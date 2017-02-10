Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Ambassador Bockari Stevens seeks bilateral tie on Diaspora Engagement & Development with Jamaica Politics Written by Pasco Temple Sierra Leone's Amr. Bockari Kortu Stevens has sought cooperation with the Jamaican government in the area of Diaspora Development. At a meeting with Amr. Sheila Sealy Monteith, Jamaica's under Secretary for multilateral Affairs Division at her 21 Dominican Drive Kingston, Jamaica on Monday February 6, 2017, Amr. Stevens acknowledge the strength and successes of the Jamaican Diaspora Engagement and its financial, infrastructural development, social and economic contribution towards their country and expressed an interest in bilateral cooperation in that direction that will help Sierra Leone learn from the Jamaican experience. According to him, his primary areas of interest is related to the proposed Jamaican Diaspora bond, through which Jamaicans all over the World will be able to take part directly in their country's development agenda. Amr. Stevens went to the Jamaican Foreign Ministry in fulfilment of an appointment for a meeting requested by the Under Secretary of State Foreign Affairs.

Responding, Amr. Sheila Sealy Monteith paid courtesy on behalf of her Government to President Ernest Bai Koroma and people of Sierra Leone and thanked Amr. Bockari Kortu Stevens for responding to her invitation and referenced the abolished Trans - Atlantic Slave Trade, names and surnames of the two Countries and said "we share some many traditional and cultural values." "Amr. Stevens, there are closer bonds between Jamaica and Sierra Leone: in the 1787, some Jamaicans residing in Nova Scotia were relocated to Sierra Leone and in the 1800's, another set of Jamaicans, the Maroons were also relocated to the West African state and became part of the community. "In addition, the two Countries belong to many Multi-lateral organizations like the Commonwealth, United Nations, the International Maritime organization and more. "So, it is my honor to have you in Jamaica and my office. "Welcome to the seventeenth (17th) annual staging of the diplomatic week by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs". "There are many ways in which Jamaica and Sierra Leone are united". Said Amr. Sheila Sealy Monteith under Secretary for multilateral Affairs Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. She sought the support of the Sierra Leone Government at the International front in its bid for representation at the International Maritime Organization assembly (IMO) in London for the period 2018-2019 which election is scheduled for November 27th 2017 to 8th December 2017. According to her," the Government of Jamaica has submitted its candidature for election to Category "C" of the Council of the International Maritime Organization, for the period 2018-2019, for which the elections will be held, during the 3oth regular session of the IMO Assembly, in London United Kingdom." The under Secretary for multilateral Affairs Division, also implored Ambassador Bockari Kortu Stevens to use his position as Dean of the ECOWAS Diplomatic Corps in the United States to appeal to members of his group to support Jamaica's candidacy to the IMO Assembly. Responding, Amr. Bockari Kortu Stevens thanked the Under Secretary for Multilateral Affairs Division for her courtesies and concurred with her on issues relating to the history of the two Countries. He said assimilation had taken place because those Maroons and Nova Scotia's have long become part of the Sierra Leonean community: but the history and evidence remain. "As I speak, one of the oldest Methodist Churches, built by the Maroons in 1842 is at the center of Freetown the capital. It was declared a national heritage site in 1956 by our National Relics Commission. In 2007, its two hundred years was celebrated."

Amr. Stevens in his conclusion requested for Sierra Leone to be included in any program, relating to the annual celebration of the Maroons in Jamaica. The Ambassador is also scheduled to meet with the Director of Diaspora affairs in the Jamaican Ministry of Foreign Affairs where they will explore possibilities for future co-operation in this important area of national development. The Jamaica Diplomatic week will see twenty six (26) non - resident and resident Heads of Mission in attendance under the theme: "Building Partnerships for Sustainable Development". The Prime Minister and The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jamaica held in sessions with the Heads of Mission including Amr Bockari Stevens. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary What to expect of Paralegals with the Legal Aid Board The Legal Aid Board took a giant step towards expanding access to justice by deploying thirty-five Paralegals around the country in December 2016. Thanks to support from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) which will last for one year. The addition brings to a total of forty-sixty the number of Paralegals on the staff of the scheme. This does not include volunteers. Prior to the addition, the Board had eleven full-time Paralegals - twoin the Western Area and nine in the three Regional Headquarter Towns. It also had paralegal volunteers in Port Loko, Kambia and Kono. The Board now has at least two paralegals in each of the twelve districts upcountry. The Western Urban has eight Paralegals while the WesternRural has five. Thismeans the Boardhas a presence in every district in the country. This isgood news for our clients - the poor and vulnerable - who face a lot of challenges accessing justice at both formal and informal level. Read more... View Point Statement by the United Nations in Sierra Leone on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation Female genital mutilation denies women and girls their dignity, endangers their health, and causes needless pain and suffering, with consequences that endure for a lifetime and can even be fatal. Sustainable development demands full human rights for all women and girls. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres Globally, more than 200 million girls and women in 30 countries have been subjected to female genital mutilation or cutting (FGM/C). Sierra Leone has one of the highest rates of FGM/C worldwide, affecting almost 90% of women aged 15-49 years. As Sierra Leone joins the world in commemorating the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, the United Nations in Sierra Leone reiterates that FGM/C constitutes a form of violence against girls and women which must be stopped, and replaced with practices that are not harmful. Read more...