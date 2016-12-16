Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. APC Suffers Setback Politics Written by Our Correspondent Supporters of the ruling All People’s Congress (APC) party in Constituency 001,Kailahun district have expressed serious concerns over what they described as the too much intimidation, harassment and molestation they are facing in the hands of opposition SLPP supporters. Speaking to the New Vision, the APC District Youth Leader, Fayia Gbessay emphasized that their supporters are being molested on a daily basis since the end of the by-election some few months ago. Gbessay said the motorbikes they purchased from their hard earned savings were completely burnt down by alleged SLPP supporters and no action was taken by police despite several complaints. He alleged that whenever there is political problem in the district, SLPP supporters are given preferential treatment and always allowed to go scot free, whilst APC members are penalized. “One Pa Sellu Bundeh, a court Chairman was dismissed from duty due to his allegiance with APC despite not playing any active role in the day-to-day political activities, while other court Chairmen, who are actively involved in SLPP political campaigns, have never been dismissed since 2007,” the youth leader claimed. Gbessay said President Ernest Bai Koroma has never discriminated against opposition members holding such positions, despite Kailahun being very critical against his government due to what he said is his political tolerance. Gbessay emphasized that APC members based in Mafindor section, where they heavily defeated SLPP, are facing severe intimidation and harassment on a daily basis from SLPP supporters who are questioning them why they voted for APC en-masse in the perceived heartland of SLPP. This negative development, Gbessay said, has created severe headache for Sahr Mokuwah who hails from that section who have been inundating him with persistent phone calls to come to their aid. APC bike riders, who were plying within Constituency 001, were arrested and their motorbikes burnt down during the by-election, but those SLPP bike riders went scot free without any action taken against them. Despite this ugly scenarios, APC supporters remain law abiding and always make formal complaint to police even though SLPP supporters are boasting of having free lawyers at their disposal and pay nothing for their services in court. When contacted, Sahr Mokuwah disclosed that as Regional Youth Leader for the APC, they have made formal complaint to the police during the by-election concerning the way and manner APC supporters were being humiliated but nothing came out of it. “Most of these supporters are poor farmers who have pledged their loyalty to the APC despite the challenges due to the unprecedented development that President Koroma has brought to Kailahun,” Mokuwah said. Recently, SLPP key stakeholders took APC supporters to court on allegation that it was the APC supporter that beat up an SLPP member. Most of these APC supporters, who were locked up and are now freed, are being provoked by SLPP supporters who are boasting that APC supporters can be locked up anytime they (SLPP) want. Mokuwah maintained that Kailahun voted massively for the APC after Kono in the Eastern region and therefore called on the government to come to their aid. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016. “Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF’s work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said. Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary WHY NOT A NEW AIRPORT IN SIERRA LEONE? There is nothing in this world that does exist without advantages and disadvantages. But sometimes one can surpass the other. It could be the advantages or the disadvantages. Therefore, in many cases one cannot go without the other. For instance, the construction of a new International Airport in Sierra Leone has its own pros and cons. It’s a real fact that one cannot run away from. But that does not mean a new airport should not be constructed in the country because of it disadvantages. For the fact that its advantages are more greater than its disadvantages, especially in terms of the economic and social benefits that it will bring, including the booming of business and the high rate of employment opportunities that it will create in the country. Read more... View Point Presidential address by Head of State Ernest Koroma at State Opening of Parliament Presidential Address delivered by His Excellency the President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma on the occasion of the State Opening of the Fifth Session of the Fourth Parliament of the Second Republic of Sierra Leone. Read more...