Salone Gears Up For User Service Regulations

Sierra Leone is part of five African states that joined colleagues from other continents at the 19th Edition of the International Summer School on Regulation of Local Public Services which ended in Turin School of Local Regulation, Turin, Italy from 5th – 16th September, 2016.
The International Summer School (ISS) is the flagship training initiative of the Turin School of Regulation designed to offer two weeks “full immersion” in user charges regulation of local public services (e.g. waste, water, energy, public transport, district heating, sports facilities, etc.).
The school targeted undergraduate students at their final year, graduate students and officials from the Public Administration (municipalities, counties, regional bodies) and regulatory agencies.
The 2016 Summer School attracted 820 applications from over 100 countries of which only 24 applications from 23 countries were approved and selected to participate and Sierra Leone is one of the 5 African counties (among Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and Lybia) whose applicants were successfully considered for participation.
Sierra Leone’s participant was Patrick Ajuno Sesay, Programme Manager at the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Unit in the Office of the President. The 2016 Summer School was delivered in three parts: theoretical module; industry analyses; and, case studies (with a virtual regulatory final report prepared by participants.
Participants were divided into five working groups, each handling a different sector. Patrick led the Waste Management Team in the development of a working document for regulation of local public waste management services in a specific city/municipality. Mr. Sesay received unflinching commendations from his team mates for the huge contributions he made in the development of their team's working document on waste management.
Sierra Leone stands to gain tremendous benefits in the setting up of regulation of user charge on public service as the Turin School of Regulation is rated as one of the best training schools on regulation in the world and prides itself in having the most competent, intelligent and intelligible staff, mostly professors from different walks of life in both public and private sectors.
Patrick is a Development Planning Specialist with vast experience in Project Cycle Management, including the Public-Private Partnership Project Cycle. Mr. Sesay is a holder of a Bachelor’s degree in English, Law and International Relations from Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone and a joint Master of Science degree in Regional Development Planning from the Technical University of Dortmund, Germany and the School of Urban and Regional Planning, University of the Philippines, Diliman, Manila.
Patrick also holds varied post graduate certificates, including Management of Development Projects from Humboldt University, Berlin; Leadership, Supervision and Organisational Development, and Project Financing & Risk Management from Development Training International (Swaziland) and the African Institute of Management Sciences (Ghana), respectively; Water, Energy and Sanitation in Urban and Decentralized Regions, University of Oldenburg, Germany, etc.
Mr. Sesay also holds a Master Certificate in Business Management (Management Skills & Leadership Development Course) by Master Class Management, USA; and above all, he is currently pursuing a PhD in Project Management, a programme he started since 2014.
The 2016 International Summer School Speakers were drawn from varied and diversified backgrounds; including among others: Professor Pia Alessi from the Florence School of Regulation, European Union Institute (EUI), Italy; Madam Meltem Bagis Akkaya, Turkish Competition Authority; Prof. Franco Becchis, Head and Scientific Director of the Turin School of Local Regulation; Prof. Thomas Bolognesi, University of Genève; Prof. Carlo Cambini, IEFE – Bocconi University, Milan; Gabriele Muzio, SME Association; Prof. Pier Luigi Parcu, Florence School of Regulation, EUI; Prof. Chrisina Pronello, Politecnico di Torino, Sorbonne University; Prof. Maria Salvetti, Florence School of regulation; Carlo Scarpa, Università di Brescia, Brescia Mobilità; and, Sarah Shababi, Universitàdegli Studi di Genova.
With such a gallant body of knowledge from various think-tanks, the participants were heavily equipped with substantial knowledge and skills on diverse aspects and instrumental tools on regulation of public services from a local perspective.
Asked about his impression of the course, Sierra Leone’s participant had this to say; “I really enjoyed first of all meeting those professionals who delivered to us the lectures, who provided us with the practical lessons, who gave us insights into regulation and the tools used to regulate those key important sectors which are water, waste, transport and energy….
“….the ISS of Turin is a very good opportunity for professionals to collaborate and it provides a good platform for exchange of knowledge, experience and competencies. I consider it beyond a Summer School. It’s a very rich learning platform,” he stated.
Other participants at the 2016 Summer included Brazil, Poland, Israel, Philippine, Albania, Montenegro, Macedonia, Turkey, Moldovia, Hungary, Colombia, Jordan, Bulgaria, Greece, Portugal, Lithuania and Cambodia.
Very recently, Mr. Sesay successfully completed a 5-week course on Municipal Solid Waste Management in Developing Countries from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne MOOC.