Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Wilkinson Hill Mining Company Pays Le.130 Millions For Community Development Business Written by Expotimes KAMAKWIE, Sierra Leone, 6th February 2017-AMR Gold’s subsidiary company, Wilkinson Hill Mining Company (WHMC) has made a payment of one hundred and thirty million Leones ($20,000), to the people of Sella Limba Chiefdom in Bombali District to boost up sustainable community development. The payment was made on Thursday, 1st December 2016 at the Kathanta Primary School hall, in tandem with the company’s commitment to support the local communities through its cooperate social responsibility programs. The company had signed a Community Development Agreement, with landowning families and chiefdom stakeholders to allocate $10,000 for various development projects and $10,000for Educational support projects. To further allow equitable management and total ownership of the funds by the communities, AMR Gold encouraged the landowners to open a bank account at the local Community Bank in Kamakwie where the funds have been deposited. This initiative has been described by the Chiefdom stakeholders as “bringing development directly to their door steps.” “On behalf of the investors, we are very pleased to make this payment to this community. It is hoped that the money will be used to transform the community and alleviate some of the social challenges,” AMR Gold Country Manager, Luke Rogers said. As the company looks ahead, plans are currently underway to develop several small scale mining licences to create more employment opportunities. The Chief of Kadingbilin village, Kabba Bangura said: “the Government through the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Resources were correct to encourage AMR Gold Directors to come and invest in Sierra Leone. This is the result of genuine investment in our country.” The WHMC was granted a Small Scale Mining License(SML 03/2015), by the Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources Hon. Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray, to develop a small scale mine designed to produce tantalum minerals for an initial period of three (3) years pursuant to Sections 95-96 of the Mines and Minerals Act of 2009. WHMC is financed by investors that fully support the company’s health, safety community and environmental policies. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. To further allow equitable management and total ownership of the funds by the communities, AMR Gold encouraged the landowners to open a bank account at the local Community Bank in Kamakwie where the funds have been deposited. This initiative has been described by the Chiefdom stakeholders as "bringing development directly to their door steps." Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary HON. JOSEPH F. KAMARA IS A NATIONAL CHARACTER WITH THE POPULAR VOTES Sierra Leone’s political history as recent as 1996 to date has proven that the perceived new comers to the two major political parties; the Sierra Leone People’s Party(SLPP) and the All People’s Congress(APC) always take them to State House for two consecutive terms. In 1996 when constitutionality returned to Sierra Leone after the National Provisional Ruling Council(NPRC) Junta rule, both the green and red parties encountered the problem of who should become their flagbearer. The dilemma then was not due to a dearth of Presidential materials within their parties but a kind of rebranding the images of perceived Mende hegemony in the SLPP and dictatorship and one party mentality within the APC. SLPP countered this negative perception by sacrificing its biological seeds like Charles F. Margai, Dr.SamaBanya et al for a “newcomer and stranger”, the Late Dr. Ahmed TejanKabbah. The reason for this fortunate trade off by the SLPP was to sway public opinion off tribalism and nepotism which was the hallmark of the greens and take over State governance after thirty years in the wilderness. The old guards in the party were definitely not happy but accepted Dr.Kabbah who served as an instrument to prevent the APC from coming back to power. Indeed Dr.Kabbah won two consecutive elections for the SLPP in 1996 and 2000 respectively. Read more... View Point THE SLPP FLAGBEARERSHIP CHOICE DILEMA, FROM THE FRYING PAN INTO THE FIRE? Sometimes even one will want to sit down and keep quiet to watch how the political climate or weather in Sierra Leone is moving, especially between the two most powerful political parties, APC and the SLPP in the country. But because of certain issues that some ghost writers normally bring to the public domain will trigger one’s mind to take up his or her type writer or laptop to put his or her thoughts together on such issue/s. However, I don’t normally blame the ghost writers, I blame the grave looters that usually go around and opened their graves to let them out prematurely to go and disturb peaceful decent living people in the country.Therefore, it is good to allow them live peacefully in their last resting places call homes(graves). Ghost writers simply means those who write articles or stories without putting their real true identity such as name and address, particularly their by lines. Such writers are like the dead people that been buried in their graves. But for some reasons, including the looting of their residences (graves) would let them go out to go and disturb certain programs and activities through their ghost spirit that a good living man or woman cannot see. Read more...