Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. "Life nor get spare part" - Ebola! An Eye-opener to the improvement of our health care delivery system - President Koroma Written by Jonathan Abass Kamara President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma has said in Kenema that "Life nor get spare part" and that the Ebola outbreak is an eye-opener to the improvement of the country's health care delivery system. Addressing his audience at the commissioning of the rehabilitated/expanded Pediatric Ward and new hospital and District Medical Stores at the Government Hospital in Kenema on Sunday February 5, 2017, President Koroma reiterated his government continued commitment to roll out strategies that would improve the health sector in collaboration with health development partners. He described the event as a journey for the development of Sierra Leone particularly in health system strengthening adding that his government is poised to transform the country through the post Ebola Presidential Recovery Priorities Plan and the lessons learned from the Ebola. The President recalled previous visits to the hospital before the launch of the Free Health Care Initiative in 2010 when thehospital was in a poor state, but now seen with an improved condition. The rehabilitation and construction of 47 newly health facilities across 11 districts in the country from 2015-2016, President Koroma said will help save the lives of millions of women and children in Sierra Leone, describing these facilities as community owned property and encouraged the people of Kenema to handle the structures with care. "You must be watch dogs to ensure control measures are put in place to demonstrate community ownership". He said any negative attitude to the ongoing development is unacceptable and warned the Kenema people to stop the culture of arson noting that the past days of burning their medical stores and maternity ward was disgusting and negative to the agenda of the sustainable development goals and in building a resilient health system. President Koroma expressed gratitude to the European Union for funding the project, and thanked UNICEF the implementing partner for the successful completion of the project. Making his statement, the EU Commissioner, Peter Versteegsaid the commissioning of the pediatric Ward represents an important milestone in promoting maternal and child health and reducing mortality. He noted the shortage of human resource for health for which he said the EU in collaboration with UNICEF have played a pivotal role in providing technical assistance to train personnel in different health programmes, and reiterated the EU continued commitment to support the President's Post Ebola Recovery Priorities. Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation II, Madam Zuliatu Cooper disclosed the provision of additional beds from 40 to 70 to avoid overcrowding in the wards as well as keeping the children in a healthy and safe environment. She also reminded her audience about various health development programs and the newly constructed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to address critical cases with complications. Madam Cooper said the new medical store with good storage facility and 24 hours power supply demonstrates the government's commitment in building a resilient health system across the country. Other highlights include statements from the UNICEF Representative, Geoff Wiffin, the District Medical Officer, Dr. Mohamed Vandi, cutting of the tape by Deputy Minister II and a conducted tour of the facilities. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary What to expect of Paralegals with the Legal Aid Board The Legal Aid Board took a giant step towards expanding access to justice by deploying thirty-five Paralegals around the country in December 2016. Thanks to support from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) which will last for one year. The addition brings to a total of forty-sixty the number of Paralegals on the staff of the scheme. This does not include volunteers. Prior to the addition, the Board had eleven full-time Paralegals - twoin the Western Area and nine in the three Regional Headquarter Towns. It also had paralegal volunteers in Port Loko, Kambia and Kono. The Board now has at least two paralegals in each of the twelve districts upcountry. The Western Urban has eight Paralegals while the WesternRural has five. Thismeans the Boardhas a presence in every district in the country. This isgood news for our clients - the poor and vulnerable - who face a lot of challenges accessing justice at both formal and informal level. Read more... View Point Statement by the United Nations in Sierra Leone on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation Female genital mutilation denies women and girls their dignity, endangers their health, and causes needless pain and suffering, with consequences that endure for a lifetime and can even be fatal. Sustainable development demands full human rights for all women and girls. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres Globally, more than 200 million girls and women in 30 countries have been subjected to female genital mutilation or cutting (FGM/C). Sierra Leone has one of the highest rates of FGM/C worldwide, affecting almost 90% of women aged 15-49 years. As Sierra Leone joins the world in commemorating the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, the United Nations in Sierra Leone reiterates that FGM/C constitutes a form of violence against girls and women which must be stopped, and replaced with practices that are not harmful. Read more...