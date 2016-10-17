ACC ENGAGES POLICE MANAGEMENT ON THE USE OF THE PNB REPORTING PLATFORM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on the invitation of the Inspector-General of Police attended the Executive Management Board meeting of the SLP, to demonstrate the use of the Pay No Bribe (PNB) Reporting system on Wednesday 12th October, 2016 at the Police Headquarters, George Street Freetown.
Welcoming ACC, the Inspector-General of Police Francis Munu, said the purpose of the meeting was borne out of a previous meeting with staff of the Commission together with Coffey International on a tour to piloted MDAs on the Pay No Bribe Project. He said during that meeting, he saw the need for the Executive Management Board (EMB) of the SLP to gain knowledge on how the Platform operates.
On behalf of the Commission and the Advisory Board, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy Coordinating Secretariat (NACS) and Manager for the Pay No Bribe Programme, Nabillahi-Musa Kamara congratulated the SLP for the very important role they have played over the years by maintaining law and order among citizens of this country.
He noted that it is important for Public Servants to be appreciated for their work rather than condemning them always. He also expressed that the ACC is appreciative of the very difficult work they do and recognizes the accolades and laurels the SLP is bringing to the country.
Mr. Kamara noted that the SLP had always been cooperative in the fight against corruption, as in all of the institutions in Sierra Leone it is only the SLP that has a sign post at a strategic location calling on all citizens to join the Police in the fight against corruption. He also stated that it is first in the history of Sierra Leone for a Police Officer to report a driver for offering him a bribe.
The Manager for the Pay No Bribe Programme further stated that he had spoken to the Commissioner in our last Civil Society/Media Update to present that honest Police Officer to the public showcasing him for displaying such high integrity.
He said the SLP had been very much cooperative regarding the PNB Programme and that they had done their work even before the inception of the PNB, handling complaints from the public.
He furthered that, the SLP had been very instrumental in instilling discipline to their defaulting officers through the CDIID. The NACS Director stated that Sierra Leoneans appreciate bad news rather than good ones as in 2013 when the Transparency International Afro Barometer Report came out, Sierra Leone was ranked with the highest incidences of bribery with a rating of 84% of respondents accepting that they had either given or received a bribe. When the report came out again in 2015 according to Mr. Kamara, there was a reduction of more than 50%, but no mention was made about that in the media.
This he says is how negative people look at things in Sierra Leone. This was all the reason why the UK Government through the Department for International Development (DfID) got attracted to Sierra Leone and decided to come on board and help us eliminate bribery and corruption through the PNB Project which is a four million seven hundred thousand pounds project implemented by the ACC in partnership with Office of the Chief of Staff, MMCU and Coffey International. It is the concern that if day to day issues of corruption are addressed, then peoples’ perception will change thereby reducing the levels of bribery and corruption, and enhancing better service delivery and encouraging investors to come into the country. Concluding, Mr. Kamara stated that the thrust of the Pay No Bribe is not to prosecute, but an institutional approach to the fight against corruption geared towards systems review, policy reforms and it is piloted in five MDAs; the SLP, the Ministries of Education, Science & Technology and Health & Sanitation, EDSA, Guma Valley Water Company and SALWACO.
Elizabeth Marsh, Team Leader, Coffey International said they are providing technical assistance to the ACC on the implementation of the PNB. She stated that the call centre had been established after the unveiling of the PNB Reporting Platform over two weeks ago and that calls have been coming in on a regular basis. She said they are engaging piloted MDAs to inform them about their role in the process and how they can coordinate with the Commission for positive results.
Members of the Executive Management Board including the Deputy Inspector-General, Richard Moigbe made valuable input as to how the SLP will assist the Commission to wipe out corruption within the Force.
A demonstration of the PNB platform which climaxed the engagement was done by Martin Simonsen, Technical Assistant, Coffey International.
2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul
The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years.
Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016.
“Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF’s work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said.
FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation.
Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq.
Citizen engagement is crucial to sustaining democratic governance. It allows for openness in decision making process and ensures trust and public confidence.
Participatory democracy, according to Aragone`s et el, is a process of collective decision making that combines elements from both direct and representative democracy (A theory of participatory democracy based on the real case of Porto Alegre. European Economic Review 2008)
Sierra Leone pays greater attention to public engagement and citizens’ participation in governance both at the central and local levels of government. At the local level, it is clearly manifested in the local councils, which serves as efficient, or as expected, conduit for ensuring proper service delivery and community participation at the local level.
President Ernest Bai Koroma, during a two-day National Conference on Community Engagement and Convergence in Freetown on 31 August 2016 underscored the role participatory governance and citizen engagement can play in enhancing service delivery across the country.
Sierra Leone, Governance and the Political Will to Fight Corruption
We do have challenges as a country, but we have come a long way. One area is the fight against corruption. President Ernest Koroma came in 2007 with the commitment to stepping up the fight against corruption.
His Success in the fight against corruption is measured not only by looking at the tangible gains like the number of cases investigated, prosecuted or convictions secured; but also by looking at the conducive environment created through enactment of stronger anti corruption laws and giving the space to accountability institutions operate. This is what one would call the political will to fight corruption.
Outstanding leaders from both the public and private sectors across Sierra Leone will receive a standing ovation at the inaugural Sierra Leone Leadership Awards at the Bintumani Hotel on Friday, October 21, 2016.
The premier edition of the Sierra Leone Leadership Awards, initiated by the Sierra Leone Council of Chief Executives, in collaboration with the African Council of Chief Executives, Inc., Africa Media Corporation, Inc., and the Sierra Ovation Magazine, will recognise exceptional leadership, demonstrated competence and dedication to setting new standards of excellence and innovation, professional ethics and best practices in Sierra Leone.
WFP MARKS WORLD FOOD DAY WITH FOCUS ON BOLD PARTNERSHIPS THAT SPUR CHANGE
FREETOWN – To mark World Food Day on 16 October, the World Food Programme (WFP) is highlighting the need for bold and constructive partnerships between governments, business and organizations that will create the requisite momentum towards achieving Zero Hunger and shaping a brighter future for millions of children.
“Ending hunger in our lifetimes is possible. We can build a world where everyone, everywhere has access to nutritious food – if we all work together, as partners,” said WFP Executive Director Ertharin Cousin. “Whether in a humanitarian or developmental context, partnerships must be bold, strategic and innovative, and be measured by how they change the lives of the world’s most vulnerable people.”
The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Hon. Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara has said that they will continue to provide justice for the poor across the country.
He made this remarks while launching the Legal Aid Board (LAB) office in the southern city of Bo at the coronation field over the weekend which attracted over thousands of people from all works of life.
Hon. Kamara made it clear to the people of Bo City that the “scaling up” access to justice campaign is for the poor and therefore ask them to take the full advantage of the benefit it is rendering.