Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Salone Gears Up For User Service Regulations Development Written by Expotimes Sierra Leone is part of five African states that joined colleagues from other continents at the 19th Edition of the International Summer School on Regulation of Local Public Services which ended in Turin School of Local Regulation, Turin, Italy from 5th – 16th September, 2016. The International Summer School (ISS) is the flagship training initiative of the Turin School of Regulation designed to offer two weeks “full immersion” in user charges regulation of local public services (e.g. waste, water, energy, public transport, district heating, sports facilities, etc.). The school targeted undergraduate students at their final year, graduate students and officials from the Public Administration (municipalities, counties, regional bodies) and regulatory agencies. The 2016 Summer School attracted 820 applications from over 100 countries of which only 24 applications from 23 countries were approved and selected to participate and Sierra Leone is one of the 5 African counties (among Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and Lybia) whose applicants were successfully considered for participation. Sierra Leone’s participant was Patrick Ajuno Sesay, Programme Manager at the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Unit in the Office of the President. The 2016 Summer School was delivered in three parts: theoretical module; industry analyses; and, case studies (with a virtual regulatory final report prepared by participants. Participants were divided into five working groups, each handling a different sector. Patrick led the Waste Management Team in the development of a working document for regulation of local public waste management services in a specific city/municipality. Mr. Sesay received unflinching commendations from his team mates for the huge contributions he made in the development of their team's working document on waste management. Sierra Leone stands to gain tremendous benefits in the setting up of regulation of user charge on public service as the Turin School of Regulation is rated as one of the best training schools on regulation in the world and prides itself in having the most competent, intelligent and intelligible staff, mostly professors from different walks of life in both public and private sectors. Patrick is a Development Planning Specialist with vast experience in Project Cycle Management, including the Public-Private Partnership Project Cycle. Mr. Sesay is a holder of a Bachelor’s degree in English, Law and International Relations from Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone and a joint Master of Science degree in Regional Development Planning from the Technical University of Dortmund, Germany and the School of Urban and Regional Planning, University of the Philippines, Diliman, Manila. Patrick also holds varied post graduate certificates, including Management of Development Projects from Humboldt University, Berlin; Leadership, Supervision and Organisational Development, and Project Financing & Risk Management from Development Training International (Swaziland) and the African Institute of Management Sciences (Ghana), respectively; Water, Energy and Sanitation in Urban and Decentralized Regions, University of Oldenburg, Germany, etc. Mr. Sesay also holds a Master Certificate in Business Management (Management Skills & Leadership Development Course) by Master Class Management, USA; and above all, he is currently pursuing a PhD in Project Management, a programme he started since 2014. The 2016 International Summer School Speakers were drawn from varied and diversified backgrounds; including among others: Professor Pia Alessi from the Florence School of Regulation, European Union Institute (EUI), Italy; Madam Meltem Bagis Akkaya, Turkish Competition Authority; Prof. Franco Becchis, Head and Scientific Director of the Turin School of Local Regulation; Prof. Thomas Bolognesi, University of Genève; Prof. Carlo Cambini, IEFE – Bocconi University, Milan; Gabriele Muzio, SME Association; Prof. Pier Luigi Parcu, Florence School of Regulation, EUI; Prof. Chrisina Pronello, Politecnico di Torino, Sorbonne University; Prof. Maria Salvetti, Florence School of regulation; Carlo Scarpa, Università di Brescia, Brescia Mobilità; and, Sarah Shababi, Universitàdegli Studi di Genova. With such a gallant body of knowledge from various think-tanks, the participants were heavily equipped with substantial knowledge and skills on diverse aspects and instrumental tools on regulation of public services from a local perspective. Asked about his impression of the course, Sierra Leone’s participant had this to say; “I really enjoyed first of all meeting those professionals who delivered to us the lectures, who provided us with the practical lessons, who gave us insights into regulation and the tools used to regulate those key important sectors which are water, waste, transport and energy…. “….the ISS of Turin is a very good opportunity for professionals to collaborate and it provides a good platform for exchange of knowledge, experience and competencies. I consider it beyond a Summer School. It’s a very rich learning platform,” he stated. Other participants at the 2016 Summer included Brazil, Poland, Israel, Philippine, Albania, Montenegro, Macedonia, Turkey, Moldovia, Hungary, Colombia, Jordan, Bulgaria, Greece, Portugal, Lithuania and Cambodia. Very recently, Mr. Sesay successfully completed a 5-week course on Municipal Solid Waste Management in Developing Countries from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne MOOC. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016. “Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF’s work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said. Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary President Koroma, Governance and Service Delivery Citizen engagement is crucial to sustaining democratic governance. It allows for openness in decision making process and ensures trust and public confidence. Participatory democracy, according to Aragone`s et el, is a process of collective decision making that combines elements from both direct and representative democracy (A theory of participatory democracy based on the real case of Porto Alegre. European Economic Review 2008) Sierra Leone pays greater attention to public engagement and citizens’ participation in governance both at the central and local levels of government. At the local level, it is clearly manifested in the local councils, which serves as efficient, or as expected, conduit for ensuring proper service delivery and community participation at the local level. President Ernest Bai Koroma, during a two-day National Conference on Community Engagement and Convergence in Freetown on 31 August 2016 underscored the role participatory governance and citizen engagement can play in enhancing service delivery across the country. Read more... View Point SIERRA LEONE: The Corruption Cankerworm Dear all, Sierra Leone First Ltd will like to congratulate and welcome the new Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on his recent appointment. For such a young man and supposedly part of the middle class, a class that should be driving positive change, we sincerely hope he will muster the strength of heart and courage, as a man of pedigree should, to fearlessly deliver on his mandate. In 2012, myself and my team at SLIEPA, put together a concept for the establishment of an Export Development Fund (please google Export Development Fund Sierra Leone). This fund was intended to not only develop and diversify the export base, but to also wean this country off donor support - a huge burden on our development partners. It was also intended to drive value addition, provide finance (or seed capital) for local SMEs and lay the solid foundation for the eventual industrialization of the economy. We spent the better part of two years going through the motions of lobbying ministries, parliament and statehouse for it's adoption. In 2013, the then Minister of Finance captured it in his budget speech for fiscal year 2014.

