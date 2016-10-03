Increase Text Size Decrease Text Size Default Text Size
 
‘Real People, Real Issues’ : Social Work at Milton Margai PDF Print E-mail
Written by Hassan Koroma   
Monday, 03 October 2016 04:39

In this edition, we talk to a senior lecturerat the Department of Social Work, Milton Margai College of Education and Technology,on social work education and the challenges they are facing as well its benefit to society.

Mr. AdikaliSesay is also a doctoral student at the Benjamin Sport University of China, pursuing sport science and physiotherapy.  Please read on:

SWSL: Whenwas a course on social work introducedin thiscollege?

SESAY:Apparently, when the college was diversifying from a teacher training college to a polytechnic, the categories of diploma was introduced in 2004. By and large 2004 specifically the social work program was established within the polytechnic of Milton Margai College of Education and Technology.

Why did the college introduce such a course?

Well, we are going with emerging issues. We realized that the issues of social defiance is so many and therefore the college thought it fit to introduce social work into the curriculum,not just because it is offered elsewhere, but because we saw the relevance of that particular concept to our present situation. So this aspect of social work was introducedinto our system to go along with what is happening in the outside world.

Since the introduction of social work education in this college, how much impact do you think it has created on the profession?

A lot. It has created a lot of difference. Let’s take, for example, when we started we were having hundred plus students coming to enroll for the course. But we were not bothered about the in-take, we were bothered much about the output –what we give back to society. And since we started this particular course within our institution, we have made so many impacts in so many organizations. For example, we have students at World Vision, Care International, Street Child,Plan International, Save the Children, World Hope…In almost every discipline including the Ministry of Social Welfare, Gender and Children Affairs. Because we are teaching them issues that are related to Child Abuse, Human Rights, Gender Empowerment, Community Development, among others, and so they were distributed in so many areas within the environment of Sierra Leone.

How many graduates has the department produced so far?

Precisely, I will not give an exact figure, but ever since the inception of social work within our institution, we have madethousands of students. Imagine it was started around 2004 and it’s about 12 years now, and we are producing a hundred plus students per academic year, and so we may merely be around two to three thousand students that are out there from this department.

How equipped is the department in meeting the demands of professional standards?

We are an institution, and we know institutions set modalities, set the pace and they set the curriculum. The course was introduced because there were relevant tutors to handle the concept.  And because there were relevant tutors, therefore, our output was good. We were meeting the demand of the nation and we are meeting the demand of the curriculum and therefore we are bringing out viable students that are useful to the society.

Is there any exchange program between the college and other colleges?

No, we have not yet associated ourselves or either integrated ourselves into any other system. We are only giving our students out for internship to various organizations and institutions and some of these students when they go out there, due to their performance,they are normally retained by such institutions.That’s a good sign for us.And a proud example is you I am talking to now.I believe it is because of our input that gets you where you are today.

What are some of the challenges facing department?

Well, it is not only for the social work department; every institution in this country has challenges. So social work is not an exception. However, we thank God for this present administration that is taking those challenges to a cycle that will be handled appropriately. Recently, we have reviewed the curriculum to see how we can include some courses that we see as challenges in the outside world. The issue of social work, we have to associate it with emerging issues -as how issues are coming up that is how we are putting them into the curriculum.And to bring in new issues defiantly serve aschallenges, because youhave to set issues to meet challenges. However, because we have a vibrant administration, those challenges are seen as a means of getting better output and so we accept those challenges and we are working towards those challenges.

The department is also looking for whosoever wants to partner with us to support the department to be more viable and more useful to the society and we are ready to work and partner with that individual or institution.

Would you be specific in terms of the challenges?

The area of technocrats: We are looking at outsourcing technocratsfrom outside in an exchange form – by exchanging lecturers and then exchanging students we would learn more. We need to be familiar with what is happening in the outside world, and we would befamiliar when we are interrelated, when we are intertwined, when we give back to them what we know and they give back to us what they know and by then we will be at the same page. So exchange program will be more appropriate for us.

Is there any plan or intention to uplift the course above Diploma level?

Yes, not too distant, very soon, we will start the bachelors program in social work. We are having the urge from the students because they know our institution gives out knowledge and useful knowledge. So they are giving us the push and back with the thoughtful administration like the dynamic principal and the vice principalthat are pushingfor the college to become a university. And for that to be achieved, we have to upgrade our lecturers, our courses and that is currently ongoing. We are offering so many degree courses and very soon social work will be upgraded to a Bachelors level.

How relevant do you think this profession is to opportunities available in the job market?

We are producing social workers, and every community is a community thatsocializes and therefore because they are socializing, social problemsare obviouslysurrounding communities. For example, a lot of rape cases are happening, how can we get counselors? This department is producing counselors to counsel such victims of rape. This department is producing social workers who can go out there to protect children from abuse. This department is producing social workers who can go out there and talk about human rights and also addressesthe issues of all forms of discrimination like gender inequality, stereotyping,etc, which is a challenge to almost every community. And this department is producing these students to sortout such problems. This department is producing social workers who can talk on how human beings are to interact with the society, because some people don’t know they are relevant to the society and that is why they are misusing the environment and so these social workers are trained to bridge the people and the society together, so that they may live in harmony. They engage into variety of activities; they educate and inform people to enhance their well-being and society’s well-being.

In terms of practice, howdoes the education you provide here marches with the social work issues the country is facing?

To some people, they are seeing social services as a new phenomenon. That is because they are not too exposedwith what is happening in the outside world. We are providing our own technical and vocational skills to these social workers to go out there with the ability to solve the problems people face in the society. We are following the trend, we hear of killings, these are social problems. The killings are coming because of the cult groups and cliques and these social groups have social norms. And these social workers have the tendency to address such anti social behavioramongst these groups with their engagement skills and telling them about group dynamism.    

How can you describe the relationship amongst you the colleges that are offering social work education in the country?

It is perfect! Fourah Bay College and that of our affiliate bodyNjalaUniversity, are offering social work at degree levels, while we are doing it at diploma level.  And soon, we will start our degree program in social work. But our relationship is very cordial and we look forward to strengthening it.

At this stage what do you think is necessary to be done to raise the profile of social work in Sierra Leone?

You have started it by taking social work to the media and by organizing social work programs at various levels - colleges and in the communities. Some people think when you study social work you are a drop out or just to get a certificate. No! It is because people in this country do not realize the relevance of social work. These are people supposed to visithomes/families, to check for risk or harm of kids, hold parents/caregivers accountable for taking proper care of their children. And so, social workers needto come out for us to change the face of parenthood in this country, especially those who are negligentof their kids. There are a lot of streets kids out there, no attention, neither care for them because people are not aware of their role -until social workers go out there in the community, I am sure people will realize the usefulness of social workers. 

Any additional word you would like to say, especially to key players, like what needs to be done to raise the profile of the profession?

Firstly, to education curriculum planners, I want them to concentrate again to what we decided to neglect “civic education”. Civic education is so much relevant in social work. And to the curriculum implementers (we the tutors/ lectures), it is time for us to give our best, because what you give to the student is what he/she takes out to society and so if we give something which is not good,we are not only harming the student,will be harm to the society as well.

And my advice to policy makers and policy implementers is for them to seek the interest of our nation and give to the nation what the nation deserves best.

Note:This is the media platform of Social Workers Sierra Leone (SWSL), and it’s designed to allow discussion on social work issues and showcase individuals on the limelight of the social work profession as a way to inform and inspire people. For more information about SWSL, visit us: https://www.facebook.com/Socialworkerssierraleone/
 

Editorial

2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul

 

The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in  Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of  the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th  IPRA conference in Turkey,  at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th  IPRA  conference in Istanbul  to serve a second term of two years.
Read more...

Business News

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department

Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016.

“Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF’s work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said.

Read more...

Media News

When an American Born Journalist Die…

This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist.

Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux,  I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”.

Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”.

The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty.
Read more...

Commentary

President Koroma, Governance and Service Delivery

Citizen engagement is crucial to sustaining democratic governance. It allows for openness in decision making process and ensures trust and public confidence.

Participatory democracy, according to Aragone`s et el, is a process of collective decision making that combines elements from both direct and representative democracy (A theory of participatory democracy based on the real case of Porto Alegre. European Economic Review 2008)

Sierra Leone pays greater attention to public engagement and citizens’ participation in governance both at the central and local levels of government. At the local level, it is clearly manifested in the local councils, which serves as efficient, or as expected, conduit for ensuring proper service delivery and community participation at the local level.

President Ernest Bai Koroma, during a two-day National Conference on Community Engagement and Convergence in Freetown on 31 August 2016 underscored the role participatory governance and citizen engagement can play in enhancing service delivery across the country.
Read more...

View Point

SIERRA LEONE: The Corruption Cankerworm
Dear all,
 
Sierra Leone First Ltd will like to congratulate and welcome the new Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on his recent appointment. For such a young man and supposedly part of the middle class, a class that should be driving positive change, we sincerely hope he will muster the strength of heart and courage, as a man of pedigree should, to fearlessly deliver on his mandate.
 
In 2012, myself and my team at SLIEPA, put together a concept for the establishment of an Export Development Fund (please google Export Development Fund Sierra Leone). This fund was intended to not only develop and diversify the export base, but to also wean this country off donor support - a huge burden on our development partners. It was also intended to drive value addition, provide finance (or seed capital) for local SMEs and lay the solid foundation for the eventual industrialization of the economy. We spent the better part of two years going through the motions of lobbying ministries, parliament and statehouse for it's adoption. In 2013, the then Minister of Finance captured it in his budget speech for fiscal year 2014.
Read more...

News - Press Release

WORLD BANK: Tackling Inequality Vital to Ending Extreme Poverty by 2030
Inequality reduction increasingly important to continued progress in helping the world’s poorest
 
WASHINGTON, October 2, 2016 –A new World Bank study on poverty and shared prosperity says that extreme poverty worldwide continues to fall despite the lethargic state of the global economy. But it warns that given projected growth trends, reducing high inequality may be a necessary component to reaching the world’s goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030.  
 
According to the inaugural edition of Poverty and Shared Prosperity—a new series that will report on the latest and most accurate estimates and trends in global poverty and shared prosperity annually—nearly 800 million people lived on less than US $ 1.90 a day in 2013. That is around 100 million fewer extremely poor people than in 2012. Progress on extreme poverty was driven mainly by East Asia and Pacific, especially China and Indonesia, and by India. Half of the world’s extreme poor now live in Sub-Saharan Africa, and another third live in South Asia.

In 60 out of the 83 countries covered by the new report to track shared prosperity, average incomes went up for people living in the bottom 40 percent of their countries between 2008 and 2013, despite the financial crisis. Importantly, these countries represent 67 percent of the world’s population.
Read more...

Society -Local News

Sierra Leone Pilgrims Jet in Next Week

The first batch of 400 Sierra Leonenans who performed this year’s hajj are scheduled to begin the journey back home on Sunday, 9th October, 2016, Chairman of the 2016 Hajj Committee to Saudi Arabia says.

Alhaji Sheka Sahid Kamara (aka Shekito) who is also the Special Assistant to His Excellency the President on Social Affairs further said that the second batch of 400 pilgrims is also expected to leave the Hajj Terminal of the King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah the following day.

Shekito says the pilgrims will be ferried through Flynas, a Saudi Arabian indigenous airline which is also Saudi Arabia’s first and only budget airline.
Read more...

Development

Salone Gears Up For User Service Regulations

Sierra Leone is part of five African states that joined colleagues from other continents at the 19th Edition of the International Summer School on Regulation of Local Public Services which ended in Turin School of Local Regulation, Turin, Italy from 5th – 16th September, 2016.

The International Summer School (ISS) is the flagship training initiative of the Turin School of Regulation designed to offer two weeks “full immersion” in user charges regulation of local public services (e.g. waste, water, energy, public transport, district heating, sports facilities, etc.). 

The school targeted undergraduate students at their final year, graduate students and officials from the Public Administration (municipalities, counties, regional bodies) and regulatory agencies.
Read more...

Politics

Eddie Turay Wants Ministers Resign From Party Jobs

Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom has said in London that people serving as ministers should quit their political party executive positions.
His Excellency Edward Mohamed Turay said holding both positions at the same time is a conflict of interest that has the tendency of undermining the President’s flagship programme the Agenda for Prosperity.

In a press statement released over the weekend, the High Commissioner said: “I hereby want to call on the President and the general membership of the ruling All People’s Congress (APC) to urge all ministers holding political party executive positions to choose between their ministerial jobs and that of the party executive positions.”

He said it is his humble and sincere beliefs that holding a ministerial job and that of a party executive will not only be a conflict of interest but will also undermine the effectiveness of the President’s flagship programme Agenda for Prosperity.
Read more...
