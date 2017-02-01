Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. LAB staff slammed with three count charge Written by Expotimes The Legal Aid Board’s Paralegal responsible for Juvenile matters, Ibrahim Kallon made his first appearance before Magistrate Binneh Kamara of Court No. 1 on Tuesday, January 31 to answer to three count of Threatening Language, Insulting Conduct and Defamatory Libel. Ibrahim was granted bail and the matter was adjourned to Friday, 3 February 2017. Ibrahim Kallon had gone to the New England Police Station on Friday evening, January 27 to monitor a matter involving two children of the Children’s Forum Network (CFN). The matter had been referred to the police by the Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs, Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden. As a Paralegal with the Legal Aid Board, Ibrahim went to the police station to ensure the rights of the children were respected. This includes drawing attention to the lack of a cell for children in the police station like other stations in the Western Area should the children be refused bail. The Executive Director of the Legal Board, Ms. Claire Carlton-Hanciles assigned the Juvenile Lawyer, Joel Deen-Tarawally to the matter on Saturday, January 28 to assist Ibrahim. Lawyer Deen-Tarawally and Ibrahim Kallon were able to secure bail for one of the juvenile suspects.Prior to the arrival of Lawyer Deen-Tarawally, Ibrahimhad successfully secured the release of one of the suspects. The securing of bail for the last remaining suspect resulted in wide celebration from tens of CFN members including its national President Paulina Bangura who were present in the vicinity. They sang the praise of Ibrahim. Developments took a turn for the ugly when Ibrahim posted a message on social media that he has been arrested. He was consequently transferred to the Central Police station where he was detained for three days. All efforts to secure bail proved futile. No reasons were given for this despite questions to the effect. It is important to note that Ibrahimis a former member of CFN. He had also served as an executive member of the organization. He is seen as a mentor. This explains his close relationship with the organization. The Executive Director of the Legal Aid Board has in a press statement called on the members of the public to respect the rights of both parties in this matter. ‘As a legal aid organization, our interest in this matter is to ensure both parties are treated equally before the law and also access justice in fair and transparent manner.’ Ms. Carlton-Hanciles stressed. Ibrahim Kallon is represented by a private lawyer, Joseph Ben Kaifala who will be joined by Lawyer Emmanuel Saffa Abdulaia leading human rights lawyer. Lawyer Abdulai who is presently out of the country will be in court at the next adjournment date. This matter has aroused a lot of interest from children’s organizations and human rights activists including Abdul Fatoma of the Center for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI). Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016. “Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF’s work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said. Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Read more... Commentary Maada Bio Wrote President Koroma On Ebola In December 2015 Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio 40 Redwood Crescent, BD46FN Bradford, United Kingdom December 3, 2015 H.E President Ernest Koroma President of the Republic of Sierra Leone State House Freetown Your Excellency, Lessons Learnt From Management Of The Ebola Virus Disease In Sierra Leone Read more... View Point THE SLPP FLAGBEARERSHIP CHOICE DILEMA, FROM THE FRYING PAN INTO THE FIRE? Sometimes even one will want to sit down and keep quiet to watch how the political climate or weather in Sierra Leone is moving, especially between the two most powerful political parties, APC and the SLPP in the country. But because of certain issues that some ghost writers normally bring to the public domain will trigger one’s mind to take up his or her type writer or laptop to put his or her thoughts together on such issue/s. However, I don’t normally blame the ghost writers, I blame the grave looters that usually go around and opened their graves to let them out prematurely to go and disturb peaceful decent living people in the country.Therefore, it is good to allow them live peacefully in their last resting places call homes(graves). Ghost writers simply means those who write articles or stories without putting their real true identity such as name and address, particularly their by lines. Such writers are like the dead people that been buried in their graves. But for some reasons, including the looting of their residences (graves) would let them go out to go and disturb certain programs and activities through their ghost spirit that a good living man or woman cannot see. Read more...