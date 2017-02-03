OOPS. Your Flash player is missing or outdated. Click here to update your player so you can see this content. Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. HON. JOSEPH F. KAMARA IS A NATIONAL CHARACTER WITH THE POPULAR VOTES Written by Bandabla Sam Mbomah Sierra Leone’s political history as recent as 1996 to date has proven that the perceived new comers to the two major political parties; the Sierra Leone People’s Party(SLPP) and the All People’s Congress(APC) always take them to State House for two consecutive terms. In 1996 when constitutionality returned to Sierra Leone after the National Provisional Ruling Council(NPRC) Junta rule, both the green and red parties encountered the problem of who should become their flagbearer. The dilemma then was not due to a dearth of Presidential materials within their parties but a kind of rebranding the images of perceived Mende hegemony in the SLPP and dictatorship and one party mentality within the APC. SLPP countered this negative perception by sacrificing its biological seeds like Charles F. Margai, Dr.SamaBanya et al for a “newcomer and stranger”, the Late Dr. Ahmed TejanKabbah. The reason for this fortunate trade off by the SLPP was to sway public opinion off tribalism and nepotism which was the hallmark of the greens and take over State governance after thirty years in the wilderness. The old guards in the party were definitely not happy but accepted Dr.Kabbah who served as an instrument to prevent the APC from coming back to power. Indeed Dr.Kabbah won two consecutive elections for the SLPP in 1996 and 2000 respectively. The APC was revived under the old guards, namely; Hon. Edward Turay, Serry Kamal (Late), OshoWilliams(Late), Chukuma Johnson(late), Sanie Sesay, Birch Contehand others,but could not make a breakthrough in any of these elections. Contrary to the SLPP scenario, some amongst the APC old guards rejected the young and charismatic Insurance Broker, Ernest Bai Koromawhom the majority believed would give the party a new look and rescue them from the political wilderness, where they had been consigned since 1992. ErnestKoroma was persecuted and humiliated but due to his honesty and genuine intent to serve Sierra Leone, defeated his internal enemies and secured an emphatic victory in the 2007 polls. Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma is on record as being one of a handful of opposition leaders in Africa to remove a sitting Government from power. In referencing these significant events in the political history of both the APC and the SLPP, the Partyelders are to be reminded that “New” does not imply unelectability or inexperienced. The global vogue is the value a candidate can add to his Party rather than membership by inheritance. This brings me to the issue of the Hon. Joseph F. Kamara, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, who despite the clarion call by the general populace as the fittest replacement for Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma is being referred to as a “Newcomer” by some of theAPC old guards. African electorates naturally believe in the transition plan of power changing hands to the opposition after every two terms regardless of the performance of the ruling Party. In the case of Sierra Leone, the global economic meltdown has seemingly affected but not destroyedthe development strides of President Koroma. Ebola, a drop in world commodity prices plus Economic and legal reforms influenced by our Western partners have further triggered mass disenchantment among the populace as we move towards the 2018 Presidential and Parliamentary polls. The people however see hope in only one candidate among the would -be aspirants in both the SLPP and the APC, that is, Hon. Joseph F. Kamara. JFK, as he is popularly called is the “new oil for Sierra Leone”. His unblemished career history and forthright nature makes him exceptional. The youths who constitute 60 percent of the voter population describe him as a unifier, a national character who judge people not by their tribe or region but what they can offer to take Sierra Leone to another level. It is evident in JFK’s performance at the Justice Ministry since his appointment in January, 2016 that he has the capacity to protect and build on the Legacy of President Koroma. His passion for information, communications technology equates him with President Paul Kagame of Rwanda. The Realization that information technology is the engine for economic growth is a sign that a JFK Presidency will transform Sierra Leone to the envy of Africa. Political debates in popular opposition Pubs see APC’s JFK as their alternative Presidential candidate if all efforts to unite their party fails. “The gentleman is easy to market. He is a likeable character and has roots in all the regions. His father was born in Moyamba District from a Tonkolili parentage, his mother hails from Bombali district and happily married to a woman from the Western area” Thomas Lahai explained. To the opposition supporters, a JFK candidature will see them stay in opposition for the next ten years as the gentleman is still in his early fifties.According to a strong party supporter, MusuGbemeh, “JFK is handsome, hardworking, a grassroots person and entrepreneurial; such a man cannot be traded off in the name of old versus new political gimmick”. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016. “Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF’s work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said. Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Indeed Dr.Kabbah won two consecutive elections for the SLPP in 1996 and 2000 respectively. Read more... View Point THE SLPP FLAGBEARERSHIP CHOICE DILEMA, FROM THE FRYING PAN INTO THE FIRE? Sometimes even one will want to sit down and keep quiet to watch how the political climate or weather in Sierra Leone is moving, especially between the two most powerful political parties, APC and the SLPP in the country. But because of certain issues that some ghost writers normally bring to the public domain will trigger one’s mind to take up his or her type writer or laptop to put his or her thoughts together on such issue/s. However, I don’t normally blame the ghost writers, I blame the grave looters that usually go around and opened their graves to let them out prematurely to go and disturb peaceful decent living people in the country.Therefore, it is good to allow them live peacefully in their last resting places call homes(graves). Ghost writers simply means those who write articles or stories without putting their real true identity such as name and address, particularly their by lines. Such writers are like the dead people that been buried in their graves. But for some reasons, including the looting of their residences (graves) would let them go out to go and disturb certain programs and activities through their ghost spirit that a good living man or woman cannot see. Read more... News - Press Release ACC ENGAGES POLICE MANAGEMENT ON THE USE OF THE PNB REPORTING PLATFORM The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on the invitation of the Inspector-General of Police attended the Executive Management Board meeting of the SLP, to demonstrate the use of the Pay No Bribe (PNB) Reporting system on Wednesday 12th October, 2016 at the Police Headquarters, George Street Freetown. Welcoming ACC, the Inspector-General of Police Francis Munu, said the purpose of the meeting was borne out of a previous meeting with staff of the Commission together with Coffey International on a tour to piloted MDAs on the Pay No Bribe Project. He said during that meeting, he saw the need for the Executive Management Board (EMB) of the SLP to gain knowledge on how the Platform operates. Read more... Society -Local News LAB staff slammed with three count charge The Legal Aid Board’s Paralegal responsible for Juvenile matters, Ibrahim Kallon made his first appearance before Magistrate Binneh Kamara of Court No. 1 on Tuesday, January 31 to answer to three count of Threatening Language, Insulting Conduct and Defamatory Libel. Ibrahim was granted bail and the matter was adjourned to Friday, 3 February 2017. Ibrahim Kallon had gone to the New England Police Station on Friday evening, January 27 to monitor a matter involving two children of the Children’s Forum Network (CFN). The matter had been referred to the police by the Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs, Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden. As a Paralegal with the Legal Aid Board, Ibrahim went to the police station to ensure the rights of the children were respected. This includes drawing attention to the lack of a cell for children in the police station like other stations in the Western Area should the children be refused bail. Read more... Development LAB appoint new Paralegal for children The Legal Aid Board has announced that Edmond Pratt will serve as the Paralegal responsible for juveniles in the meantime. This follows the suspension of Child Advocate Ibrahim Kallon on half-pay because of a matter brought against him by the Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs, Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden.Kallon is presently standing trialanswering to charges of Threatening Language, Insulting Conduct and Defamatory Libel. The Executive Director of the Legal Aid Board, Ms. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles has told a cross section of thenational executive of the Children’s Forum Network (CFN) that the Board will stand with them as they go through the most divisive period in the history of the organization. ‘We were there to protect the rights of two of your members who were taken to the New England Police Station on Friday, 27 January 2017 by the Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs,’ she said. ‘The Board will continue to protect you wherever you are because we now have Paralegals in all the fourteen districts in the country.’ Read more... Politics SLPP Politician Expresses Parliamentary Ambition As the next general election draws near, some citizens of this country are expressing their political interests to contest in the local, parliamentary and presidential elections. Mr. Momoh Foday 11 has also joined the political fray. Mr. Momoh Foday 11, who a was a Parliamentary aspirant in the 2012 general election, lost the Sierra Leone's People's Party (SLPP) symbol to the present Minority Leader, Honourable Bernadette Lahai. But he has bounced back, this time as a game changer to contest again in the same Constituency 013 in the Kenema District. This parliamentary hopeful, known as the poor man's friend who understands the difficulties of his people, has promised to do more if elected. He has been assisting his people and has promised to create employment for youths through agricultural community projects like rice, cassava and groundnut cultivation. He has also promised to provide toilet and boreholes for water needs in every community in his constituency.

