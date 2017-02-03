Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. SLPP Politician Expresses Parliamentary Ambition Politics Written by Saidu Kargbo As the next general election draws near, some citizens of this country are expressing their political interests to contest in the local, parliamentary and presidential elections. Mr. Momoh Foday 11 has also joined the political fray. Mr. Momoh Foday 11, who a was a Parliamentary aspirant in the 2012 general election, lost the Sierra Leone's People's Party (SLPP) symbol to the present Minority Leader, Honourable Bernadette Lahai. But he has bounced back, this time as a game changer to contest again in the same Constituency 013 in the Kenema District. This parliamentary hopeful, known as the poor man's friend who understands the difficulties of his people, has promised to do more if elected. He has been assisting his people and has promised to create employment for youths through agricultural community projects like rice, cassava and groundnut cultivation. He has also promised to provide toilet and boreholes for water needs in every community in his constituency.

Because of the effects of the rebel war and the Ebola outbreak, the people he wants to represent have been hit by financial difficulties, preventing them from performing the important traditional rite commonly called the Bondo society in December this year. 33 young girls will be initiated. Those to be initiated are as follows: Fatmata Kposowa, Khadija Lucia Kposowa , Rugiatu Kposowa, all three in the UK but will come in time for the initiation, Mamusu Foday, Fatmata Falay, Kaddie Alhaji, Yannah Foday, Yannah Koroma, Doris Kenie, Jeneba Sandy, Mamie Jusu, Wuya Sellu, Cireny Wurie, Hawa Musa, Cireny Tamba, Moinya Lahai, Hawasatu Gbessay, Musu Sandy, Jariatu Abdulai, Aminata Lamin, Alimatu Amara, Kadijatu Jalloh, Jamie Yendeh, Ramatu Kamara, Rukie Momodu, Mamie Jenneh, Mariatu Kanneh, Kadie Jusu, Satta Morison, Mesie Brima, Lucinda Kpademba, Hannah Abu, and Baindu Mbaimba. Mr. Foday would also be responsible for initiating 30 males into the Poro secret society come February 2018. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016. “Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF’s work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said. Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary HON. JOSEPH F. KAMARA IS A NATIONAL CHARACTER WITH THE POPULAR VOTES Sierra Leone’s political history as recent as 1996 to date has proven that the perceived new comers to the two major political parties; the Sierra Leone People’s Party(SLPP) and the All People’s Congress(APC) always take them to State House for two consecutive terms. In 1996 when constitutionality returned to Sierra Leone after the National Provisional Ruling Council(NPRC) Junta rule, both the green and red parties encountered the problem of who should become their flagbearer. The dilemma then was not due to a dearth of Presidential materials within their parties but a kind of rebranding the images of perceived Mende hegemony in the SLPP and dictatorship and one party mentality within the APC. SLPP countered this negative perception by sacrificing its biological seeds like Charles F. Margai, Dr.SamaBanya et al for a “newcomer and stranger”, the Late Dr. Ahmed TejanKabbah. The reason for this fortunate trade off by the SLPP was to sway public opinion off tribalism and nepotism which was the hallmark of the greens and take over State governance after thirty years in the wilderness. The old guards in the party were definitely not happy but accepted Dr.Kabbah who served as an instrument to prevent the APC from coming back to power. Indeed Dr.Kabbah won two consecutive elections for the SLPP in 1996 and 2000 respectively. Read more... View Point THE SLPP FLAGBEARERSHIP CHOICE DILEMA, FROM THE FRYING PAN INTO THE FIRE? Sometimes even one will want to sit down and keep quiet to watch how the political climate or weather in Sierra Leone is moving, especially between the two most powerful political parties, APC and the SLPP in the country. But because of certain issues that some ghost writers normally bring to the public domain will trigger one’s mind to take up his or her type writer or laptop to put his or her thoughts together on such issue/s. However, I don’t normally blame the ghost writers, I blame the grave looters that usually go around and opened their graves to let them out prematurely to go and disturb peaceful decent living people in the country.Therefore, it is good to allow them live peacefully in their last resting places call homes(graves). Ghost writers simply means those who write articles or stories without putting their real true identity such as name and address, particularly their by lines. Such writers are like the dead people that been buried in their graves. But for some reasons, including the looting of their residences (graves) would let them go out to go and disturb certain programs and activities through their ghost spirit that a good living man or woman cannot see. Read more...