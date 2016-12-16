Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. President Koroma launches National Youth Service Scheme Development Written by State House Communication Unit The National Youth Service (NYS) was launched today (Wednesday December 14, 2016) by His Excellency President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at the Sierra Leone Bank Complex in Kingtom, Freetown. The event was organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs in collaboration with the UN System and Volunteer Organizations. The scheme, which was launched under the theme "Global Applause - give volunteers a hand", aims to provide young people with opportunities to gain valuable work experience, promote self-discipline, expand their knowledge of Sierra Leone’s social and cultural diversities and help to bridge ethnic divide. President Koroma had first announced the initiative in his State Opening of Parliament address in 2013, where he dedicated his administration to the service of Sierra Leonean youth. In his keynote address, the president described the move as a catalyst for youth development in fulfillment of his pledge to address the challenges of youth employability and empowerment. According to President Koroma, the National Youth Service will not only help the youth to nurture and cultivate positive work ethos which is a major challenge affecting their career development and attainment of their professional goals, but also enhance their sense of patriotism and promote national cohesion.



He urged all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs); development partners as well as the private sector to "rise up to the occasion and embrace this unique opportunity to promote the productivity of our young graduates".



The president stressed on the need to provide the institutional framework to actualize his commitment to the country's youth, saying that the Agenda for Prosperity, the National Youth Programme 2014-2018 (A blueprint for Youth Development) and the revised National Youth Policy of 2014 constitute his development vision and programme of action for youth development and transformation in Sierra Leone. "The creation of a separate Ministry of Youth Affairs, establishment of a National Youth Commission, the appointment of a Presidential Youth Aide, the formation of a National Youth Council with its affiliate youth structures at district and chiefdom levels, and today, the establishment of a National Youth Service", President Koroma said, explain his commitment to the youth of Sierra Leone.



Minister of Youth Affairs, Bai Mahmoud Bangura, said the launching of the National Youth Service will create more opportunities for young people and recalled the president's commitment to empowering the youth as captured in his 2013 State Opening of Parliament address. He said that the payment of fees for all college and university students, enhancing the opening of the Limkwoking University, the commencement of the National Youth Village are testimonies of President Koroma’s strides towards youth empowerment. The minister noted that the NYS will create a new arena that would prepare the youth for the job market as well as foster the demonstration of nationalism, patriotism, loyalty, national service and integration. He disclosed that his ministry is hoping to establish a national youth empowerment fund as they are assiduously working on projects that will target the educated, the uneducated and a productive engagement of the youth across the country. He also registered his ministry's commitment to supporting the Agenda for Prosperity.



In his welcome address, the Commissioner of the National Youth Commission, Anthony Koroma, said the National Youth Service is the first of its kind in the Mano River Union and will serve as a platform of transformation of the youth, provides a reserved force, provides jobs and job experience and a competent national workforce. He informed that the NYS includes a National Youth Service Scheme, Youth National Award Scheme and a National Community Service Volunteer Scheme, adding that university and college graduates will not be serving in their districts of origin. He went on to state that young people in the service will be given a three week orientation and also provide midterm training on entrepreneurship, management among others. The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation's administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF's African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016. "Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF's work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork," Ms. Lagarde said. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said. Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. There is nothing in this world that does exist without advantages and disadvantages. But sometimes one can surpass the other. It could be the advantages or the disadvantages. Therefore, in many cases one cannot go without the other. For instance, the construction of a new International Airport in Sierra Leone has its own pros and cons. It's a real fact that one cannot run away from. But that does not mean a new airport should not be constructed in the country because of it disadvantages. For the fact that its advantages are more greater than its disadvantages, especially in terms of the economic and social benefits that it will bring, including the booming of business and the high rate of employment opportunities that it will create in the country. Presidential Address delivered by His Excellency the President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma on the occasion of the State Opening of the Fifth Session of the Fourth Parliament of the Second Republic of Sierra Leone.