The Mount Aureol Women’s Development Organization (MAWDO) received a total of 130 scholarships last week Sunday, 16th October 2016 during the official launching ceremony of the non-formal adult education at the Hillside Primary School at the Mount Aureol community in the east of the capital Freetown. The scholarships have been awarded by prominent personalities in Constituency 105. The personalities included Bai-Bai Sesay, Osman Kamara (Tunis), Alhaji Alpha Rashid, Desmond Turay (OC), Councilor Abu Bakarr Kamara (Abu APC) and Lihadi Alhadi (Manalad). All of the aforesaid people are indigenes of Mount Aureol, Bombay Terrace and Fullah Town communities. They also provided cash, learning materials, t-shirts, school bags, books, pencils, erasers, sharpeners to name a few. The chairman of the occasion, Samuel Conteh, said the launching ceremony was very impressive and remarkable; noting that “education is the most paramount development in the whole world”. He pointed out that an individual might become self-reliance in their respective environment “if only one is educated stressing that the initiative of these women in the community is very unique”. The chairman called on all the stakeholders to support the Mount Aureol Women’s Development Organization (MAWDO) in achieving the organization’s aims and objectives. He pointed out that he was always ready to give them his fullest support at all times. In his short and impressive statement, Mr. Bai-Bai Sesay, editor and editorial consultant of the Independent Observer and Update newspapers, respectively told the mammoth gathering that he was always determined to support his wife Madam Isatu Bai-Bai Sesay not only because she was the chairlady of the organization but he thought it fit to support education for the socio-economy development of the community and Sierra Leone as a whole. Mr. Bai-Bai Sesay donated 50 scholarships, books, pencils, sharpeners and erasers as his contribution towards the non-formal adult education in the community. One of the philanthropists in the community who is also aspiring for the APC symbol to contest the forthcoming general elections in Constituency 105, Osman Kamara popularly called Tunis, told the large crowds that as a member of the community he would make sure that the project would sustain its target. Mr. Kamara called on the community people to make use of the golden opportunity, noting that education was the backbone of the nation. “With education one may become self-reliance,” he said. He pledged 50 scholarships and assured the organization that he would provide school materials like books, pencils and pens to name a few. He also gave the organization Le500, 000. Mr. Alhaji Alpha Rashid, another indigene who is also aspiring for the APC symbol to contest the forthcoming elections in Constituency 105, lauded MAWDO for the establishment of an adult education in the community which he described as a good initiative. He said he would always support the organization both financially and morally, adding that he would also take the responsibility of paying the salaries of teachers. He went further to say that he would also provide one hundred ledger books and twenty scholarships. A prominent and energetic business tycoon who is always supportive to the community, Mr. Desmond Turay commonly called OC, called on the indigenes to support MAWDO in this laudable venture. “This is a very good initiative not only in the community but even communities beyond Mount Aureol. I am always ready to assist developmental programmes in the community,” he told the gathering. He donated 50 t-shirts and 50 school bags as a way to identify the students who are going to attend the adult education. Councilor Abu Bakarr Kamara popularly called Abu APC, who is the Councilor of Ward 372 in Constituency 105, assured MAWDO that he would always work hand in glove to see that the project get financial and moral support that would keep it ongoing. He thanked MAWDO for a job well done and assured that he would collaborate with his parliamentarian to see what they could do for the sustainability of the programme. He dished out ten scholarships and promised to do more for the organization. Another aspiring APC candidate in Constituency 105, Lihadi Alhadi commonly called Manalad who was not present at the launching ceremony, also presented a new generator to the organization and promised to support them at all times. Launching the project the guest speaker, Mrs. Nicol disclosed that she had stayed for over 40 years in the community but nothing of such had ever happened. “Today, thanks to the good initiative of MAWDO in establishing a non-formal education in the community”, she said and described the initiative as a laudable one and called on indigenes to support the organization. “With unity the organization is bound to succeed,” she reiterated. Mrs. Nicol called on all stakeholders to contribute financially and morally towards the project to succeed. In her vote of thanks the chairlady of MAWDO, Mrs. Isatu Bai-Bai Sesay, said they decided to launch this non-formal education in order to inform the general populace that Mount Aureol was not a bad community as “the community hosts the highest learning institution in the country known as the Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone”. She applauded her husband, Mr. Bai-Bai Sesay, for the enormous support she always received from him. She pointed out that she was pleased for the 130 scholarships and urged all members who had given them these scholarships to continue to support the organization. These, she said, would help in supporting their sisters and brothers who didn’t have the opportunity of getting formal education. She disclosed that the Mount Aureol Women’s Development Organization (MAWDO) was founded in 2011 with just eight members, but today the organization had moved from that number to a larger one comprising of other sisters’ organizations within the community.