Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Bombali Youths endorse Dr. Kaifala Marah Politics Written by Contact Tracer It can be recalled on Saturday, 14th January 2017, hundreds of youth in Koinadugu District took the township of the district's headquarter town to show their unflinching and unwavering support for Dr. Kaifala Marah as the sole candidate for the leadership and flag bearer of the All People's Congress (APC) party come the next Presidential Election in 2018. They came from all over the district to show their love and solidarity with their own. The strong show of support from mainly the Youth of Koinadugu District who are of all the five tribes in the district: Mandingo, Fullah, Yalunka, Limba and Kuranko, goes a long way to tell the entire Sierra Leone and indeed the world that Koinaduguans are united and have only one focus and one purpose and that is to have Dr. Kaifala Marah as the Standard Bearer of the APC in the 2018 Presidential election and subsequently President of the Republic of Sierra Leone. This was replicated in Bombali District when Thousands of Youth across the District early in morning of Sunday 5th February 2017, stormed the district and provincial headquarter city of Makeni calling on their APC Party members and the hierarchy to anoint Dr. Kaifala Marah as the flagbearer of the APC party and so come the next Presidential Election, he clinched the Presidency. In what was seen as “an unprecedented move by youth in Bombali” Makeni City was overflowed with young men and women in what they dubbed as “Jogging For A Renewed Hope” while chanting and jogging to demonstrate their support, trust and confidence in Dr. Kaifala Marah as having the wherewithal to lead the party and the country. Makeni was awoken to the call of the youth as early as 5:00am on Sunday as they mounted loudspeakers on trucks and held megaphones riding on motorbikes calling on their peers to come out in support of their consented call on their party, the APC to have someone in the person of Dr. Kaifala Marah who they see as the true representative of their renewed hope and aspirations. They youths say they see in Dr. Marah positive traits of innovation, commitment and the high spirits of patriotism and nationalism. “By the high standards already set by President Ernest Bai Koroma, we have seen the determination and renewed spirit in Dr. Marah that will add value to what have already been done by President Koroma and the APC party. We want someone that has the appeal to our collective aspirations as party members and as citizens of our beloved Mama Salone,” a youth leader stated Sunday. It could be recalled that two weeks ago, youth in Koinadudugu District made a similar move and called on the APC and the party hierarchy to consider Dr. Kaifala Marah as flagbearer of the party come the next Presidential Election. According to media handlers of Marah, the moves are in spontaneity which “clearly demonstrating the love, trust and confidence youths of Sierra Leone have in Dr. Kaifala Marah, first Chief of Staff at State House, former longest serving Minister of Finance and Economic Development under the current administration and now Governor of the Bank of Sierra Leone”. Sources say more rallies to draw attention to popularity of Kaifala Marah, are being planned all across Sierra Leone. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Wilkinson Hill Mining Company Pays Le.130 Millions For Community Development KAMAKWIE, Sierra Leone, 6th February 2017-AMR Gold’s subsidiary company, Wilkinson Hill Mining Company (WHMC) has made a payment of one hundred and thirty million Leones ($20,000), to the people of Sella Limba Chiefdom in Bombali District to boost up sustainable community development. The payment was made on Thursday, 1st December 2016 at the Kathanta Primary School hall, in tandem with the company’s commitment to support the local communities through its cooperate social responsibility programs. The company had signed a Community Development Agreement, with landowning families and chiefdom stakeholders to allocate $10,000 for various development projects and $10,000for Educational support projects. To further allow equitable management and total ownership of the funds by the communities, AMR Gold encouraged the landowners to open a bank account at the local Community Bank in Kamakwie where the funds have been deposited. This initiative has been described by the Chiefdom stakeholders as “bringing development directly to their door steps.” Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Read more... Commentary HON. JOSEPH F. KAMARA IS A NATIONAL CHARACTER WITH THE POPULAR VOTES Sierra Leone’s political history as recent as 1996 to date has proven that the perceived new comers to the two major political parties; the Sierra Leone People’s Party(SLPP) and the All People’s Congress(APC) always take them to State House for two consecutive terms. In 1996 when constitutionality returned to Sierra Leone after the National Provisional Ruling Council(NPRC) Junta rule, both the green and red parties encountered the problem of who should become their flagbearer. The dilemma then was not due to a dearth of Presidential materials within their parties but a kind of rebranding the images of perceived Mende hegemony in the SLPP and dictatorship and one party mentality within the APC. SLPP countered this negative perception by sacrificing its biological seeds like Charles F. Margai, Dr.SamaBanya et al for a “newcomer and stranger”, the Late Dr. Ahmed TejanKabbah. The reason for this fortunate trade off by the SLPP was to sway public opinion off tribalism and nepotism which was the hallmark of the greens and take over State governance after thirty years in the wilderness. The old guards in the party were definitely not happy but accepted Dr.Kabbah who served as an instrument to prevent the APC from coming back to power. Indeed Dr.Kabbah won two consecutive elections for the SLPP in 1996 and 2000 respectively. Read more... View Point THE SLPP FLAGBEARERSHIP CHOICE DILEMA, FROM THE FRYING PAN INTO THE FIRE? Sometimes even one will want to sit down and keep quiet to watch how the political climate or weather in Sierra Leone is moving, especially between the two most powerful political parties, APC and the SLPP in the country. But because of certain issues that some ghost writers normally bring to the public domain will trigger one’s mind to take up his or her type writer or laptop to put his or her thoughts together on such issue/s. However, I don’t normally blame the ghost writers, I blame the grave looters that usually go around and opened their graves to let them out prematurely to go and disturb peaceful decent living people in the country.Therefore, it is good to allow them live peacefully in their last resting places call homes(graves). Ghost writers simply means those who write articles or stories without putting their real true identity such as name and address, particularly their by lines. Such writers are like the dead people that been buried in their graves. But for some reasons, including the looting of their residences (graves) would let them go out to go and disturb certain programs and activities through their ghost spirit that a good living man or woman cannot see. Read more...