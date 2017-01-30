Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. APC Deputy Leader Breaks Silence! Development Written by Expotimes Power and authority belong to the Almighty God Sierra Leone's current Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Hon. Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray continues to demonstrate his loyalty to his Political Party, the All Peoples Congress (APC Party and its Chairman and Leader, His Excellency President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma. It is rumored of late that the Mines Minister, who also serves as the Deputy Chairman and leader of the party is interested in the Flagbearship of the Party.

This press visited Hon. Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray's office last week to find out his views on the rumours going around that he is interested in the flag bearership of the ruling All Peoples Congress Party. In a very relaxed manner with the smile for which he known, the following is his reaction to the question posed to him as to whether he wants to be the party's next flagbearer and if so what is his state of preparedness in respect of the political competition going on among many people: This is what he said: "I am the Deputy leader and chairman of the ruling All Peoples Congress Party. I am also a Minister of the present government. Politically as Deputy Leader and Chairman of the party I take specific and general instructions from the leader and chairman Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma. The party has taken a decision to stay focused on its agenda to develop the country. When such decision has been taken and directives given by the leader and chairman of the party, it is my responsibility to ensure that the directives are carried out to the fullest. Any attempt contrary to these directives by me is tantamount to undermining the leadership of the party. As a very seasoned and mature politician who have served the party since the sixties to date and have been elected into various positions within the structures of the party- National Youth League Secretary General, President of the National Youth League, Regional Chairman Western region, Member of the National Advisory Committee (NAC). I should be aware of the repercussions, should I deviate or act contrary to the leadership's position. In the fullness of time the party will assemble as it has always done to decide who should be its flag bearer and all of us should be bound by that decision and accept whosoever is chosen. Lastly let me remind you as a believer that power and authority are from no other person but the almighty God. I will forever remain loyal and supportive to the Party and its leader and Chairman. The APC is lucky to have a very good leader in the person of comrade Ernest Bai Koroma . We should therefore honour him, give him the fullest cooperation. He has configured and rebranded the party. He has restituted the dignity and authority of the party. He brought sanity and new direction to the party. This, briefly, is my reaction to your question." Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016. “Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF’s work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said. Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary Maada Bio Wrote President Koroma On Ebola In December 2015 Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio 40 Redwood Crescent, BD46FN Bradford, United Kingdom December 3, 2015 H.E President Ernest Koroma President of the Republic of Sierra Leone State House Freetown Your Excellency, Lessons Learnt From Management Of The Ebola Virus Disease In Sierra Leone Read more... View Point THE SLPP FLAGBEARERSHIP CHOICE DILEMA, FROM THE FRYING PAN INTO THE FIRE? Sometimes even one will want to sit down and keep quiet to watch how the political climate or weather in Sierra Leone is moving, especially between the two most powerful political parties, APC and the SLPP in the country. But because of certain issues that some ghost writers normally bring to the public domain will trigger one’s mind to take up his or her type writer or laptop to put his or her thoughts together on such issue/s. However, I don’t normally blame the ghost writers, I blame the grave looters that usually go around and opened their graves to let them out prematurely to go and disturb peaceful decent living people in the country.Therefore, it is good to allow them live peacefully in their last resting places call homes(graves). Ghost writers simply means those who write articles or stories without putting their real true identity such as name and address, particularly their by lines. Such writers are like the dead people that been buried in their graves. But for some reasons, including the looting of their residences (graves) would let them go out to go and disturb certain programs and activities through their ghost spirit that a good living man or woman cannot see. Read more...