PARLIAMENT APPROVES THE APPRORPIATION ACT 2017 Written by Department of Public Relations, Parliament of Sierra Leone +23276840285/+23278495023/+23278426851 The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on Tuesday 13th December 2016, through its Committee of Supply, after “third reading” passed “The Appropriation Act 2017” into law with some amendments for the services of Sierra Leone. The Appropriation Act of 2017 provides for the authorization of expenditure from the Consolidated Revenue Fund for the services of Sierra Leone and other related matters. However, the Le 4.7 Trillion Budget has been approved by Parliament, with the exception of three vote heads that are allocated to The Judicial Service Commission, Mass Media Services (SLBC), and the Provincial Secretary’s Office Southern Region, for failing to appear before the respective Sub-Appropriation Committees for the scrutiny of their budgetary heads and estimates for 2016 and 2017.

The 2017 Budget has gone through an arduous process inclusive of its delivery in Parliament by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, first and second readings (introduction and extensive debate), the scrutiny and examination of vote heads and estimates, followed by third reading before passage into law. In rounding the deliberations at the Committee of Supply, the Acting Minority and the Majority Leaders of the House called on the 19-Councils to account for funds allocated to them for the development of their respective localities, and Parliament should consolidate and make necessary follow-up on the observations and recommendations made by the Sub-Appropriation Committees to cut down on leakages and wastage of needed resources by the MDAs, who are good at expending and poor at revenue generation for the development of the country. Department of Public Relations Parliament of Sierra Leone +23276840285/+23278495023/+23278426851

