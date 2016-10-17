Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. (2) Leading Sierra Leoneans to receive standing ovation Written by Expotimes Outstanding leaders from both the public and private sectors across Sierra Leone will receive a standing ovation at the inaugural Sierra Leone Leadership Awards at the Bintumani Hotel on Friday, October 21, 2016. The premier edition of the Sierra Leone Leadership Awards, initiated by the Sierra Leone Council of Chief Executives, in collaboration with the African Council of Chief Executives, Inc., Africa Media Corporation, Inc., and the Sierra Ovation Magazine, will recognise exceptional leadership, demonstrated competence and dedication to setting new standards of excellence and innovation, professional ethics and best practices in Sierra Leone. According to Peter SaSellu, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, the Sierra Leone Leadership Awards also referred to as the “Great Minds Awards” is the definitive leadership awards in Sierra Leone, recognising, honouring and celebrating exemplary leadership and excellence across the country and abroad. The Awards select and celebrate notable individuals who have truly made a difference in both the public and private sectors; contributed to the excellence and advancement of Sierra Leone’s political and socioeconomic development overall. The Awards honours ministers, heads of government agencies, parliamentarians, diplomats, CEOs, and outstanding Sierra Leonean and foreign personalities for lifetime achievement and contributions within and outside the country. “The 2016 Leadership Awards ceremony will be a major national platform for the recognition of key personalities, distinguished public and private sector leaders and well performing organisations that have raised the benchmarks of competence and dedication, setting new standards of excellence and innovation, and demonstrated unprecedented level of leadership in both the public and private sectors in Sierra Leone and overseas, and as such, we respectfully require that all honourees attend to receive this recognition,” commented Peter SaSellu. This year’s awards ceremony and banquet will be held in conjunction with the 2016 Sierra Leone Business Awards and the Sierra Leone CEO Awards, at the Bintumani Hotel in Aberdeen, Freetown, on October 21st, beginning at 6 PM with a reception followed by a gala dinner. Additional information about the Awards ceremony, including the event’s Program is available upon request from the Organising Committee via email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016. “Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF’s work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said. Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary President Koroma, Governance and Service Delivery Citizen engagement is crucial to sustaining democratic governance. It allows for openness in decision making process and ensures trust and public confidence. Participatory democracy, according to Aragone`s et el, is a process of collective decision making that combines elements from both direct and representative democracy (A theory of participatory democracy based on the real case of Porto Alegre. European Economic Review 2008) Sierra Leone pays greater attention to public engagement and citizens’ participation in governance both at the central and local levels of government. At the local level, it is clearly manifested in the local councils, which serves as efficient, or as expected, conduit for ensuring proper service delivery and community participation at the local level. President Ernest Bai Koroma, during a two-day National Conference on Community Engagement and Convergence in Freetown on 31 August 2016 underscored the role participatory governance and citizen engagement can play in enhancing service delivery across the country. Read more... View Point Sierra Leone, Governance and the Political Will to Fight Corruption We do have challenges as a country, but we have come a long way. One area is the fight against corruption. President Ernest Koroma came in 2007 with the commitment to stepping up the fight against corruption. His Success in the fight against corruption is measured not only by looking at the tangible gains like the number of cases investigated, prosecuted or convictions secured; but also by looking at the conducive environment created through enactment of stronger anti corruption laws and giving the space to accountability institutions operate. This is what one would call the political will to fight corruption. Read more...