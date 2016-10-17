WFP MARKS WORLD FOOD DAY WITH FOCUS ON BOLD PARTNERSHIPS THAT SPUR CHANGE

|
FREETOWN – To mark World Food Day on 16 October, the World Food Programme (WFP) is highlighting the need for bold and constructive partnerships between governments, business and organizations that will create the requisite momentum towards achieving Zero Hunger and shaping a brighter future for millions of children.
“Ending hunger in our lifetimes is possible. We can build a world where everyone, everywhere has access to nutritious food – if we all work together, as partners,” said WFP Executive Director Ertharin Cousin. “Whether in a humanitarian or developmental context, partnerships must be bold, strategic and innovative, and be measured by how they change the lives of the world’s most vulnerable people.”
Innovation plays a fundamental role in ensuring that partnerships catalyse and drive change, while also rallying ordinary people around the globe to take action against hunger.
WFP’s award-winning ShareTheMeal app has engaged a new generation of people in supporting this mission; more than 620,000 people have donated through a simple tap on their mobile phone, sharing over 8.2 million meals and following the impact of their donations via social media.
Much of WFP’s work is in emergencies, often driven by conflict, such as the current crises in Syria, Iraq, Southern Sudan and Yemen where millions of people need live-saving assistance.
In addition, WFP last year provided school snacks or meals to more than 17 million school children in 62 countries, nourishing their bodies and feeding their dreams. When school meals programmes are forged in partnership and integrated into comprehensive education packages, school meals can catalyse educational achievement and opportunities.
In Home Grown School Meals programmes – which WFP supports in 37 countries – children receive a more varied diet from locally sourced food, while many others, such as farmers, traders, and local communities, also benefit financially.
In Sierra Leone in 2015, WFP assisted more than 1.7 million people in communities impacted by the Ebola virus disease (EVD). As Sierra Leone continues its recovery from the devastating impact of EVD on communities and the economy, WFP is working with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security (MAFFS) and the Ministry of Health and Sanitation to improve food and nutrition security through targeted interventions across the country. Implemented together with the Government, UN agencies and NGO partners, these activities are supporting communities hit hardest by the EVD outbreak to rebuild livelihoods and to improve the nutritional status of mothers and children.
In partnership with MAFFS, WFP continues to strengthen the capabilities of smallholder farmers to access markets and to sell surplus crops at competitive prices. WFP is also working with agencies including the Food and Agriculture Organization and the International Fund for Agricultural Development to improve post-harvest management and other value addition processes, bolstering incomes and community-level resilience to new shocks.
“WFP is committed to support the Government of Sierra Leone in identifying drivers of food insecurity across the country, and to partner with national institutions and NGOs to delivery assistance to highly vulnerable communities in support of the President’s Ebola Recovery Priorities. WFP also maintains a robust response capability to respond to Ebola flare-ups and climate related shocks, in collaboration with the Department of Disaster Management within the Office of National Security,” said Peter Scott-Bowden, WFP Representative and Country Director in Sierra Leone.
WFP is the world's largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide, delivering food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience. Each year, WFP assists some 80 million people in around 80 countries.
