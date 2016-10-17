Increase Text Size Decrease Text Size Default Text Size
 
Sierra Leone, Governance and the Political Will to Fight Corruption PDF Print E-mail
Written by John Baimba Sesay- China   
Monday, 17 October 2016 15:25

We do have challenges as a country, but we have come a long way. One area is the fight against corruption. President Ernest Koroma came in 2007 with the commitment to stepping up the fight against corruption.

His Success in the fight against corruption is measured not only by looking at the tangible gains like the number of cases investigated, prosecuted or convictions secured; but also by looking at the conducive environment created through enactment of stronger anti corruption laws and giving the space to accountability institutions operate. This is what one would call the political will to fight corruption.

The passing of the Anti-Corruption Act 2008 was a game changer in the fight against corruption in Sierra Leone; not only did it increase the number of offences from 9 to 34, it also strengthened the Commission's investigative powers and solidified whistle blowing and witness protection regime. Passing of the Constitution of Sierra Leone Amendment act in 2008 to give prosecutorial powers to the Anti Corruption Commission, eventually ensuring the highest rate of corruption related prosecution and conviction, with billions of Leones recovered from persons convicted or investigated by the State.

Prevention is crucial in fighting graft. By way of stepping it up, we saw the introduction of the Anti-corruption System and Process Reviews of government Ministries, Departments and Agencies. Comprehensive measures were also taken with the aim of strengthening public financial management in both Central and Local Governments.

At the helm, of the ACC as Commissioner is a young, energetic law professional with a clear mindset to pursue his mandate as per the AC Act. As he himself said recently, it is not just about chasing a ‘big fish’ when fighting graft for corruption at whatever level is unacceptable. In this vain the commission continues to live up to expectations. It has also intensified its public education drive which is critically strategic if the commission is to succeed.

Strengthening the legal framework for budgeting, accounting, recording and procurement was also core to the government- there was a review of the Government Budgeting and Accountability Act (2005), Financial Management Regulations (2007), Public Procurement Act (2004) and Procurement Regulations (2006).

Today, there are not just regular audit reports by the Auditor-General’s Office, but such are being published, making them public, thus allowing room for public discourse and scrutiny. Before now it was literally operating in secrecy.

The national Revenue Collection Authority was more or less a basket of cash for political campaigns. Today, it has become more functional, productive and highly contributing to national development than before, with collected revenues lodged into the consolidated revenue funds.

Not only have civil society become active, they today play a valuable role in helping advance the course of multiparty democracy in the country. Sadly though, some seem to be serving as surrogates for opposition parties.  And morally, when that happens, it becomes wholesomely troubling for the effectiveness of participatory democracy.

In a nutshell, the current government has been more serious in tackling the challenging issue of corruption than anyone in the recent past. Acceptably, there still are challenges. The audit report shows how far we have come and the extent to which we should go in dealing with core governance challenges.

But it becomes disingenuous to present the current administration as having done nothing in especially tacking the challenges to governance, one being corruption.

In fact, let us go down memory lane and compare the case I have made above to pre-2007; when a marine resources minister was accused of embezzling government funds. All the government could do was to ask for his resignation and never charged.

We all do know of how an agriculture minister was convicted of embezzling donor funds and how the judge who fined the said minister Le. 500,000 was in turn convicted of having accepted bribes in trade for the light sentence.

And there was this case of a former transport minister (late) who had a bitter experience of how the government was clearly using the ACC as a political weapon than was seen, performing the valid rationale for which it was formed.

And what about the case, in 2001, of two independent Freetown newspapers- Democrat and For di People who had accused then justice minister of accepting bribes in exchange for the release of an Israeli and a Russian held in Sierra Leone, pending extradition to Colombia on drug charges?

Not only was action not taken, as a reprisal measure, the ACC begun investigating For di People editor Paul Kamara for tax evasion. The rest, I would say, is history!

Expectations remain, and would also be high. However, we should endeavor to be forthcoming in discussing the country’s progress.

Again, we indeed do however have a long way to go. And given this reality, the president’s development trajectory through the prosperity roadmap continues to provide the platform needed for growth. Our overall success calls for the collective involvement – be you a civil society activist, media practitioner or politician.

Partisan politics should be taken out of certain issues, especially if one is speaking from the front of civil society activism. To suggest that “APC chops billions of poor people’s money” is not only a political statement, but an untrue presentation of the facts given what this government has done in eight years in fighting graft. A long way we have come!
 

Editorial

2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul

 

The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in  Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of  the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th  IPRA conference in Turkey,  at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th  IPRA  conference in Istanbul  to serve a second term of two years.
Business News

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department

Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016.

“Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF’s work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said.

Media News

Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail

FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation.

Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq.
Commentary

President Koroma, Governance and Service Delivery

Citizen engagement is crucial to sustaining democratic governance. It allows for openness in decision making process and ensures trust and public confidence.

Participatory democracy, according to Aragone`s et el, is a process of collective decision making that combines elements from both direct and representative democracy (A theory of participatory democracy based on the real case of Porto Alegre. European Economic Review 2008)

Sierra Leone pays greater attention to public engagement and citizens’ participation in governance both at the central and local levels of government. At the local level, it is clearly manifested in the local councils, which serves as efficient, or as expected, conduit for ensuring proper service delivery and community participation at the local level.

President Ernest Bai Koroma, during a two-day National Conference on Community Engagement and Convergence in Freetown on 31 August 2016 underscored the role participatory governance and citizen engagement can play in enhancing service delivery across the country.
View Point

Sierra Leone, Governance and the Political Will to Fight Corruption

We do have challenges as a country, but we have come a long way. One area is the fight against corruption. President Ernest Koroma came in 2007 with the commitment to stepping up the fight against corruption.

His Success in the fight against corruption is measured not only by looking at the tangible gains like the number of cases investigated, prosecuted or convictions secured; but also by looking at the conducive environment created through enactment of stronger anti corruption laws and giving the space to accountability institutions operate. This is what one would call the political will to fight corruption.
News - Press Release

ACC ENGAGES POLICE MANAGEMENT ON THE USE OF THE PNB REPORTING PLATFORM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on the invitation of the Inspector-General of Police attended the Executive Management  Board meeting of the SLP, to demonstrate the use of the Pay No Bribe (PNB) Reporting system on Wednesday 12th October, 2016 at the Police Headquarters, George Street Freetown.

Welcoming ACC, the Inspector-General of Police Francis Munu, said the purpose of the meeting was borne out of a previous meeting with staff of the Commission together with Coffey International on a tour to piloted MDAs on the Pay No Bribe Project. He said during that meeting, he saw the need for the Executive Management Board (EMB) of the SLP to gain knowledge on how the Platform operates.
Society -Local News

Sierra Leone Pilgrims Jet in Next Week

The first batch of 400 Sierra Leonenans who performed this year’s hajj are scheduled to begin the journey back home on Sunday, 9th October, 2016, Chairman of the 2016 Hajj Committee to Saudi Arabia says.

Alhaji Sheka Sahid Kamara (aka Shekito) who is also the Special Assistant to His Excellency the President on Social Affairs further said that the second batch of 400 pilgrims is also expected to leave the Hajj Terminal of the King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah the following day.

Shekito says the pilgrims will be ferried through Flynas, a Saudi Arabian indigenous airline which is also Saudi Arabia’s first and only budget airline.
Development

WFP MARKS WORLD FOOD DAY WITH FOCUS ON BOLD PARTNERSHIPS THAT SPUR CHANGE

FREETOWN – To mark World Food Day on 16 October, the World Food Programme (WFP) is highlighting the need for bold and constructive partnerships between governments, business and organizations that will create the requisite momentum towards achieving Zero Hunger and shaping a brighter future for millions of children.

“Ending hunger in our lifetimes is possible. We can build a world where everyone, everywhere has access to nutritious food – if we all work together, as partners,” said WFP Executive Director Ertharin Cousin. “Whether in a humanitarian or developmental context, partnerships must be bold, strategic and innovative, and be measured by how they change the lives of the world’s most vulnerable people.”

Politics

WE NEED TO PROVIDE JUSTICE FOR THE POOR ……SAYS AG

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Hon. Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara has said that they will continue to provide justice for the poor across the country.

He made this remarks while launching the Legal Aid Board (LAB) office in the southern city of Bo at the coronation field over the weekend which attracted over thousands of people from all works of life.

Hon. Kamara made it clear to the people of Bo City that the “scaling up” access to justice campaign is for the poor and therefore ask them to take the full advantage of the benefit it is rendering.
