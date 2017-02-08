Editorial News

Readers Letters

Press Release

Archive / Past Issues

Books Reviws About Expotimes

Editorial Team

Our Contact Subscription

Local News Papers Featured Links: ExpoNet

EXpoNet Services! EXpoNet Services! Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Tobacco! The only legal product that maims and kills - WHO Public Health Specialist Written by Jonathan Abass Kamara The magnitude of tobacco epidemic is a big public health concern at global, regional and national levels. It is the single preventable cause of death in the world today and kills around six million people each year. More than five million of these deaths are the result of direct tobacco use while more than 600,000 are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke. It is said that tobacco is one of the greatest emerging health disasters in human history, and that by 2030, 70 percent of all deaths from tobacco will occur in developing countries. Making his presentation at a one day stakeholders meeting on tobacco at the Makama Hotel in Makeni on Friday February 3, 2017, the WHO African Region Office (AFRO) Public Health Specialist, Dr. Mohamed OuldSidi described tobacco as the only legal product that maims and kills. Tobacco, Dr. Sidi went on, is an economic burdened on the grower who remains poor, and the manufacturer gets rich. Consumers he said die slowly with serious health consequences ranging from cardiovascular disease: hypertension, heart attack, stroke, chronic respiratory diseases, breathing diseases resulting to lung cancer, other diseases of cancer on the breast, mouth, and other deadly diseases. Dr. Sidi called on civil society to engage key stakeholders and advocate for high political commitment in the fight on tobacco control in Sierra Leone. In his presentation on the case for Sierra Leone’s position in its National Tobacco Control Legislation, Manager Health Education Division, Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Mr. Lansana Conteh, said the incidence of smoking in Sierra Leone according to the 2015 Census is 9.1 percent, with the speculation of a long term serious economic and health consequences. Tobacco, Mr. Conteh reiterated is not good for a tiny country like Sierra Leone, pointing out that it is the only legal consumer product that has the potential to harm everyone exposed to it, and kills half of those who use it as intended. Most of the health damages caused by tobacco, the Health Education Manager said does not become evidence until years after the onset of use. Mr. Conteh described the tobacco epidemic as devastating but preventable. This he said outlines why it is an unacceptable product for an ailing economy. Dilating on the progress made by the Sierra Leone government towards achieving the MDGs and now the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Mr. Conteh said Sierra Leoneans and those living in the country must not allow what he referred to as a man-made problem to derail the effort made in addressing pressing health problems. The fight against tobacco he went on must be engaged quickly with its utmost urgency than battle against life threatening infectious diseases. “We can halt the tobacco epidemic and move towards a tobacco free nation”, Mr. Conteh assured the Sierra Leone population. Other highlights include statements from the Director, Non-Communicable Disease and Mental Health, Dr. AlieWurie, WHO Focal Point and Communication Officer, Mrs. AminataKobi, presentation of group work and the Road Map for Action on Multi Sectoral approach, privatization, communication and coordination, expand partnership, fight against illicit trade on tobacco, and Ministry of Health and Sanitation integration of its National Strategic at all level in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development. Stakeholders’ consensus for the appointment of a multi-sectoral committee for action on tobacco control formed high point at the end of the meeting. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today announced her intention to appoint Abebe Aemro Selassie as Director of the IMF’s African Department. Mr. Selassie succeeds Antoinette Sayeh whose departure was announced previously. He is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 19, 2016. “Abe brings a profound understanding of the challenges facing Africa, having worked closely with policymakers from across the region for much of his career. His proven ability to provide intellectual leadership, track record of building collaborative relationships, analytical depth, and warm collegiality make him ideally placed to lead the IMF’s work with our membership in sub-Saharan Africa. Having had the opportunity to work with Abe over the last five years, I have been struck by his sound judgement, integrity, and commitment to teamwork,” Ms. Lagarde said. Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Read more... Commentary HON. JOSEPH F. KAMARA IS A NATIONAL CHARACTER WITH THE POPULAR VOTES Sierra Leone’s political history as recent as 1996 to date has proven that the perceived new comers to the two major political parties; the Sierra Leone People’s Party(SLPP) and the All People’s Congress(APC) always take them to State House for two consecutive terms. In 1996 when constitutionality returned to Sierra Leone after the National Provisional Ruling Council(NPRC) Junta rule, both the green and red parties encountered the problem of who should become their flagbearer. The dilemma then was not due to a dearth of Presidential materials within their parties but a kind of rebranding the images of perceived Mende hegemony in the SLPP and dictatorship and one party mentality within the APC. SLPP countered this negative perception by sacrificing its biological seeds like Charles F. Margai, Dr.SamaBanya et al for a “newcomer and stranger”, the Late Dr. Ahmed TejanKabbah. The reason for this fortunate trade off by the SLPP was to sway public opinion off tribalism and nepotism which was the hallmark of the greens and take over State governance after thirty years in the wilderness. The old guards in the party were definitely not happy but accepted Dr.Kabbah who served as an instrument to prevent the APC from coming back to power. Indeed Dr.Kabbah won two consecutive elections for the SLPP in 1996 and 2000 respectively. Read more... View Point THE SLPP FLAGBEARERSHIP CHOICE DILEMA, FROM THE FRYING PAN INTO THE FIRE? Sometimes even one will want to sit down and keep quiet to watch how the political climate or weather in Sierra Leone is moving, especially between the two most powerful political parties, APC and the SLPP in the country. But because of certain issues that some ghost writers normally bring to the public domain will trigger one’s mind to take up his or her type writer or laptop to put his or her thoughts together on such issue/s. However, I don’t normally blame the ghost writers, I blame the grave looters that usually go around and opened their graves to let them out prematurely to go and disturb peaceful decent living people in the country.Therefore, it is good to allow them live peacefully in their last resting places call homes(graves). Ghost writers simply means those who write articles or stories without putting their real true identity such as name and address, particularly their by lines. Such writers are like the dead people that been buried in their graves. But for some reasons, including the looting of their residences (graves) would let them go out to go and disturb certain programs and activities through their ghost spirit that a good living man or woman cannot see. Read more...