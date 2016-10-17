Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. WE NEED TO PROVIDE JUSTICE FOR THE POOR ……SAYS AG Politics Written by SAMUEL TAMBA IN BO The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Hon. Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara has said that they will continue to provide justice for the poor across the country. He made this remarks while launching the Legal Aid Board (LAB) office in the southern city of Bo at the coronation field over the weekend which attracted over thousands of people from all works of life. Hon. Kamara made it clear to the people of Bo City that the “scaling up” access to justice campaign is for the poor and therefore ask them to take the full advantage of the benefit it is rendering. He commended President Koroma with the vision of establishing the Legal Aid Board adding that he was strongly advised by President Koroma to give justice to the poor. The Attorney General and Minister of Justice informed the gathering that the launching provides an opportunity to listen to the grassroots regarding their ideas about the laws. He added that it is good to have a forum because it helps to known the effect of certain steps that are taken. He underscored the essence of justice in the sustenance of peace, stressing that, the late RUF leader Corporal Foday Sankoh stood firm to revenge his unjust increment for more than three terms to unseat the Government. Hon. Kamara explained to the people of Bo that the law makes provisions for punishment but cautioned that such punishment should not exceed what is provided for by law stating that the Legal Aid Board is looking for people in this kind of condition so they could have justice. The Minister expressed his Government concern at expanding access to justice, noting that almost 90% of the districts across the country have Magistrates and Lawyers to ensure that the poor are not charge huge amount for legal representation in court. He assured the gathering that the Government will increase the number of Judges up country to speed up justice, adding that circuit Judges will be visiting up country to sit on cases to reduce the huge backlog of cases. Talking about empowering women, he told the gathering that the Government has manifested leadership role to ensure equality for all through the appointment of women into higher positions. He stated that customary marriage act encourages traditional marriages, noting that it will ensure men do not take advantage of women. He further stated that, this is why divorce in traditional setting will now have to go through the legal process. In her own comment, Executive Director of Legal Aid Board, Mrs. Fatmata Claire Carton Hanciles explained before the advent of the Legal Aid Board, the poor and the vulnerable faces a lot of challenges in accessing justice. She emphasised that: “Today human rights lawyers of the Board have joined hands together with the Government in making sure that the poor have access to justice.” She boasted by saying that the Board is equipped with lawyers across the nation to provide legal assistance and people do not have to pay a single cent for such services. The Executive Director pointed out with funds from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) the Board will be deploying paralegals in every part of the country to monitor the police, correctional centres and local courts to promote access to justice, and called on the people of Bo to be law abiding. She explained the needs to expand access to justice in remote areas, saying that they will be training paramount chiefs as paralegals to provide some amount of justice where there are no lawyers. Chairman of the civil society south, Jeremiah Ben Simbo assured the Legal Aid Board for their support to make justice reaches the poor to make Sierra Leone a place of paradise homes for both the poor and the rich, adding that the Board will not allow lawlessness of any kind. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016. “Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF’s work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said. Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Read more... Commentary President Koroma, Governance and Service Delivery Citizen engagement is crucial to sustaining democratic governance. It allows for openness in decision making process and ensures trust and public confidence. Participatory democracy, according to Aragone`s et el, is a process of collective decision making that combines elements from both direct and representative democracy (A theory of participatory democracy based on the real case of Porto Alegre. European Economic Review 2008) Sierra Leone pays greater attention to public engagement and citizens’ participation in governance both at the central and local levels of government. At the local level, it is clearly manifested in the local councils, which serves as efficient, or as expected, conduit for ensuring proper service delivery and community participation at the local level. President Ernest Bai Koroma, during a two-day National Conference on Community Engagement and Convergence in Freetown on 31 August 2016 underscored the role participatory governance and citizen engagement can play in enhancing service delivery across the country. Read more... View Point Sierra Leone, Governance and the Political Will to Fight Corruption We do have challenges as a country, but we have come a long way. One area is the fight against corruption. President Ernest Koroma came in 2007 with the commitment to stepping up the fight against corruption. His Success in the fight against corruption is measured not only by looking at the tangible gains like the number of cases investigated, prosecuted or convictions secured; but also by looking at the conducive environment created through enactment of stronger anti corruption laws and giving the space to accountability institutions operate. This is what one would call the political will to fight corruption. Read more...