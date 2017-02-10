OOPS. Your Flash player is missing or outdated. Click here to update your player so you can see this content. Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA Business Written by Ann Marie Dumbuya In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Therefore, the article continued, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority's corporate social responsibility programme is driven by the realisation that there are less fortunate members of society who cannot afford a decent meal or roof over their heads. It was further noted that since society has always given to ZIMRA through revenue collection, the institution should likewise support the social needs of society's less fortunate. Other revenue authorities like the Ghana Revenue Authority, Rwanda Revenue Authority and Uganda Revenue Authority to name a few are adopting similar policies because it has been realised that a positive corporate image is vital in inculcating a positive taxpaying culture. Just explore their websites for proof.

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) according to the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) is the "continuing commitment by business to behave ethically and contribute to economic development while improving the quality of life of the workforce and their families as well as of the local community and society at large". This in essence translates to what a company has to do to win and enjoy the goodwill and confidence of the community in which it operates. In short, demonstrating its human face. The WBCSD considers CSR as vital to the long-term prosperity of any company and has identified several core values that it believes should be central to any CRS policy. They include employee and stakeholder relationship management, environmental protection, and community development.

It is now widely recognized that sustainable development cannot be achieved by government action alone. Around the world, big corporations are being looked upon to aid national development strides through corporate responsibility. In fact, the notion of corporate social responsibility has gone way beyond the private sector. Modern corporate governance models expect institution, both public and private to consider the interests and expectations of stakeholders in particular the society from which it operates. This is why globally, many governments now stipulate that institutions, including state-owned enterprises must have corporate social responsibility programmes and make annual reports on corporate social contributions. The question of whether CSR should be legislated or be left to the conscience and moral values of corporations has been the subject of cotemporary debate. Universally, many countries view CSR as an ethical and social obligation and not a legal commitment, or at least not entirely. As such, most do not have specific CRS laws, although some have taken active steps to introduce policies or guidelines to promote better corporate behavior. For instance, the European Union Green Paper for Corporate Social Responsibility noted that though the concept of corporate social responsibility is mainly driven by large corporations, socially responsible practices are vital for public and private enterprises as well as SMEs and co-operatives. It also stated that socially responsible companies will voluntarily make decisions to contribute to a better society by embedding corporate social responsibility values in their strategies and operations and endeavour to respect this commitment. Responsible companies, it also noted, do more than promote CSR. They also support public policies that encourage sustainable development. In 2007, the Swedish Government which is seen as leading policy on CSR adopted some guidelines for external reporting by state-owned companies which included reports on corporate governance and corporate social responsibility. In India, the Companies Act, 2013, mandates companies to spend at least 2% of their net profits on CSR activities. In West Africa, Ghana has a National Corporate Social Responsibility Policy with the creation of a Centre for Corporate Responsibility charged with mainstreaming corporate responsibility in the private, public and non-governmental sectors. Also, there exists a West African Centre for Corporate Social Responsibility which develops CSR strategy for large and small corporations in the West African sub-region. Additionally, some African countries like Ghana and Uganda annually organise CSR Excellence Awards to acknowledge CSR responsive companies and organizations.

In Sierra Leone, the implementation of a new model of assessing management practices in government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) called Performance Contracting now guides the discharge of social responsibility in the public sector. Performance Contracting was introduced by the government to encourage a more performance-oriented culture in the public sector. The performance contracts signed between the President and CEOs of relevant MDAs serve as an evaluation tool through which the Government assesses the performance of MDAs on key outcomes mainly using the Performance Tracking Table (PTT). The PTT assesses key policies implemented annually such as improved innovations for service delivery, institutional reforms and capacity building, corporate governance and financial management, corporate social responsibility and social/climate issues, and effective contribution to the implementation of the Agenda for Prosperity. This model has since been used to assess and rank MDAs state of affairs on crucial matters such as innovation and productivity, HR management, service delivery and customer satisfaction, and above all CSR contribution. Performance Excellence Awards are subsequently given to best performing institutions at the end of each year's review. It is clear that Government through the PTT is encouraging MDAs to align their CSR initiatives to the national development agenda. In fact, by recently grouping MDAs into sectors, Government is aiming for an integrated performance on CSR and desires MDAs to harness their CSR activities to prevent multiplicity of interventions targeting the same beneficiaries. The NRA is among the few public enterprises in the country that has not only embedded corporate social responsibility values in its strategies and operations, but has also endeavoured to respect this commitment. The NRA, according to the Director of Finance Abdulai Conteh has a corporate responsibility policy approved by the board of directors. He said this policy sets the tone at the top regarding transparency and anti-corruption measures, environmental protection and employee and stakeholder relationship management. Mr. Conteh stated that the Code of Corporate Social Responsibility formulate goals for CSR programmess covering education, environment and healthcare. He said CSR is integrated in NRA's business operations to maximise the Authority's overall impact on society and its taxpayers. Mr. Conteh explains that since NRA collects revenue on behalf of the State, all taxes collected are directly deposited into the country's Consolidated Revenue Fund through transit banks. He said the NRA however is entitled to a 3 percent commission of total collection from Government through the Ministry of Finance according to the NRA Act, 2002. It is this money that NRA uses to meet operational costs. He said due to the unwavering commitment to its corporate social responsibility, the Authority annually set aside a portion of its budget to support charity causes and fund community development initiatives for the benefit of vulnerable communities. "Our CRS Policy is pro-poor and goes way beyond charity and philanthropy. Our aim is to contribute to the Government Agenda for Prosperity by taking prosperity to people. Most times we do not use our resources to fund CRS initiatives; we instead lobby well-meaning individuals and organizations to support the communities we have identified. For instance, the seed money for the Trust Fund was raised from staff contributions and that of the Board. We were able to provide solar energy supply in our adopted village, Gbomsamba from charitable donations by private individuals and the Ministry of Energy through the brilliant lobbying skills of the Commissioner-General. Also, we are constructing a water well with some support from SALWACO while engaging the Ministry of Agriculture on food security and livelihood support programmes for the village". The case of the NRA as a socially responsible corporate entity is exceptional and worth emulating. Under the leadership of Madam Haja Kallah-Kamara, the NRA is revolutionalising the concept of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Sierra Leone. CSR has always been associated with the private sector, but under her watch, the NRA has adopted a grassroots and community-based approach to corporate social responsibility that goes beyond philanthropy to sustainable community development. NRA supported the fight against Ebola and in September 2014 established the Ebola Health Workers Victim Family Trust Fund to provide financial support to the immediate families of health workers that lost their lives whilst fighting against the Ebola outbreak in the country. On December 20, 2016, NRA disbursed Le525 million to beneficiaries of the Ebola Trust Fund; the sum of Le5million each was given to 105 beneficiaries. In 2013, it adopted Gbomsamba, a village about 120kms from Freetown in the Port Loko district to implement a development plan covering education, healthcare, agriculture, and women and youth empowerment. NRA has refurbished the primary and junior secondary schools in the village and provided basic school supplies to pupils. It has also refurbished crumbing houses and has almost completed the construction of a 5-classroom secondary school which has provisions for a library and computer school. NRA supports Girl Child Education through scholarships, and tertiary education through the provision of transportation. The two main universities in the country: Fourah Bay College and Njala University have all benefited from this policy. According to the Director of Finance, NRA has recently launched a 'Catch Them Young Campaign' which seeks to capture the interest of young people, it future taxpayers. This initiate is indeed commendable, and the educational sector would welcome such charitable deeds. Like Dr Benias Mapepeta argues in an article on the impact of corporate social responsibility on corporate image "the basic idea of sustainability is to be cognitive of future generations and their benefits in the operational environment of today". Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary What to expect of Paralegals with the Legal Aid Board The Legal Aid Board took a giant step towards expanding access to justice by deploying thirty-five Paralegals around the country in December 2016. Thanks to support from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) which will last for one year. The addition brings to a total of forty-sixty the number of Paralegals on the staff of the scheme. This does not include volunteers. Prior to the addition, the Board had eleven full-time Paralegals - twoin the Western Area and nine in the three Regional Headquarter Towns. It also had paralegal volunteers in Port Loko, Kambia and Kono. The Board now has at least two paralegals in each of the twelve districts upcountry. The Western Urban has eight Paralegals while the WesternRural has five. Thismeans the Boardhas a presence in every district in the country. This isgood news for our clients - the poor and vulnerable - who face a lot of challenges accessing justice at both formal and informal level. Read more... View Point Statement by the United Nations in Sierra Leone on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation Female genital mutilation denies women and girls their dignity, endangers their health, and causes needless pain and suffering, with consequences that endure for a lifetime and can even be fatal. Sustainable development demands full human rights for all women and girls. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres Globally, more than 200 million girls and women in 30 countries have been subjected to female genital mutilation or cutting (FGM/C). Sierra Leone has one of the highest rates of FGM/C worldwide, affecting almost 90% of women aged 15-49 years. As Sierra Leone joins the world in commemorating the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, the United Nations in Sierra Leone reiterates that FGM/C constitutes a form of violence against girls and women which must be stopped, and replaced with practices that are not harmful. Read more... News - Press Release Historic Commitment from African Heads of State to Advance Immunization in Africa 31 January 2017, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – Today, Heads of State from across Africa adopted a Declaration on Universal Access to Immunization in Africa, in which they endorsed the Addis Declaration on Immunization, a historic and timely pledge to ensure that everyone in Africa – regardless of who they are or where they live – receives the full benefits of immunization. The endorsement was issued during the 28th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. While Africa has made impressive gains over the last 15 years toward increasing access to immunization, progress has stagnated, and the continent is falling behind on meeting global immunization targets. One in five children in Africa still does not receive basic life-saving vaccines and, as a result, vaccine-preventable diseases continue to claim too many lives. Measles alone accounts for approximately 61,000 preventable deaths in the African region every year. Read more... Society -Local News IG receives human rights report The Inspector General of Police on Tuesday February 8 received the Annual State of Human Rights Report 2015 from the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone. The HRCSL report includes the ways in which fundamental rights and freedoms in the 1991 Constitution and international and regional agreements to which Sierra Leone is a party have been observed or violated. It also includes steps taken by the Commission to protect and promote human rights; the results of individual complaints investigated, and the interventions and recommendations made by the Commission in respect of matters brought before it. Presenting the State of Human Rights Report that contained the findings to the Inspector General of Police, Commissioner Brima A. Sheriff noted swift response from the Police to help victims in various areas nationwide that were seriously affected by floods and the reduction of cases investigated by the CDIID of the SLP from 235 in 2014 to 46 in 2015 on allegations of assault, unlawful detention and other related violations by police personnel. Read more... Development LAB appoint new Paralegal for children The Legal Aid Board has announced that Edmond Pratt will serve as the Paralegal responsible for juveniles in the meantime. This follows the suspension of Child Advocate Ibrahim Kallon on half-pay because of a matter brought against him by the Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs, Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden.Kallon is presently standing trialanswering to charges of Threatening Language, Insulting Conduct and Defamatory Libel. The Executive Director of the Legal Aid Board, Ms. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles has told a cross section of thenational executive of the Children’s Forum Network (CFN) that the Board will stand with them as they go through the most divisive period in the history of the organization. ‘We were there to protect the rights of two of your members who were taken to the New England Police Station on Friday, 27 January 2017 by the Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs,’ she said. ‘The Board will continue to protect you wherever you are because we now have Paralegals in all the fourteen districts in the country.’ Read more... Politics Ambassador Bockari Stevens seeks bilateral tie on Diaspora Engagement & Development with Jamaica Sierra Leone's Amr. Bockari Kortu Stevens has sought cooperation with the Jamaican government in the area of Diaspora Development. At a meeting with Amr. 