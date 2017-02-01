Increase Text Size Decrease Text Size Default Text Size
 
OOPS. Your Flash player is missing or outdated.Click here to update your player so you can see this content.
Featured Links:
Banner
ExpoNet
EXpoNet Services!
Banner
Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now.
Maada Bio Wrote President Koroma On Ebola In December 2015 PDF Print E-mail
Written by Expotimes   
Wednesday, 01 February 2017 11:35
Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio
40 Redwood Crescent, BD46FN
Bradford, United Kingdom
December 3, 2015
H.E President Ernest Koroma
President of the Republic of Sierra Leone
State House
Freetown
Your Excellency,

Lessons Learnt From Management Of The Ebola Virus Disease In Sierra Leone

Your Excellency, let me take this opportunity to thank you again for your leadership in the fight against Ebola, the greatest national security threat since the end of the war in Sierra Leone.
It can be recalled that immediately following the first outbreak of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in May 2014, I issued a Press Release in which I characterized Ebola as a serious national security threat and called for national unity and a non-partisan approach in the fight against the disease.
In September 2014, I also provided a briefing in writing to the Government outlining my concerns as well as suggestions on the EVD management, particularly relating to the first three-day stay-at-home strategy. In the same letter in September 2014, I implored you to pay special attention to the provision and timely distribution of adequate and balanced diets to the Ebola victims and persons held in quarantined homes. At a personal level and as a humble citizen, I funded and distributed rice and other food condiments to people in quarantined homes or communities across the countries. This distribution drew the attention of the public to the plight of persons in quarantined homes. I was encouraged that the suggestions were considered by your Government in terms of improved management of the disease and the scaling up of the provision of food and much-needed essential items to quarantined homes.
In October 2015, I met with the leadership of the National Ebola Response Committee (NERC) and embarked on a nation-wide social mobilization tour in all districts in the country. During the tour, I met with local authorities, officials of the District Ebola Response Centres (DERCs) and other relevant stakeholders. During the tour, I encouraged the general public of the need to continue to adhere to the Public Health Protocols and Bye-Laws put in place until the country was declared Ebola Free.
Your Excellency, I would like to share with you some observations and suggestions to support the post-Ebola recovery and future development of the health sector.
(i) Community Ownership
The role of the communities, particularly, the Local Authorities, including the Chiefs and Local Council Representatives in the fight against the disease should be underscored. Local communities provided security at all check-points; vital intelligence on potential victims; leadership in social mobilisation and enforcement of Bye-Laws and regulations under the State of Emergency, among other things. I would particularly want to note how Paramount Chiefs in Koinadugu manned check-points on the main road leading to Kabala and how a Paramount Chief in Kono served as DERC Coordinator.
The lesson learnt from this is that generally, development should be owned by the people and involvement of people in the process will not only lead to better results, but keep costs low and increase the chances of sustaining the results of the interventions. I therefore call on your Government to strengthen the community development arm of the Ministry of Local Government and actively involve our chiefdom and local council institutions in the campaigns against major diseases, notably malaria and HIV/AIDs and social issues including campaigns against violence against women and girls, drug abuse and teenage pregnancy.
(ii) Social Mobilisation
Social mobilization is the cornerstone of any participatory approach to development and empowerment. It strengthens participation and ownership of the poor in local decision-making, improves their access to social and production services and efficiency in the use of locally available financial resources and enhances opportunities for asset-building by the poorest of the poor.
As a nation, we need to build on the gains of social mobilisation in the fight against the EVD. I therefore encourage your government to develop a national framework for mainstreaming social mobilisation in sector interventions, especially health, education, gender and agriculture. We need to develop and strengthen departments in these sectors responsible for social mobilization.
(iii) National Unity and Non-Partisan Approach to National Security Threats
In line with the One Country and One People motto of the SLPP, I am pleased to note that I was heartened by the fact that Sierra Leoneans, irrespective of party colors and affiliation, participated in the fight against the EVD. Besides, the involvement of national executives of political parties in social mobilisation, I was encouraged by the fact that executives of political parties at district levels were also involved in the social mobilisation, contact tracing, burial management and other aspects of Ebola response and management.
The Lesson I have learnt from this experience is that it is in our national interest to have national unity and a non-partisan approach to any national security threat. The fight against the EVD has shown that when we put our partisan interests aside we can achieve better results and sustain them. I therefore encourage your Government to sustain such practice in normal development, particularly in post-Ebola recovery and campaigns against diseases. Political parties can be good platforms for awareness raising and social mobilisation. The inclusion of everyone irrespective of party affiliations also creates the opportunity for opposition parties to participate in governance, reduce social tensions and enhance national cohesion. It is in our national interest to do so.
(iv) Laboratory and Testing Services and Disease Surveillance
The rate at which the EVD spread in almost all districts within the first six months underlines the importance of early disease detection and response in containing the spread of the disease. This pre-supposes that rapid disease testing capacity is readily available and easily accessible to health professionals. The recent Freetown meeting on laboratory services on the theme “Building Defenses Against Future Ebola Outbreaks” observed that “diagnostic services are a cornerstone of health systems” and called for laboratory networks to be integrated within public health institutes and surveillance systems to ensure early disease detection..
Your Excellency, without stating the obvious, in the first six-month of the outbreak of the EVD, we had no more than 3 laboratories to test for the disease. From a Public Health Emergency perspective, this was an unacceptable situation as it took more than 48 hours for probable cases to be determined. Swabs were transferred over long distances and under difficult situation and at high cost as well as high risk for carriers of such swabs. The situation improved significantly when Testing laboratory facilities were established in all regions.
Based on this evident, I propose that one of the main focus of health system strengthening in the post-Ebola period should be on developing capacities of the Ministry of Health through functional laboratories for early detection of disease and improved systems for disease surveillance and control. To ensure access and prevent escalation, Government should build the capacities of district hospitals as well as Peripheral Health Units for testing and diagnostic services. With respect to the Ebola disease in particular, I propose that that Government continues to maintain at least one laboratory per region as long as necessary. The more than 40 years history of the EVD in Africa has shown that we have to be adequately prepared for prevention and rapid response.
(v) Emergency Health Service Line and Ambulance System
Before the outbreak of EVD, there were no effective emergency health line and no more than 10 functional ambulance vehicles in the country. Despite the initial challenges, the establishment of an emergency line (117) and the ambulance system has proved very effective and useful in the management of the disease.
At present, there are no more than one ambulance in every district. Evidently, the ambulance service cannot serve the thousands of people in over 10 chiefdoms on average per district. This inadequate and unreliable ambulance services is undermining the gains in health programmes, particularly those focusing on maternal and child health care. I therefore propose that government sustain the 117 health helpline and develop a national ambulance system to provide prompt services to those in need.
(vi) Mechanisms for Recording Death
One of the legacies of the EVD management is the mandatory reporting and more accurate recording of deaths. Before the EVD, death statistics were obtained from Births and Deaths Department in the Ministry of Health. Most deaths, especially those in rural areas were not reported and therefore not recorded. The mandatory reporting of deaths and the regulation for state burial warranted more accurate recording of deaths. During my nation-wide tour, I observed high levels of non-Ebola deaths in all districts. Although it is too early to jump to any conclusion, this observed phenomenon could very well be a manifestation of a weak health system. It could also be attributed to the effectiveness of the Ebola response team in capturing this reality.
I would like to encourage government to build on and sustain the system of mandatory reporting and more accurate recording of death and birth. In tandem, I also suggest that Government improves the capacity of Ministry of Health for postmortem services and recording of the cause of deaths. Such vital statistics will be very useful in health planning and designing effective and efficient health interventions especially as we now move to the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030.
(vii) The Role of State Security
I would like to note that the role of the security forces including the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) and the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF) in the management of EVD has been highly commendable. . This clearly illustrates that security forces can contribute to national development beyond their traditional constitutional roles of maintaining law and order and defending the territory integrity of the state.
In this regard, it is my humble suggestion that a ceremony for public recognition of our security forces and other actors who were involved in the management of EVD be organised. This will motivate and incentivise the security forces and thus enhance their productivity and further improve public confidence in them. An amicable civil – security sector relationship is not only vital to national development but urgently needed. Also, we need to boost the capacities of the SLP and RSLAF in enforcing health protocols and providing support services to Ministry of Health at critical moments of national security threats such as disease outbreak and disaster management.
(viii) Capacity Development in Management of Disease Outbreak
Another positive legacy of the EVD management is the enhancement of capacity of Sierra Leoneans to manage disease outbreak. But obviously, the existing framework for the fight against the scourge of the Ebola virus could serve as a template to deal with other issues of national disaster as and when they occur. In the first six months of the outbreak, it was clear that we had limited capacity in social mobilisation, contact tracing, treatment and even coordinating with development co-operation partners. During my tour to NERC and DERC offices, I was impressed to see Sierra Leoneans managing critical pillars of the EVD management.
Your Excellency, as a nation, we cannot afford to allow these capacities to go unused. I call on your government to evaluate the gains in capacity enhancement and develop a framework for absorbing or mainstreaming most relevant manpower and systems into our health management.
Yours Sincerely
Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio
2012 SLPP Presidential Candidate
Copy: Development Partners
 

Editorial

2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul

 

The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in  Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of  the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th  IPRA conference in Turkey,  at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th  IPRA  conference in Istanbul  to serve a second term of two years.
Read more...

Business News

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department

Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016.

“Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF’s work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said.

Read more...

Media News

Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail

FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation.

Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq.
Read more...

Commentary

Maada Bio Wrote President Koroma On Ebola In December 2015
Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio
40 Redwood Crescent, BD46FN
Bradford, United Kingdom
December 3, 2015
H.E President Ernest Koroma
President of the Republic of Sierra Leone
State House
Freetown
Your Excellency,

Lessons Learnt From Management Of The Ebola Virus Disease In Sierra Leone
Read more...

View Point

THE SLPP FLAGBEARERSHIP CHOICE DILEMA, FROM THE FRYING PAN INTO THE FIRE?

Sometimes even one will want to sit down and keep quiet to watch how the political climate or weather in Sierra Leone is moving, especially between the two most powerful political parties, APC and the SLPP in the country. But because of certain issues that some ghost writers normally bring to the public domain will trigger one’s mind to take up his or her type writer or laptop to put his or her thoughts together on such issue/s.

However, I don’t normally blame the ghost writers, I blame the grave looters that usually go around and opened their graves to let them out prematurely to go and disturb peaceful decent living people in the country.Therefore, it is good to allow them live peacefully in their last resting places call homes(graves).

Ghost writers simply means those who write articles or stories without putting their real true identity such as name and address, particularly their by lines. Such writers are like the dead people that been buried in their graves. But for some reasons, including the looting of their residences (graves) would let them go out to go and disturb certain programs and activities through their ghost spirit that a good living man or woman cannot see.
Read more...

News - Press Release

ACC ENGAGES POLICE MANAGEMENT ON THE USE OF THE PNB REPORTING PLATFORM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on the invitation of the Inspector-General of Police attended the Executive Management  Board meeting of the SLP, to demonstrate the use of the Pay No Bribe (PNB) Reporting system on Wednesday 12th October, 2016 at the Police Headquarters, George Street Freetown.

Welcoming ACC, the Inspector-General of Police Francis Munu, said the purpose of the meeting was borne out of a previous meeting with staff of the Commission together with Coffey International on a tour to piloted MDAs on the Pay No Bribe Project. He said during that meeting, he saw the need for the Executive Management Board (EMB) of the SLP to gain knowledge on how the Platform operates.
Read more...

Society -Local News

Cocaine Hustler Defies Police Instructions

One of the investigators of the Trans National Organized Crime Unit at Murray Town, Detective Police Constable Alimamy Kamara has told the court that on conclusion of their investigation on a cocaine case, the accused Foday Kamara refused to respond and sign his cautionary statements.

Foday Kamara was arraigned before magistrate Abou Bakar Binneh Kamara of court No.1 on two count charge of dealing with prohibited drugs and unlawful possession of prohibited drugs contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

Led in evidence by Assistant Superintendent of police Samuel Kamara the investigator said on the date of the alleged incident he was on duty when Inspector Samu arrested and brought in 14 wraps of white substance suspected to be cocaine, and a black and yellow T. Shirt.
Read more...

Development

HRCSL CONDUCTS TRAINING ON THE DISABILITY ACT, CRPD
The Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL) with support from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Tuesday January 31 conducted training for Commissioners and staff of HRCSL and the Disability Commission on the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) and Persons with Disability Act-2011.
The training which took place at the Buxon Hall, Charles Street was facilitated by Lawyer Hon. Julius Nye-Cuffie. It was for better understanding of its provisions to enhance effective monitoring of the implementation of the CRPD and Persons with Disability Act) -2011.
The rationale for the training is based on the fact that the current approach on issues of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) is human rights based approach in which PwDs are rights holders as they are equal in dignity and respect as other people. According to Section 7(2) (f) of the Human Rights Commission Act of Sierra Leone Act monitors and document human rights violations.
Read more...

Politics

Sierra Leone & APC should honour a resilient President

Sierra Leone’s Deputy Permanent Representative for Legal Affairs, Ambassador Felix Koroma, has called on the nation and the ruling All People’s Congress ( APC )  to honor President Ernest Koroma for his resilience in moving the country forward by naming roads and  monuments after him.

Ambassador Koroma said the whole success story of President Koroma is built around a remarkable resilient spirit which he had demonstrated since he assumed the leadership of the country in 2007 through democratic elections.

The Ambassador recalled that Sierra Leone was in a state of complete  socio- economic and political disrepair and the country’s infrastructure  were  in a dilapidated state when President Koroma came to power. Internationally, Sierra Leone was known only for occupying the last position in the United Nations Human Development Index and for her blood diamonds which had help fuel the civil war that lasted for eleven years.
Read more...
Copyright © 2017 expotimesonline. All rights reserved.