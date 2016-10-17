ACC ENGAGES POLICE MANAGEMENT ON THE USE OF THE PNB REPORTING PLATFORM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on the invitation of the Inspector-General of Police attended the Executive Management Board meeting of the SLP, to demonstrate the use of the Pay No Bribe (PNB) Reporting system on Wednesday 12th October, 2016 at the Police Headquarters, George Street Freetown. Welcoming ACC, the Inspector-General of Police Francis Munu, said the purpose of the meeting was borne out of a previous meeting with staff of the Commission together with Coffey International on a tour to piloted MDAs on the Pay No Bribe Project. He said during that meeting, he saw the need for the Executive Management Board (EMB) of the SLP to gain knowledge on how the Platform operates. On behalf of the Commission and the Advisory Board, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy Coordinating Secretariat (NACS) and Manager for the Pay No Bribe Programme, Nabillahi-Musa Kamara congratulated the SLP for the very important role they have played over the years by maintaining law and order among citizens of this country. He noted that it is important for Public Servants to be appreciated for their work rather than condemning them always. He also expressed that the ACC is appreciative of the very difficult work they do and recognizes the accolades and laurels the SLP is bringing to the country. Mr. Kamara noted that the SLP had always been cooperative in the fight against corruption, as in all of the institutions in Sierra Leone it is only the SLP that has a sign post at a strategic location calling on all citizens to join the Police in the fight against corruption. He also stated that it is first in the history of Sierra Leone for a Police Officer to report a driver for offering him a bribe. The Manager for the Pay No Bribe Programme further stated that he had spoken to the Commissioner in our last Civil Society/Media Update to present that honest Police Officer to the public showcasing him for displaying such high integrity. He said the SLP had been very much cooperative regarding the PNB Programme and that they had done their work even before the inception of the PNB, handling complaints from the public. He furthered that, the SLP had been very instrumental in instilling discipline to their defaulting officers through the CDIID. The NACS Director stated that Sierra Leoneans appreciate bad news rather than good ones as in 2013 when the Transparency International Afro Barometer Report came out, Sierra Leone was ranked with the highest incidences of bribery with a rating of 84% of respondents accepting that they had either given or received a bribe. When the report came out again in 2015 according to Mr. Kamara, there was a reduction of more than 50%, but no mention was made about that in the media. This he says is how negative people look at things in Sierra Leone. This was all the reason why the UK Government through the Department for International Development (DfID) got attracted to Sierra Leone and decided to come on board and help us eliminate bribery and corruption through the PNB Project which is a four million seven hundred thousand pounds project implemented by the ACC in partnership with Office of the Chief of Staff, MMCU and Coffey International. It is the concern that if day to day issues of corruption are addressed, then peoples’ perception will change thereby reducing the levels of bribery and corruption, and enhancing better service delivery and encouraging investors to come into the country. Concluding, Mr. Kamara stated that the thrust of the Pay No Bribe is not to prosecute, but an institutional approach to the fight against corruption geared towards systems review, policy reforms and it is piloted in five MDAs; the SLP, the Ministries of Education, Science & Technology and Health & Sanitation, EDSA, Guma Valley Water Company and SALWACO. Elizabeth Marsh, Team Leader, Coffey International said they are providing technical assistance to the ACC on the implementation of the PNB. She stated that the call centre had been established after the unveiling of the PNB Reporting Platform over two weeks ago and that calls have been coming in on a regular basis. She said they are engaging piloted MDAs to inform them about their role in the process and how they can coordinate with the Commission for positive results. Members of the Executive Management Board including the Deputy Inspector-General, Richard Moigbe made valuable input as to how the SLP will assist the Commission to wipe out corruption within the Force. A demonstration of the PNB platform which climaxed the engagement was done by Martin Simonsen, Technical Assistant, Coffey International.