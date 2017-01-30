Sierra Leone & APC should honour a resilient President Politics Written by KABS KANU Sierra Leone’s Deputy Permanent Representative for Legal Affairs, Ambassador Felix Koroma, has called on the nation and the ruling All People’s Congress ( APC ) to honor President Ernest Koroma for his resilience in moving the country forward by naming roads and monuments after him. Ambassador Koroma said the whole success story of President Koroma is built around a remarkable resilient spirit which he had demonstrated since he assumed the leadership of the country in 2007 through democratic elections. The Ambassador recalled that Sierra Leone was in a state of complete socio- economic and political disrepair and the country’s infrastructure were in a dilapidated state when President Koroma came to power. Internationally, Sierra Leone was known only for occupying the last position in the United Nations Human Development Index and for her blood diamonds which had help fuel the civil war that lasted for eleven years. Ambassador Koroma pointed out that though President Koroma met the country in such desperate straits, he did not despair. Rather, he was more determined , committed and resilient to turn the narrative around. He went to work diligently and in record time transformed the socio-economic and political story of the nation.

Before Ebola struck the nation two years ago, Sierra Leone had the second fastest growing economy in the world, the Ambassador went on. He said that through President Koroma’s hard work and his political tolerance, Sierra Leone became one of the most stable and peaceful countries in the world, with democracy thriving and citizens enjoying freedom of speech and association, with the government having an admirable record for its respect for the rule of law and the fundamental human rights of the people. President Koroma, he remarked, has also done a commendable job in the empowerment and involvement of youth and women in governance , citing the fact that there are many young people and women in top positions in government. The Deputy Permanent Representative noted that President Koroma’s achievements have captured the attention of the international world and has brought tremendous pride to the nation and the APC. The Ambassador said that nothing was more impressive than the indomitable spirit with which President Koroma approached and conquered his two biggest challenges during his rule, the Ebola outbreak and its attendant economic collapse. Apart from naming streets and monuments after President Koroma, Ambassador Koroma is also suggesting , considering his track record of appointing youths in strategic positions , these youths should host a THANK YOU Dinner in his honour in April during the Independence Anniversary week. Ambasssador Koroma also suggested that considering his governance performance, the APC should honour President Koroma by allowing him to direct the process of selecting a succession , while also creating a position for him within the APC executive structure after the expiration of his term of office. These measures, the ambassador disclosed, will go a long way to show that the nation and the APC appreciate President Koroma for what he has done for the nation. BY KABS KANU

Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016. “Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF’s work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said. Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Read more... Commentary Maada Bio Wrote President Koroma On Ebola In December 2015 Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio 40 Redwood Crescent, BD46FN Bradford, United Kingdom December 3, 2015 H.E President Ernest Koroma President of the Republic of Sierra Leone State House Freetown Your Excellency, Lessons Learnt From Management Of The Ebola Virus Disease In Sierra Leone Read more... View Point THE SLPP FLAGBEARERSHIP CHOICE DILEMA, FROM THE FRYING PAN INTO THE FIRE? Sometimes even one will want to sit down and keep quiet to watch how the political climate or weather in Sierra Leone is moving, especially between the two most powerful political parties, APC and the SLPP in the country. But because of certain issues that some ghost writers normally bring to the public domain will trigger one’s mind to take up his or her type writer or laptop to put his or her thoughts together on such issue/s. However, I don’t normally blame the ghost writers, I blame the grave looters that usually go around and opened their graves to let them out prematurely to go and disturb peaceful decent living people in the country.Therefore, it is good to allow them live peacefully in their last resting places call homes(graves). Ghost writers simply means those who write articles or stories without putting their real true identity such as name and address, particularly their by lines. Such writers are like the dead people that been buried in their graves. But for some reasons, including the looting of their residences (graves) would let them go out to go and disturb certain programs and activities through their ghost spirit that a good living man or woman cannot see. Read more...