workers who can talk on how human beings are to interact with the society, because some people don’t know they are relevant to the society and that is why they are misusing the environment and so these social workers are trained to bridge the people and the society together, so that they may live in harmony. They engage into variety of activities; they educate and inform people to enhance their well-being and society’s well-being. In terms of practice, howdoes the education you provide here marches with the social work issues the country is facing? To some people, they are seeing social services as a new phenomenon. That is because they are not too exposedwith what is happening in the outside world. We are providing our own technical and vocational skills to these social workers to go out there with the ability to solve the problems people face in the society. We are following the trend, we hear of killings, these are social problems. The killings are coming because of the cult groups and cliques and these social groups have social norms. And these social workers have the tendency to address such anti social behavioramongst these groups with their engagement skills and telling them about group dynamism. How can you describe the relationship amongst you the colleges that are offering social work education in the country? It is perfect! Fourah Bay College and that of our affiliate bodyNjalaUniversity, are offering social work at degree levels, while we are doing it at diploma level. And soon, we will start our degree program in social work. But our relationship is very cordial and we look forward to strengthening it. At this stage what do you think is necessary to be done to raise the profile of social work in Sierra Leone? You have started it by taking social work to the media and by organizing social work programs at various levels - colleges and in the communities. Some people think when you study social work you are a drop out or just to get a certificate. No! It is because people in this country do not realize the relevance of social work. These are people supposed to visithomes/families, to check for risk or harm of kids, hold parents/caregivers accountable for taking proper care of their children. And so, social workers needto come out for us to change the face of parenthood in this country, especially those who are negligentof their kids. There are a lot of streets kids out there, no attention, neither care for them because people are not aware of their role -until social workers go out there in the community, I am sure people will realize the usefulness of social workers. Any additional word you would like to say, especially to key players, like what needs to be done to raise the profile of the profession? Firstly, to education curriculum planners, I want them to concentrate again to what we decided to neglect “civic education”. Civic education is so much relevant in social work. And to the curriculum implementers (we the tutors/ lectures), it is time for us to give our best, because what you give to the student is what he/she takes out to society and so if we give something which is not good,we are not only harming the student,will be harm to the society as well. And my advice to policy makers and policy implementers is for them to seek the interest of our nation and give to the nation what the nation deserves best. Note:This is the media platform of Social Workers Sierra Leone (SWSL), and it’s designed to allow discussion on social work issues and showcase individuals on the limelight of the social work profession as a way to inform and inspire people. For more information about SWSL, visit us: https://www.facebook.com/Socialworkerssierraleone/